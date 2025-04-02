Ex-Dundee captain hailed as ‘warrior’ after ‘selfless act of bravery’ led to hospital treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ex-Dundee captain hailed as ‘warrior’ after ‘selfless act of bravery’ led to hospital treatment

Former Dens gaffer Gary Bowyer praised his skipper after blocking a goal-bound effort with his head.

By George Cran
Ryan Sweeney gets treatment
Former Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney required lengthy treatment after suffering a head injury on Tuesday night. Image: John Mallett/Shutterstock

Former Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney has been hailed as a “warrior” after requiring hospital treatment for making a goal-saving block with his head.

Burton Albion manager Gary Bowyer, who managed Sweeney to the Scottish Championship title at Dens Park, praised the “selfless act of bravery” that kept the Brewers in the game against Leyton Orient.

Sweeney was forced off with the score 1-0 to the O’s after denying “Jaiyesimi a certain goal by blocking the effort with his head”.

The second half saw relegation-threatened Burton pull off a superb comeback to win 2-1.

Ryan Sweeney
Ryan Sweeney led Dundee to the Championship title in 2023. Image: Alan Richardson

Bowyer told PA: “You lose your captain with an unbelievable selfless act of bravery, [he is a] warrior.

“Fair play, the lads stood up and did it for him in the second half.

“He’s gone to hospital now, so I hope he knows that the lads really pulled it out for him tonight.”

Sweeney responds

Sweeney himself took to social media on Wednesday morning to say: “Not one to tweet much but just wanted to say a huge thank you for all your messages.

“Hell of a result for the boys.”

Responses from fans included: “Get well soon skip! Talk about putting your body on the line, incredible”

Ryan Sweeney was well enough to walk off the pitch but required hospital treatment. Image: John Mallett/Shutterstock
Ryan Sweeney was well enough to walk off the pitch but required hospital treatment. Image: John Mallett/Shutterstock

And: “Speedy recovery skip! You were a hero last night. That was for you!

The three points keeps Burton in the fight for survival in League One.

A defeat for Bristol Rovers means the Brewers are now three points from safety with a game in hand and seven matches still to play.

Max Anderson’s Crawley Town are now three points further back.

Also in action for Burton under Gary Bowyer is ex-Dee loanee Owen Dodgson while former Falkirk and Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell scored the winner.

Sweeney played 67 times for Dundee over two seasons, winning the Championship title in 2023 as well as the Dark Blues’ Player and Player’s Player of the Year in 2022.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee academy graduates Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson
How key are Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson to club's survival hopes?
Dundee boss Tony Docherty spoke to the media today. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty on Dundee's key training focus ahead of St Mirren clash
3
There was no Lyall Cameron for Dundee. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee injury boost for Simon Murray and returning trio but bad news for Lyall…
Dens Park
Dundee reveal £2.8m loss in latest accounts – as Gordon Strachan share 'settlement' confirmed
7
Scott Tiffoney sends a brilliant chance wide against Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Scott Tiffoney's sleepless night as Dundee winger explains big miss against Rangers
3
Rangers came from behind to beat Dundee in a seven-goal thriller at Dens Park. Image: Craig Cowan/Shutterstock
5 Dundee talking points after Rangers collapse - what happened in the last 15…
9
Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side lose it late against Rangers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty pinpoints key Dundee failing after seven-goal thriller ends in defeat to Rangers
14
Dundee top scorer Simon Murray. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Simon Murray on how Dundee can 'hurt' Rangers at Dens Park
Billy Koumetio
Dundee's 'real bonus' in defender return as Dark Blues target home improvement
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee FC stadium: Camperdown traffic plan and city centre shuttle bus proposal revealed
47

Conversation