Fin Robertson explains why Dundee pressure is a privilege as he reflects on 100 games for boyhood club

Fin Robertson’s first appearance for Dundee came against St Mirren.

Now he’s ready to face the same opponent in his 101st appearance for the Dark Blues.

The 22-year-old reached the century mark last weekend when he started against Rangers and he’s hoping to have done enough to keep his place against the Buddies today.

His debut came as a fresh-faced 16-year-old on the final day of a disastrous season at Dens Park.

Dundee were already relegated from the Premiership in miserable fashion and manager Jim McIntyre had been fired the week previous.

Head of youth James McPake took charge and immediately promoted three of his young protégés to the substitutes bench.

Starting, though, was a young Finlay Robertson in the centre of midfield alongside Paul McGowan and loanee Ethan Robson.

Red card blame

“I am really proud to have played 100 games for Dundee,” boyhood Dee Robertson said.

“If you had told me I would do that when I made my debut, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“It just feels like yesterday that I played against St Mirren on the last day of the season.

“But I’ve enjoyed every minute, the highs and the lows.

“The game itself was just a blur but I remember Daz [Darren O’Dea] got sent off.

“It wasn’t my fault, but he said it was! That was his final game for Dundee.

“I’d just left school a few weeks before, so I trained with the first team for a week when Jim McIntyre got sacked and then played on Saturday.

“James McPake told me on Friday morning that I was going to start, and I was a bit surprised, to say the least, but I was excited.

“Surprisingly, I was able to sleep the night before, but I had told my dad and I don’t think he could sleep!

“I wasn’t allowed to tell my pals I was playing but my family were there.”

Young team

Robertson was replaced by youth team-mate Josh Mulligan while Lyall Cameron and Max Anderson remained on the bench.

Mulligan and Cameron have also passed the 100-game mark for Dundee while Anderson is now plying his trade down south with League One outfit Crawley Town.

“It is good and I feel proud to play alongside them,” Robertson says of Mulligan and Cameron.

“Knowing them from such a young age, to go right the way through and then play in the top league in Scotland is amazing.

“I think I started playing with Josh at U/11s and then Lyall came across the road from United.

“We have played together right the way through until now so it’s been about 10 years.

“Max as well, Sam Fisher, Harry Sharp too.

“There’s been a lot of us that have come through. The club needs to be proud of being able to do that.”

Filling Lyall Cameron’s boots

That band may be splitting up this summer, however.

Robertson has signed an extension to his contract this season but Mulligan is yet to do so and Cameron has agreed to join Rangers.

With no Cameron next season, someone else will be needed to step up.

And Robertson isn’t afraid of that kind of pressure.

“That’s up to me or whoever else comes in to take that on their own shoulders,” he said.

“That’s ultimately what you want to do.

“It’s a privilege to be under pressure because it means you’re in somewhere someone else wants to be in.

“So it’s important for me to do that.”

That will mean adding goals and assists – Cameron has double figures for both this season.

Robertson, though, has been adding that to his game since taking on set-piece taking duty.

“I’ve enjoyed getting assists and stuff,” he added.

“Being in charge of the set plays, I can have an impact on goals. But sometimes you need to score more.

“I had one last Saturday that got disallowed – I think I’ve hit everywhere, bar the back of the net.

“Hopefully that changes soon.”