Tony Docherty on Dundee’s key training focus ahead of St Mirren clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty on Dundee’s key training focus ahead of St Mirren clash

The Dark Blues have the worst defensive record in the Premiership this season.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty spoke to the media today. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Tony Docherty insists Dundee will be working “diligently” to improve their leaky defence ahead of the weekend clash with St Mirren.

The Dark Blues have conceded 10 more goals than any other side in the Premiership this season and are on course to register the most goals conceded in a league campaign in the club’s history.

That number stands at 80. They are 13 short of that number with seven matches remaining.

But it isn’t just about tightening things up at the back in terms of positioning.

Cyriel Dessers scores against Dundee
Cyriel Dessers’ winner for Rangers on Saturday was the 67th league goal Dundee have conceded this season. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Instead Docherty revealed Dundee’s post-match analysis identified another issue – conceding territory to the opposition.

He said: “The improvement we need to make is in the tightness at the back and stop not just conceding goals but territory as well.

“That’s what we’ve looked at in our analysis, showed the players what we can do better.

“Now we’ll take it onto the training pitch and work on things we can put in practice for the next game.

‘He helps with structure and communication’

“I have worked with teams before where the difficulty is scoring a goal but we have absolutely no problems with that.

“What we need to work on is preventing goals, so we’ll be doing that diligently this week in the build up to St Mirren.

“We have to eradicate the individual mistakes which have led to goals.

Joe Shaughnessy and Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty is delighted to have captain Joe Shaughnessy back in his team. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

“We do work hard on the training ground on structure but it’s been individual mistakes which have proved costly.

“That’s something we have to take responsibility for and everyone is doing that.

“Since Joe Shaughnessy came back we’re looking more solid, he helps with our structure and communication.

“The back line has changed so much due to injuries and we’ve lost a lot of experience in there.

“But we’re getting that back again now and I do think we’re in a really good place for the remainder of the season.

“The atmosphere about the place, the way the boys are feeling is good – we just have to channel all that to make the improvements we need to make.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee academy graduates Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson
How key are Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson to club's survival hopes?
Ryan Sweeney gets treatment
Ex-Dundee captain hailed as 'warrior' after 'selfless act of bravery' led to hospital treatment
There was no Lyall Cameron for Dundee. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee injury boost for Simon Murray and returning trio but bad news for Lyall…
Dens Park
Dundee reveal £2.8m loss in latest accounts – as Gordon Strachan share 'settlement' confirmed
7
Scott Tiffoney sends a brilliant chance wide against Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Scott Tiffoney's sleepless night as Dundee winger explains big miss against Rangers
3
Rangers came from behind to beat Dundee in a seven-goal thriller at Dens Park. Image: Craig Cowan/Shutterstock
5 Dundee talking points after Rangers collapse - what happened in the last 15…
9
Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side lose it late against Rangers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty pinpoints key Dundee failing after seven-goal thriller ends in defeat to Rangers
14
Dundee top scorer Simon Murray. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Simon Murray on how Dundee can 'hurt' Rangers at Dens Park
Billy Koumetio
Dundee's 'real bonus' in defender return as Dark Blues target home improvement
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee FC stadium: Camperdown traffic plan and city centre shuttle bus proposal revealed
47

Conversation