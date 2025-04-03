How key are Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson to club’s survival hopes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

How key are Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson to club’s survival hopes?

Robertson earned his 100th Dundee appearance last weekend.

Dundee academy graduates Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson
Dundee academy graduates Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson have been key players this season. Images: SNS
By George Cran

Fin Robertson is a Dundee centurion, becoming the 195th player to play 100 matches for the Dens Park club.

He joins fellow academy graduates Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron in reaching the landmark after starting last weekend’s clash with Rangers.

Cameron has been one of the star turns in dark blue since emerging at senior level, winning a clean sweep of club awards and hitting double figures for goals in two out of his three senior seasons.

So much so that Rangers have swooped to take the Scotland U/21 international to Ibrox this summer.

But how important are the other two to this Dundee side and their survival hopes?

Dundee academy graduates with the Championship trophy
Mulligan and Robertson join fellow Dundee academy graduates with the Championship trophy in May 2023. Image: SNS.

Similarities

There are plenty.

To begin with both were born on the same day in the same hospital – Ninewells in Dundee – and joke together that they may have gone home with the wrong families.

Both, though, were brought up as Dundee fans and have gone on to excel for their boyhood club.

Their debuts came on the same day, too. Robertson starting James McPake’s first match in charge – a 3-2 end-of-season defeat to St Mirren – before being replaced by his youth team colleague in the second half.

Dundee debutants Josh Mulligan replacing Fin Robertson
Dundee debutants – Josh Mulligan (left) replacing Fin Robertson against St Mirren in 2019. Image: SNS

That makes Robertson Dundee’s longest-serving player, edging out Mulligan by just over an hour.

Versatility unites the Dee duo as well.

Mulligan showed that against Rangers at the weekend – starting central midfield and impressing before moving to right wing-back later on.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in conversation with midfielder Fin Robertson after full-time at Stranraer.
Fin Robertson’s role changed under Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and has developed further since.

Robertson, meanwhile, has played a good chunk of this season’s matches at left wing-back, deputising for Ziyad Larkeche during a lengthy injury lay off.

He started his career as a deep-lying central midfielder before Gary Bowyer pushed him further forward.

Both have represented Scotland at U/21 level but they could finally be apart this summer – one has committed his future to the club while the other is yet to reveal where he’ll play his football next season.

Fin Robertson

Only five players have made more appearances this season than Fin Robertson, one of them Mulligan.

In reaching the 100 mark he joins three other current team-mates in being Dundee centurions – Mulligan (116), Cameron (114) and Jordan McGhee (195).

This season is his most productive yet.

Fin Robertson's corner was turned in brilliantly by Simon Murray against Rangers. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Fin Robertson’s corner was turned in brilliantly by Simon Murray against Rangers. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

His first season under Tony Docherty brought 13 Premiership appearances.

Robertson, though, has roared past that this term with Saturday’s appearance his 24 in the league and 32nd in all competitions.

It is already by some distance the most he has played in any season to date.

He’s become an important player for Docherty.

“Fin is someone I very much highly regard,” the Dundee boss said this week.

“He’s a talented player who can do anything, he’s good with both feet.

Robertson was denied a first goal of the season by the referee's whistle against Rangers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Robertson was denied a first goal of the season by the referee’s whistle against Rangers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“He was out of the picture before but has made real progress after getting a run of games.

“I watch him in training every day so can see how he’s improving.

“He’s a brilliant boy, a really popular member of the squad.

“There’s a bit of steeliness about him that we can see. We challenged him and he’s responded.”

Assists

He’s responded with productivity.

Robertson’s set-piece delivery has stepped up a level this season with the impressive ability to swing in crosses with either foot.

His delivery for Simon Murray on Saturday brought the first goal against Rangers, his eighth assist of the campaign.

Four of those have now come in the Premiership which puts him level with Lyall Cameron, James Forrest, Martin Boyle, Will Ferry, James Penrice and Nicky Cadden.

It’s more than Reo Hatate, Blair Spittal and Vaclav Cerny.

Josh Mulligan

But not more than his old mate Mulligan. He’s on five Premiership assists this term – no other Dee has more – and has played a part in eight Dundee goals in all competitions.

That number could easily be higher, too. There is no assist for his cross being turned into his own net by Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers in January.

A better finish by Scott Tiffoney on Saturday would have upped his output after a super cross to the far post.

Josh Mulligan
Josh Mulligan is in the final few months of his Dundee contract while Fin Robertson put pen to paper on an extension. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

And it was Mulligan’s outrageous piece of skill that set Murray in behind in stoppage time only to see his finish come back off the post.

He’s played more games this season in the Premiership than his previous two campaigns at that level.

Regardless of Dundee’s struggles to put together a string of results, Mulligan continues to go from strength to strength.

He’s in the best form of his career.

Contract

And with only a few games left of his current contract, that sees other clubs taking an interest.

English Championship sides Hull City, Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion have been credited with interest.

Dundee are hopeful they can convince Mulligan to sign a new deal and will receive compensation if he departs.

But there is no further update on the contract front.

Josh Mulligan picked up the Man of the Match award. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan has impressed for Dundee this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“Josh is playing with a lot of confidence at the moment and you can see the maturity he’s getting in his game now,” Docherty said.

“There’s nothing on his contract at the moment.

“Am I still hoping he will stay? Of course, you want to keep as many of your good players as you can.

“Josh is one of our better players.

“We managed to do it with Fin Robertson, get him signed up again.

“Josh was one of several players I felt did really well against Rangers.

“With Fin, Josh and Lyall in the midfield, I don’t think there are too many clubs in the country can field a home-grown three of that quality.

“It’s great for our academy and great for the club.”

More from Dundee FC

Ryan Sweeney gets treatment
Ex-Dundee captain hailed as 'warrior' after 'selfless act of bravery' led to hospital treatment
Dundee boss Tony Docherty spoke to the media today. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty on Dundee's key training focus ahead of St Mirren clash
3
There was no Lyall Cameron for Dundee. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee injury boost for Simon Murray and returning trio but bad news for Lyall…
Dens Park
Dundee reveal £2.8m loss in latest accounts – as Gordon Strachan share 'settlement' confirmed
7
Scott Tiffoney sends a brilliant chance wide against Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Scott Tiffoney's sleepless night as Dundee winger explains big miss against Rangers
3
Rangers came from behind to beat Dundee in a seven-goal thriller at Dens Park. Image: Craig Cowan/Shutterstock
5 Dundee talking points after Rangers collapse - what happened in the last 15…
9
Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side lose it late against Rangers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty pinpoints key Dundee failing after seven-goal thriller ends in defeat to Rangers
14
Dundee top scorer Simon Murray. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Simon Murray on how Dundee can 'hurt' Rangers at Dens Park
Billy Koumetio
Dundee's 'real bonus' in defender return as Dark Blues target home improvement
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee FC stadium: Camperdown traffic plan and city centre shuttle bus proposal revealed
47

Conversation