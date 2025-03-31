Dundee reveal £2.8m loss in latest accounts – as Gordon Strachan share ‘settlement’ confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee reveal £2.8m loss in latest accounts – as Gordon Strachan share ‘settlement’ confirmed

The Dark Blues have posted their annual accounts for season 2023/24.

By George Cran
Dens Park
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee have posted a £2.76 million loss for the 2023/24 season that saw the club return to the Premiership.

The Dark Blues, in their latest annual accounts, cited their determination to ensure the club was established in the top flight by upping investment in the team.

With that came extra staffing costs alongside the increased playing budget while major work to refurbish the pitch at Dens Park was also included.

The wage bill has increased by £1m following the club’s top-flight return, from £3m to £4m.

Dundee FC technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: SNS

Staffing levels rose from 68 to 80, while stadium rent at Dens Park cost £603,376.

Meanwhile, technical director Gordon Strachan was paid in shares, in lieu of salary, to a value of £144,000 on October 28, 2024, a figure revealed by Courier Sport last year.

‘Improving’

However, the club do expect an improvement in the financial position across 2024/25.

Part of the accounts statement read: “The company has made a loss for the year of £2,758,999 (2023-£2,862,820).

“At the year-end, there was a deficit of £8,103,290 (2023-£6,249,728) in shareholders’ funds.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: SNS
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms, chairman and managing director respectively. Image: SNS

“The projections reflect the expected trading results for season 2024/25 as well as for season 2025/26, which are expected to be improving on the results reported
for year end 31 May 2024.

“These projections have been drawn up on the basis of conservative assumptions
as to the league position to be achieved by the football club, attendance levels at matches, and the management of all costs, including expenditure on players costs.”

Financial loss ‘expected’

A Dundee statement said: “The accounts for the year ending 31st May 2024 have been approved and signed by the Directors.

“After promotion from the Scottish Championship, the owners were determined to establish the club in the Scottish Premiership and this required continued investment in the playing and coaching staff.

“Significant investment was made to upgrade and improve the pitch at Dens Park which saw major work carried out on the playing surface.

Dundee's Dens Park pitch undergoing major work to fix drainage issues. Image: Paul Murray.
Dundee’s Dens Park pitch underwent major work last summer to fix drainage issues. Image: Paul Murray.

“The club also increased its operational departments bringing in further staff members due to the continued development of the football club.

“This resulted in a financial loss but this was expected on the club’s return to the top flight.

“Football Partners Scotland (FPS) will continue to provide the financial support for the company.”

The £2.75m loss follows a £2.8m loss posted last year after a season in the Championship.

In 2021/22 a £900,000 loss was posted after a profit in 2020/21 of £74,279.

The previous four years had seen losses totalling over £3.3m.

That makes the loss made over the past eight years £9.6m.

Conversation