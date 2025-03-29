Simon Murray on how Dundee can ‘hurt’ Rangers at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Simon Murray on how Dundee can ‘hurt’ Rangers at Dens Park

The Dark Blues frontman has scored in his last four Premiership matches.

By George Cran
Dundee top scorer Simon Murray. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee top scorer Simon Murray is ready for Rangers this evening. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

Dundee must have no fear of Rangers this evening.

That’s the view of in-form striker Simon Murray as he plots to net in a fifth-straight Premiership match.

The Dark Blues welcome the Gers to Dens Park for a 5.30pm kick-off, broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Murray, who notched 14 league goals for Ross County last season, is currently on 12 for Dundee this term.

And he’s not content to stop there.

Dundee striker Simon Murray celebrates his goal at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simon Murray celebrates his goal in front of the East Stand at Tannadice as Dundee won the derby a fortnight ago. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“I’m almost level with the amount of goals I scored in the league last season,” Murray said.

“You always want to keep getting better and improving so hopefully I can beat that this time round.

“I play a different, maybe bigger role in this team helping the young boys out as well.

“It’s all about the team getting results but hopefully I can play a big part in that by scoring goals between now and the end of the season.

“That’s what’s most important to me.”

‘Same weaknesses’

Murray has 18 in all competitions for his boyhood club but hasn’t found the net in three attempts against Rangers this season.

That something he is keen to change and insists the confidence built up by the 4-2 win at Dundee United last time out and the positive performance against the Gers in January has Dundee going into this contest in good spirits.

There is, though, a new management team in charge at Ibrox with Barry Ferguson taking interim charge since Philippe Clement was sacked.

Seun Adewumi scores against Rangers
Seun Adewumi grabbed the opening goal for Dundee in a 1-1 draw with Rangers in January. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“Rangers are a good team who are in good form with going through in Europe then beating Celtic,” Murray added.

“But the way we played against them the last time, playing on the counter-attack and hitting them on the break, gives us plenty of confidence.

“We can really use that as inspiration to hurt them again hopefully.

“The confidence is there that we can go a step further as well.

“Are Rangers different? I’d say yes and no because it’s the same players so the weaknesses are still there.

The interim Rangers management team of (from left) Barry Ferguson, Billy Dodds and Neil McCann. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
The interim Rangers management team of (from left) Barry Ferguson, Billy Dodds and Neil McCann. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“We shouldn’t fear any team but obviously they’ve had a change of manager and picked up good results.

“They are in good form but at the same time we have to concentrate on ourselves and not fear too much.

“We know their players from playing against them umpteen times so you have to take that into the game.

“Don’t play the badge, the crowd or the occasion just look at the person you’re playing against and focus on your job.”

