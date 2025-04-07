Dundee star Simon Murray on goal target, chasing Alan Gilzean record and Scotland chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Simon Murray on goal target, chasing Alan Gilzean record and Scotland chances

The Dark Blues frontman is now on 21 goals for the season after a brace in victory over St Mirren.

Simon Murray is a man on form. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Simon Murray is a man on form. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By George Cran

Simon Murray says a Scotland call-up would be the “pinnacle” of his career after moving level at the top of the Premiership scoring chart.

Murray scored both goals as Dundee beat St Mirren at Dens Park to join Celtic’s Daizen Maeda on 15 league goals.

He’s now on 21 goals for the season in all competitions and with that goal return has come questions for national team boss Steve Clarke for his next squad in June.

Now, though, Murray is concentrating on ensuring Dundee remain in the top-flight as he chases down the top goalscorer mantle.

Simon Murray celebrates
Simon Murray celebrates his 21st goal of the season. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“It’s good to be competing,” Murray said.

“[Maeda] is obviously a quality player and there’s others up there who have had great seasons, but I think it’s probably my best season in front of goal in the Premiership.

“I’ll just keep going and hopefully he doesn’t score any and I keep scoring!

“To be fair, just keep trying to perform for the team.

“Obviously, the goals are nice. The second one was a bit of luck, but sometimes when you’re in that run of form, you get the wee rub of the green.

“It’s nice to keep going and to maybe hit the 25 mark would be amazing, but I’m just concentrating on being a team player and helping the boys.

“If the goals come, the goals come.”

Chasing Gilzean

The goals also mean Murray has scored in the last six Premiership matches for Dundee.

If he nets against his former side Hibs next week then Murray will match a post-war record for the Dark Blues.

Simon Murray beats Zac Hemming after an error from the St Mirren keeper. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Simon Murray beats Zac Hemming after an error from the St Mirren keeper. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

The club’s greatest-ever goalscorer, Alan Gilzean, scored in seven straight league games, as did David Clarkson in 2014. Clarkson would go on to score in his eighth match for the club as well, a Scottish Cup tie against Aberdeen.

Asked if he was aware of that, Murray replied: “Yes, there have been a few things about it and that’s amazing to aim for.

“If I do it, I do it, but I’m just concentrating on playing well and let’s see what happens.”

‘We are buzzing’

More important for Murray is that Dundee keep their place in the Premiership for next season.

They currently sit 11th in the table but the frontman says the defensive show the Dark Blues put in against the Buddies has only added to the confidence within the camp that they can get out of trouble.

“Against St Mirren I think we showed a real different side. Defensively I thought that was the best we’ve been all season,” Murray added.

Murray made no mistake by firing in the opening goal as Dundee beat St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Murray made no mistake by firing in the opening goal as Dundee beat St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“Big Joe, Clark and McGhee, I thought they were really solid against a good team who scored five goals last week. So we are buzzing.

“It wasn’t one of our best performances on the ball, but without the ball I thought we were very good.

“I think we need to look forward now.

“We kept the second clean sheet of the season and we looked really solid.

“Winning 2-0, it just gives you confidence that if you maybe aren’t the best going forward, you’ve got the boys behind you who are experienced and can keep clean sheets.”

Scotland

Manager Tony Docherty reiterated his belief that Dundee’s top scorer should be attracting the interest of Scotland boss Steve Clarke, such is his form.

Simon Murray with boss Tony Docherty. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Simon Murray with boss Tony Docherty. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Murray is the top-scoring Scotsman in the country, netting six more than Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet who was in the last squad.

But what does Murray himself think?

“I don’t know, I’ve never been involved,” he said.

“That’s the pinnacle for every Scottish player in their career if they get to the national team.

“It would be a great achievement for me, but I’m just concentrating on myself and obviously whatever happens, happens.”

More from Dundee FC

Simon Murray is now on 21 goals for the season after his brace saw off St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
4 Dundee talking points from massive St Mirren win - should Simon Murray get…
Tony Docherty and Simon Murray celebrate as Dundee beat St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
'Real' Dundee showed up against St Mirren says Tony Docherty as he provides injury…
A delighted Jim Goodwin after side side claimed three poitnts
Dundee United secure Premiership top six football – with helping hand from the Dee
12
Fin Robertson
Fin Robertson explains why Dundee pressure is a privilege as he reflects on 100…
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
JIM SPENCE: My white elephant worry for new Dundee FC stadium
7
A general view of the McDiarmid Park pitch.
St Johnstone dream scenario factored in as SPFL reveal play-off dates
Simon Murray scored twice in a Dundee win the last time they met St Mirren. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee v St Mirren: Team news and who is the referee?
Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates a historic derby win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty launches fierce defence of attacking philosophy
4
Dundee academy graduates Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson
How key are Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson to club's survival hopes?
Ryan Sweeney gets treatment
Ex-Dundee captain hailed as 'warrior' after 'selfless act of bravery' led to hospital treatment

Conversation