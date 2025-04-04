Dundee boss Tony Docherty launches fierce defence of his attacking philosophy

Tony Docherty says he will never park the bus as Dundee manager in a fierce defence of his attacking philosophy at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues have been criticised for their inability to stop conceding goals this season.

They have the worst defence in the Premiership – having conceded 10 more than second worst St Johnstone – and have let in nine goals in their last three matches.

Docherty insists his side will improve at the back.

But he won’t be changing the way Dundee approach matches between now and the end of the season.

Asked if he had any temptation to park the bus to keep opposing teams out, Docherty replied: “No, not at all. I’ll never be that.

“People will have seen that since I’ve been at the club. I said it on the first day.

“I wanted to put a style of play and identity on the pitch, I think we’ve done that.

“Last year we scored goals but this year has been hampered because we’ve not had the security behind the ball.

“Some things affect your season. Injuries have been horrendous, specifically for centre-halves.

“But we never doubt the process. We still go about things the same way. We are still a brave football team.

“I would rather play brave football than scared football.

“I think we play brave football and people can see that.

“If you look back at games this season we should have picked up more points.

“But that’s in the past, we have to make sure we continue the attacking, front-foot, brave football but make sure behind that there is a real mentality and spirit about us with a desire to keep clean sheets.”

Challenge to players

Lyall Cameron and Scott Fraser remain out injured but Docherty’s defensive options have been boosted by the return to training of two experienced central defenders.

Antonio Portales and Clark Robertson are back available after missing the last five matches through injury.

And the Dens boss points to the lack of consistency in availability across his backline as a reason for the struggles this term.

“I am pleased to say we have most boys back,” he added.

“There is no doubt we have been hampered by these injuries.

“Joe Shaughnessy has missed 31 appearances, Clark Robertson has missed 22, Billy Koumetio has missed 15, Antonio Portales has missed 11, Jordan McGhee has missed 10 and that are just the centre halves.

“If you add Ziyad Larkeche in with 22 games missing then that shows the inconsistency of selection.

“Now the real positive is everybody is back and there is a real level of player and competition for places.

“I have been really pleased with our attacking play because we have been the third highest scorers behind the Old Firm.

“Where the team has fallen short is at the other end.

“I have put that challenge to the players, about getting that balance right.

“It is now a challenge that we meet head on.”