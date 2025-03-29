Simon Murray on how Dundee can ‘hurt’ Rangers at Dens Park

Dundee must have no fear of Rangers this evening.

That’s the view of in-form striker Simon Murray as he plots to net in a fifth-straight Premiership match.

The Dark Blues welcome the Gers to Dens Park for a 5.30pm kick-off, broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Murray, who notched 14 league goals for Ross County last season, is currently on 12 for Dundee this term.

And he’s not content to stop there.

“I’m almost level with the amount of goals I scored in the league last season,” Murray said.

“You always want to keep getting better and improving so hopefully I can beat that this time round.

“I play a different, maybe bigger role in this team helping the young boys out as well.

“It’s all about the team getting results but hopefully I can play a big part in that by scoring goals between now and the end of the season.

“That’s what’s most important to me.”

‘Same weaknesses’

Murray has 18 in all competitions for his boyhood club but hasn’t found the net in three attempts against Rangers this season.

That something he is keen to change and insists the confidence built up by the 4-2 win at Dundee United last time out and the positive performance against the Gers in January has Dundee going into this contest in good spirits.

There is, though, a new management team in charge at Ibrox with Barry Ferguson taking interim charge since Philippe Clement was sacked.

“Rangers are a good team who are in good form with going through in Europe then beating Celtic,” Murray added.

“But the way we played against them the last time, playing on the counter-attack and hitting them on the break, gives us plenty of confidence.

“We can really use that as inspiration to hurt them again hopefully.

“The confidence is there that we can go a step further as well.

“Are Rangers different? I’d say yes and no because it’s the same players so the weaknesses are still there.

“We shouldn’t fear any team but obviously they’ve had a change of manager and picked up good results.

“They are in good form but at the same time we have to concentrate on ourselves and not fear too much.

“We know their players from playing against them umpteen times so you have to take that into the game.

“Don’t play the badge, the crowd or the occasion just look at the person you’re playing against and focus on your job.”