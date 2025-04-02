Ex-Dundee captain hailed as ‘warrior’ after ‘selfless act of bravery’ led to hospital treatment

Former Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney has been hailed as a “warrior” after requiring hospital treatment for making a goal-saving block with his head.

Burton Albion manager Gary Bowyer, who managed Sweeney to the Scottish Championship title at Dens Park, praised the “selfless act of bravery” that kept the Brewers in the game against Leyton Orient.

Sweeney was forced off with the score 1-0 to the O’s after denying “Jaiyesimi a certain goal by blocking the effort with his head”.

The second half saw relegation-threatened Burton pull off a superb comeback to win 2-1.

Bowyer told PA: “You lose your captain with an unbelievable selfless act of bravery, [he is a] warrior.

“Fair play, the lads stood up and did it for him in the second half.

“He’s gone to hospital now, so I hope he knows that the lads really pulled it out for him tonight.”

Sweeney responds

Sweeney himself took to social media on Wednesday morning to say: “Not one to tweet much but just wanted to say a huge thank you for all your messages.

“Hell of a result for the boys.”

Responses from fans included: “Get well soon skip! Talk about putting your body on the line, incredible”

And: “Speedy recovery skip! You were a hero last night. That was for you!

The three points keeps Burton in the fight for survival in League One.

A defeat for Bristol Rovers means the Brewers are now three points from safety with a game in hand and seven matches still to play.

Max Anderson’s Crawley Town are now three points further back.

Also in action for Burton under Gary Bowyer is ex-Dee loanee Owen Dodgson while former Falkirk and Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell scored the winner.

Sweeney played 67 times for Dundee over two seasons, winning the Championship title in 2023 as well as the Dark Blues’ Player and Player’s Player of the Year in 2022.