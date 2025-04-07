LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s star man Simon Murray is showing why Scotland talk is justified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s star man Simon Murray is showing why Scotland talk is justified

Experience told for Dundee in St Mirren win says Wilkie - but youngsters should not lose heart.

Simon Murray
Simon Murray is in fine goalscoring form. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee’s win over St Mirren at the weekend showed what the Dark Blues have been missing this season.

They had experience at the core of their defence.

We all know what an impact Joe Shaughnessy has made since he came back from injury but he’s only one man.

At the weekend he was helped by Clark Robertson’s return and we shouldn’t forget Trevor Carson in behind them.

With that foundation they kept a league clean sheet for the first time in 2025 and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Joe Shaughnessy clears a St Mirren attack. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Joe Shaughnessy clears as Dundee kept a clean sheet against St Mirren. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

The younger lads, though, shouldn’t be disheartened. Aaron Donnelly lost his spot and Ryan Astley has played plenty this season, too.

Both are still learning what it takes to play at this level week in, week out and trying to find that consistency that comes with experience.

Their time will come, no doubt.

Murray for Scotland?

But it was a big win in a lot of ways – the other results meant it was necessary with Kilmarnock and St Johnstone winning.

Murray made no mistake by firing in the opening goal as Dundee beat St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Murray made no mistake by firing in the opening goal as Dundee beat St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

It wasn’t a brilliant Dundee performance but they defended well and were clinical up front through Simon Murray.

He’s on fire right now.

A few weeks ago I wasn’t sure about the Scotland talk but he’s proving himself every week.

Murray has that uncanny knack of scoring big goals at key moments and he’ll absolutely work his socks off.

He’s a big influence off the park as well. Nobody is saying he’s Harry Kane but there are a lot of reasons why he deserves a chance. Just look at the scoring charts.

Why not give him an opportunity?

Conversation