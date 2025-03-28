Dundee’s ‘real bonus’ in defender return as Dark Blues target home improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s ‘real bonus’ in defender return as Dark Blues target home improvement

Rangers visit Dens Park on Saturday.

By George Cran
Billy Koumetio
Billy Koumetio is back available for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Billy Koumetio’s return is a “real bonus” for Dundee after a three-month lay-off.

The big defender arrived at Dens Park last summer after the Dark Blues paid an undisclosed fee to bring the Frenchman up from Liverpool.

The 22-year-old suffered an ankle injury at St Mirren, however, and has been sidelined since December.

The injury came just when the youngster was settling in to life in Scottish football says manager Tony Docherty.

“Getting Billy back is a real bonus for us because before he got injured I felt he was really getting there with his adaptation to the Scottish game,” Docherty said.

“I was seeing real progress in him then unfortunately he picked up a bit of naughty injury at St Mirren.

Billy Koumetio got injured at St Mirren
Dundee FC defender Billy Koumetio has been out since picking up an ankle at St Mirren in December. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“We’re buzzing to get him back, you look at his size and remember what he was giving you before the injury.

“He’s a brilliant addition to come back into it and adds to real competition there at the back.

“Billy gives us something a bit different to the other centre backs, he’s more of a ball-playing centre back.

“We had been working on loads of things with him, his defending and developing him in that position.

“Unfortunately that got cut short but he’s been training for two weeks now so is in contention to face Rangers.”

Home improvement

Dundee haven’t won a Premiership game at Dens Park since early December, a 4-1 win over Motherwell.

They have won two cup matches, including a derby success over Dundee United.

But Docherty is keen to see his side rediscover their home form when Rangers visit on Saturday.

Tony Docherty is positive about his team ahead of Friday's Scottish Cup clash. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

“The home form has been a bit up and down but we want to get it back as close to last season as we can,” he added.

“There has been some good home performances, the derby win in the cup, the wins over Motherwell and Hibs.

“Now we have a more settled team, with more experience in the team that we’ve lacked at time, that’s helping the younger ones.

“We’ve had a core of senior players come back in at the right time.”

