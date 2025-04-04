JIM SPENCE: My white elephant worry for new Dundee FC stadium

I’m in favour of Dundee’s move to their new stadium at Camperdown.

But I do worry it could become a football white elephant if the Dark Blues are relegated.

Should they drop into the Championship there is no guarantee of a quick return and the crowds they will attract in that brutal division will be far smaller than in the top league, between the home support probably dipping, and the lack of away fans.

The whole idea of a new ground is to regenerate the club and boost the support base.

They can do both if they stay in the Premiership.

The prospects of a modern state of the art stadium where fans can gather to eat, drink, and watch the match in the sort of comfort befitting 21st century, will be a joy in comparison to a tired Dens Park, which is long past its sell-by date.

But while the new ground – assuming it goes ahead – can still generate income from concerts and other events, the shine will be taken off its primary purpose of hosting football games if the Dee go down and a prolonged period in the second tier looms.

It’s been suggested the club believe they can increase their attendances by around 10% in the long term with the move to Camperdown.

But relegation could scupper that hope.

If they stay up, Dundee fans will be much more inclined to be regulars at the new ground to watch top class football, than they will be in the grim league below.