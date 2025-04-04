Dundee boss Tony Docherty launches fierce defence of his attacking philosophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty launches fierce defence of his attacking philosophy

Tony Docherty says he will never park the bus as Dundee manager.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates a historic derby win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty says he will never park the bus as Dundee manager in a fierce defence of his attacking philosophy at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues have been criticised for their inability to stop conceding goals this season.

They have the worst defence in the Premiership – having conceded 10 more than second worst St Johnstone – and have let in nine goals in their last three matches.

Docherty insists his side will improve at the back.

Scott Tiffoney scores for Dundee against Rangers
Dundee have the third best attack in the Premiership, equal with Hibernian. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

But he won’t be changing the way Dundee approach matches between now and the end of the season.

Asked if he had any temptation to park the bus to keep opposing teams out, Docherty replied: “No, not at all. I’ll never be that.

“People will have seen that since I’ve been at the club. I said it on the first day.

“I wanted to put a style of play and identity on the pitch, I think we’ve done that.

“Last year we scored goals but this year has been hampered because we’ve not had the security behind the ball.

“Some things affect your season. Injuries have been horrendous, specifically for centre-halves.

“But we never doubt the process. We still go about things the same way. We are still a brave football team.

“I would rather play brave football than scared football.

Rangers came from behind to beat Dundee in a seven-goal thriller at Dens Park. Image: Craig Cowan/Shutterstock
But they have conceded 10 more goals than any other team in the Premiership this season. Image: Craig Cowan/Shutterstock

“I think we play brave football and people can see that.

“If you look back at games this season we should have picked up more points.

“But that’s in the past, we have to make sure we continue the attacking, front-foot, brave football but make sure behind that there is a real mentality and spirit about us with a desire to keep clean sheets.”

Challenge to players

Lyall Cameron and Scott Fraser remain out injured but Docherty’s defensive options have been boosted by the return to training of two experienced central defenders.

Antonio Portales and Clark Robertson are back available after missing the last five matches through injury.

And the Dens boss points to the lack of consistency in availability across his backline as a reason for the struggles this term.

“I am pleased to say we have most boys back,” he added.

Antonio Portales and Seun Adewumi (left)
Antonio Portales is back in training – here he challenges Seun Adewumi on Thursday morning. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“There is no doubt we have been hampered by these injuries.

“Joe Shaughnessy has missed 31 appearances, Clark Robertson has missed 22, Billy Koumetio has missed 15, Antonio Portales has missed 11, Jordan McGhee has missed 10 and that are just the centre halves.

“If you add Ziyad Larkeche in with 22 games missing then that shows the inconsistency of selection.

“Now the real positive is everybody is back and there is a real level of player and competition for places.

“I have been really pleased with our attacking play because we have been the third highest scorers behind the Old Firm.

“Where the team has fallen short is at the other end.

“I have put that challenge to the players, about getting that balance right.

“It is now a challenge that we meet head on.”

Conversation