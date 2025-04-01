Dundee injury boost for Simon Murray and returning trio but bad news for Lyall Cameron

Dundee have welcomed two injured stars back to training while one more will hopefully join them this week.

However, there is bad news for Lyall Cameron after he sat out the weekend defeat to Rangers.

The Dark Blues fell to an agonising 4-3 defeat against the Gers on Saturday.

The closing stages also saw star striker Simon Murray forced off in stoppage time after seeing a late effort come back off the post.

His manager Tony Docherty, though, confirmed his frontman will be fine to face St Mirren this weekend, even if it means a bit of time off training.

“Simon is OK, he came off with cramp in his calf but he’s been looked after by the medics,” Docherty said.

“Whether he’s back training on Tuesday or it’s later this week we’ll wait and see, but he’ll be fine for St Mirren.

“It’s a massive relief because when I saw him hobbling around you do have concerns.

“We were away to take him off then he burst through to take that shot which hit the post, so you worry.

“That’s just Simon being Simon, he puts so much work in – as the whole team did.

“But it’s a relief he’s not done himself any damage. He’s in great form, he’s scored five in his last six and is up to 19 for the season.”

Continuing the good news is the return to training of two defensive options, while Murray’s understudy Seb Palmer-Houlden is also nearing a return for the Dark Blues.

“Antonio Portales and Clark Robertson are back in training and hopefully Seb Palmer-Houlden will be training by the second half of the week,” he added.

“So if we can get those three back and in contention it will make us a lot stronger.”

Lyall Cameron

Lyall Cameron, though, is out of the weekend clash with St Mirren after picking up a hamstring injury in training last week.

He’s also a doubt for the Premiership trip to Hibs the following week.

“Lyall’s scan has come back and it’s not too bad,” Docherty said.

“We are hopeful he will be back for the Hibs game and if not, certainly after the split.

“That’s good news because you want to have that competition for places.”