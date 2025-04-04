JIM SPENCE: My white elephant worry for new Dundee FC stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

JIM SPENCE: My white elephant worry for new Dundee FC stadium

Relegation from the Premiership in a few weeks remains a serious threat for the Dark Blues.

Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.
By Jim Spence

I’m in favour of Dundee’s move to their new stadium at Camperdown.

But I do worry it could become a football white elephant if the Dark Blues are relegated.

Should they drop into the Championship there is no guarantee of a quick return and the crowds they will attract in that brutal division will be far smaller than in the top league, between the home support probably dipping, and the lack of away fans.

The whole idea of a new ground is to regenerate the club and boost the support base.

They can do both if they stay in the Premiership.

Tony Docherty, deep in thought.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty is in a relegation battle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The prospects of a modern state of the art stadium where fans can gather to eat, drink, and watch the match in the sort of comfort befitting 21st century, will be a joy in comparison to a tired Dens Park, which is long past its sell-by date.

But while the new ground – assuming it goes ahead – can still generate income from concerts and other events, the shine will be taken off its primary purpose of hosting football games if the Dee go down and a prolonged period in the second tier looms.

It’s been suggested the club believe they can increase their attendances by around 10% in the long term with the move to Camperdown.

But relegation could scupper that hope.

If they stay up, Dundee fans will be much more inclined to be regulars at the new ground to watch top class football, than they will be in the grim league below.

More from Dundee FC

Fin Robertson
Fin Robertson explains why Dundee pressure is a privilege as he reflects on 100…
A general view of the McDiarmid Park pitch.
St Johnstone dream scenario factored in as SPFL reveal play-off dates
Simon Murray scored twice in a Dundee win the last time they met St Mirren. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee v St Mirren: Team news and who is the referee?
Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates a historic derby win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty launches fierce defence of his attacking philosophy
4
Dundee academy graduates Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson
How key are Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson to club's survival hopes?
Ryan Sweeney gets treatment
Ex-Dundee captain hailed as 'warrior' after 'selfless act of bravery' led to hospital treatment
Dundee boss Tony Docherty spoke to the media today. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty on Dundee's key training focus ahead of St Mirren clash
3
There was no Lyall Cameron for Dundee. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee injury boost for Simon Murray and returning trio but bad news for Lyall…
Dens Park
Dundee reveal £2.8m loss in latest accounts – as Gordon Strachan share 'settlement' confirmed
7
Scott Tiffoney sends a brilliant chance wide against Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Scott Tiffoney's sleepless night as Dundee winger explains big miss against Rangers
3

Conversation