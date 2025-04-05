Fin Robertson explains why Dundee pressure is a privilege as he reflects on 100 games for boyhood club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fin Robertson explains why Dundee pressure is a privilege as he reflects on 100 games for boyhood club

The Dens academy graduate aims to make his 101st appearance against St Mirren today.

Fin Robertson
Fin Robertson recalls his first Dundee appearance after reaching 100 in dark blue. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By George Cran

Fin Robertson’s first appearance for Dundee came against St Mirren.

Now he’s ready to face the same opponent in his 101st appearance for the Dark Blues.

The 22-year-old reached the century mark last weekend when he started against Rangers and he’s hoping to have done enough to keep his place against the Buddies today.

His debut came as a fresh-faced 16-year-old on the final day of a disastrous season at Dens Park.

Dundee were already relegated from the Premiership in miserable fashion and manager Jim McIntyre had been fired the week previous.

Head of youth James McPake took charge and immediately promoted three of his young protégés to the substitutes bench.

Starting, though, was a young Finlay Robertson in the centre of midfield alongside Paul McGowan and loanee Ethan Robson.

Red card blame

A fresh-faced Fin Robertson takes on St Mirren on debut in 2019.
A fresh-faced Fin Robertson takes on St Mirren on debut in 2019. Image: SNS

“I am really proud to have played 100 games for Dundee,” boyhood Dee Robertson said.

“If you had told me I would do that when I made my debut, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“It just feels like yesterday that I played against St Mirren on the last day of the season.

“But I’ve enjoyed every minute, the highs and the lows.

“The game itself was just a blur but I remember Daz [Darren O’Dea] got sent off.

“It wasn’t my fault, but he said it was! That was his final game for Dundee.

“I’d just left school a few weeks before, so I trained with the first team for a week when Jim McIntyre got sacked and then played on Saturday.

James McPake with Fin Robertson. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
James McPake with Fin Robertson. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“James McPake told me on Friday morning that I was going to start, and I was a bit surprised, to say the least, but I was excited.

“Surprisingly, I was able to sleep the night before, but I had told my dad and I don’t think he could sleep!

“I wasn’t allowed to tell my pals I was playing but my family were there.”

Young team

Robertson was replaced by youth team-mate Josh Mulligan while Lyall Cameron and Max Anderson remained on the bench.

Mulligan and Cameron have also passed the 100-game mark for Dundee while Anderson is now plying his trade down south with League One outfit Crawley Town.

“It is good and I feel proud to play alongside them,” Robertson says of Mulligan and Cameron.

Dundee debutants Josh Mulligan replacing Fin Robertson
Dundee debutants – Josh Mulligan (left) replacing Fin Robertson against St Mirren in 2019. Image: SNS

“Knowing them from such a young age, to go right the way through and then play in the top league in Scotland is amazing.

“I think I started playing with Josh at U/11s and then Lyall came across the road from United.

“We have played together right the way through until now so it’s been about 10 years.

“Max as well, Sam Fisher, Harry Sharp too.

“There’s been a lot of us that have come through. The club needs to be proud of being able to do that.”

Filling Lyall Cameron’s boots

That band may be splitting up this summer, however.

Robertson has signed an extension to his contract this season but Mulligan is yet to do so and Cameron has agreed to join Rangers.

With no Cameron next season, someone else will be needed to step up.

Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal at Kilmarnock alongside Fin Robertson. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

And Robertson isn’t afraid of that kind of pressure.

“That’s up to me or whoever else comes in to take that on their own shoulders,” he said.

“That’s ultimately what you want to do.

“It’s a privilege to be under pressure because it means you’re in somewhere someone else wants to be in.

“So it’s important for me to do that.”

That will mean adding goals and assists – Cameron has double figures for both this season.

Robertson, though, has been adding that to his game since taking on set-piece taking duty.

“I’ve enjoyed getting assists and stuff,” he added.

“Being in charge of the set plays, I can have an impact on goals. But sometimes you need to score more.

“I had one last Saturday that got disallowed – I think I’ve hit everywhere, bar the back of the net.

“Hopefully that changes soon.”

