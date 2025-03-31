Scott Tiffoney’s sleepless night as Dundee winger explains big miss against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Tiffoney’s sleepless night as Dundee winger explains big miss against Rangers

The attacker grabbed his second goal in two games for the Dark Blues on Saturday - but it was a big miss that annoyed him.

By George Cran
Scott Tiffoney sends a brilliant chance wide against Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Scott Tiffoney admits his miss against Rangers made it a sleepless night on Saturday.

The Dundee winger made up for firing wide from a few yards out shortly afterwards with the goal that put his side 3-1 up on the night.

However, that lead evaporated in the final 15 minutes with Cyriel Dessers winning it for the Ibrox side in stoppage time.

“We need to take that on the chin and maybe we should have seen the game out and came away with all three points,” admits Tiffoney.

“I think when their second goal went in to make it 3-2, it was a very good goal and then they’ve obviously got their backs up in the game.

“We were then backs to the wall at that point.

Scott Tiffoney fired in a superb goal to put Dundee 3-1 up against Rangers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
“We’ve played against a Rangers team that are very good. No denying that. They’re in the Europa League flying.

“We’ve scored three goals against them, so we can take the positives from it. 

“It’s just the simple things, to be honest. The last goal we lost was very poor. We just need to tidy up the simple things defensively and we’ll be OK.

“We spoke about it in the changing-room. It’s on to next week against St Mirren. That’s a massive game for us.

“When you come to this stage of the season, it’s all about picking up points and that’s what we need to do from now until the end of the season.”

‘I should definitely score’

And what about his miss?

Tiffoney scored his second goal in two Premiership games but admits he should have done better with the earlier chance.

Josh Mulligan lobbed an excellent delivery to the waiting Tiffoney at the far post but the Dundee winger somehow put the finish wide.

Scott Tiffoney's miss against Rangers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
So what happened?

“Aye, I’ll probably not sleep at night, to be honest,” he revealed.

“I should definitely score.

“I was just going to take it on my right foot, then the wind blew it away and onto my left.

“Before I knew it I’d missed.

“I think somebody put me off a wee bit as well.”

