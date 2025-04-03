How key are Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson to club’s survival hopes?

Fin Robertson is a Dundee centurion, becoming the 195th player to play 100 matches for the Dens Park club.

He joins fellow academy graduates Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron in reaching the landmark after starting last weekend’s clash with Rangers.

Cameron has been one of the star turns in dark blue since emerging at senior level, winning a clean sweep of club awards and hitting double figures for goals in two out of his three senior seasons.

So much so that Rangers have swooped to take the Scotland U/21 international to Ibrox this summer.

But how important are the other two to this Dundee side and their survival hopes?

Similarities

There are plenty.

To begin with both were born on the same day in the same hospital – Ninewells in Dundee – and joke together that they may have gone home with the wrong families.

Both, though, were brought up as Dundee fans and have gone on to excel for their boyhood club.

Their debuts came on the same day, too. Robertson starting James McPake’s first match in charge – a 3-2 end-of-season defeat to St Mirren – before being replaced by his youth team colleague in the second half.

That makes Robertson Dundee’s longest-serving player, edging out Mulligan by just over an hour.

Versatility unites the Dee duo as well.

Mulligan showed that against Rangers at the weekend – starting central midfield and impressing before moving to right wing-back later on.

Robertson, meanwhile, has played a good chunk of this season’s matches at left wing-back, deputising for Ziyad Larkeche during a lengthy injury lay off.

He started his career as a deep-lying central midfielder before Gary Bowyer pushed him further forward.

Both have represented Scotland at U/21 level but they could finally be apart this summer – one has committed his future to the club while the other is yet to reveal where he’ll play his football next season.

Fin Robertson

Only five players have made more appearances this season than Fin Robertson, one of them Mulligan.

In reaching the 100 mark he joins three other current team-mates in being Dundee centurions – Mulligan (116), Cameron (114) and Jordan McGhee (195).

This season is his most productive yet.

His first season under Tony Docherty brought 13 Premiership appearances.

Robertson, though, has roared past that this term with Saturday’s appearance his 24 in the league and 32nd in all competitions.

It is already by some distance the most he has played in any season to date.

He’s become an important player for Docherty.

“Fin is someone I very much highly regard,” the Dundee boss said this week.

“He’s a talented player who can do anything, he’s good with both feet.

“He was out of the picture before but has made real progress after getting a run of games.

“I watch him in training every day so can see how he’s improving.

“He’s a brilliant boy, a really popular member of the squad.

“There’s a bit of steeliness about him that we can see. We challenged him and he’s responded.”

Assists

He’s responded with productivity.

Robertson’s set-piece delivery has stepped up a level this season with the impressive ability to swing in crosses with either foot.

His delivery for Simon Murray on Saturday brought the first goal against Rangers, his eighth assist of the campaign.

Four of those have now come in the Premiership which puts him level with Lyall Cameron, James Forrest, Martin Boyle, Will Ferry, James Penrice and Nicky Cadden.

It’s more than Reo Hatate, Blair Spittal and Vaclav Cerny.

Josh Mulligan

But not more than his old mate Mulligan. He’s on five Premiership assists this term – no other Dee has more – and has played a part in eight Dundee goals in all competitions.

That number could easily be higher, too. There is no assist for his cross being turned into his own net by Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers in January.

A better finish by Scott Tiffoney on Saturday would have upped his output after a super cross to the far post.

And it was Mulligan’s outrageous piece of skill that set Murray in behind in stoppage time only to see his finish come back off the post.

He’s played more games this season in the Premiership than his previous two campaigns at that level.

Regardless of Dundee’s struggles to put together a string of results, Mulligan continues to go from strength to strength.

He’s in the best form of his career.

Contract

And with only a few games left of his current contract, that sees other clubs taking an interest.

English Championship sides Hull City, Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion have been credited with interest.

Dundee are hopeful they can convince Mulligan to sign a new deal and will receive compensation if he departs.

But there is no further update on the contract front.

“Josh is playing with a lot of confidence at the moment and you can see the maturity he’s getting in his game now,” Docherty said.

“There’s nothing on his contract at the moment.

“Am I still hoping he will stay? Of course, you want to keep as many of your good players as you can.

“Josh is one of our better players.

“We managed to do it with Fin Robertson, get him signed up again.

“Josh was one of several players I felt did really well against Rangers.

“With Fin, Josh and Lyall in the midfield, I don’t think there are too many clubs in the country can field a home-grown three of that quality.

“It’s great for our academy and great for the club.”