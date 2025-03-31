Scott Tiffoney’s sleepless night as Dundee winger explains big miss against Rangers

Scott Tiffoney admits his miss against Rangers made it a sleepless night on Saturday.

The Dundee winger made up for firing wide from a few yards out shortly afterwards with the goal that put his side 3-1 up on the night.

However, that lead evaporated in the final 15 minutes with Cyriel Dessers winning it for the Ibrox side in stoppage time.

“We need to take that on the chin and maybe we should have seen the game out and came away with all three points,” admits Tiffoney.

“I think when their second goal went in to make it 3-2, it was a very good goal and then they’ve obviously got their backs up in the game.

“We were then backs to the wall at that point.

“We’ve played against a Rangers team that are very good. No denying that. They’re in the Europa League flying.

“We’ve scored three goals against them, so we can take the positives from it.

“It’s just the simple things, to be honest. The last goal we lost was very poor. We just need to tidy up the simple things defensively and we’ll be OK.

“We spoke about it in the changing-room. It’s on to next week against St Mirren. That’s a massive game for us.

“When you come to this stage of the season, it’s all about picking up points and that’s what we need to do from now until the end of the season.”

‘I should definitely score’

And what about his miss?

Tiffoney scored his second goal in two Premiership games but admits he should have done better with the earlier chance.

Josh Mulligan lobbed an excellent delivery to the waiting Tiffoney at the far post but the Dundee winger somehow put the finish wide.

So what happened?

“Aye, I’ll probably not sleep at night, to be honest,” he revealed.

“I should definitely score.

“I was just going to take it on my right foot, then the wind blew it away and onto my left.

“Before I knew it I’d missed.

“I think somebody put me off a wee bit as well.”