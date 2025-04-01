Dundee injury boost for Simon Murray and returning trio but bad news for Lyall Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee injury boost for Simon Murray and returning trio but bad news for Lyall Cameron

Cameron missed the weekend clash with Rangers due to a hamstring injury.

By George Cran
There was no Lyall Cameron for Dundee. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee star Lyall Cameron. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

Dundee have welcomed two injured stars back to training while one more will hopefully join them this week.

However, there is bad news for Lyall Cameron after he sat out the weekend defeat to Rangers.

The Dark Blues fell to an agonising 4-3 defeat against the Gers on Saturday.

The closing stages also saw star striker Simon Murray forced off in stoppage time after seeing a late effort come back off the post.

His manager Tony Docherty, though, confirmed his frontman will be fine to face St Mirren this weekend, even if it means a bit of time off training.

“Simon is OK, he came off with cramp in his calf but he’s been looked after by the medics,” Docherty said.

Simon Murray saw his stoppage-time effort come back off the post. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Simon Murray saw his stoppage-time effort come back off the post – it was his last involvement against Rangers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“Whether he’s back training on Tuesday or it’s later this week we’ll wait and see, but he’ll be fine for St Mirren.

“It’s a massive relief because when I saw him hobbling around you do have concerns.

“We were away to take him off then he burst through to take that shot which hit the post, so you worry.

“That’s just Simon being Simon, he puts so much work in – as the whole team did.

“But it’s a relief he’s not done himself any damage. He’s in great form, he’s scored five in his last six and is up to 19 for the season.”

Continuing the good news is the return to training of two defensive options, while Murray’s understudy Seb Palmer-Houlden is also nearing a return for the Dark Blues.

“Antonio Portales and Clark Robertson are back in training and hopefully Seb Palmer-Houlden will be training by the second half of the week,” he added.

“So if we can get those three back and in contention it will make us a lot stronger.”

Lyall Cameron

Lyall Cameron, though, is out of the weekend clash with St Mirren after picking up a hamstring injury in training last week.

Lyall Cameron
Dundee star Lyall Cameron missed the clash with Rangers at the weekend. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

He’s also a doubt for the Premiership trip to Hibs the following week.

“Lyall’s scan has come back and it’s not too bad,” Docherty said.

“We are hopeful he will be back for the Hibs game and if not, certainly after the split.

“That’s good news because you want to have that competition for places.”

More from Dundee FC

Simon Murray is now on 21 goals for the season after his brace saw off St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
4 Dundee talking points from massive St Mirren win - should Simon Murray get…
Tony Docherty and Simon Murray celebrate as Dundee beat St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
'Real' Dundee showed up against St Mirren says Tony Docherty as he provides injury…
A delighted Jim Goodwin after side side claimed three poitnts
Dundee United secure Premiership top six football – with helping hand from the Dee
11
Fin Robertson
Fin Robertson explains why Dundee pressure is a privilege as he reflects on 100…
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
JIM SPENCE: My white elephant worry for new Dundee FC stadium
7
A general view of the McDiarmid Park pitch.
St Johnstone dream scenario factored in as SPFL reveal play-off dates
Simon Murray scored twice in a Dundee win the last time they met St Mirren. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee v St Mirren: Team news and who is the referee?
Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates a historic derby win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty launches fierce defence of attacking philosophy
4
Dundee academy graduates Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson
How key are Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson to club's survival hopes?
Ryan Sweeney gets treatment
Ex-Dundee captain hailed as 'warrior' after 'selfless act of bravery' led to hospital treatment

Conversation