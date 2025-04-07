LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s star man Simon Murray is showing why Scotland talk is justified

Dundee’s win over St Mirren at the weekend showed what the Dark Blues have been missing this season.

They had experience at the core of their defence.

We all know what an impact Joe Shaughnessy has made since he came back from injury but he’s only one man.

At the weekend he was helped by Clark Robertson’s return and we shouldn’t forget Trevor Carson in behind them.

With that foundation they kept a league clean sheet for the first time in 2025 and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The younger lads, though, shouldn’t be disheartened. Aaron Donnelly lost his spot and Ryan Astley has played plenty this season, too.

Both are still learning what it takes to play at this level week in, week out and trying to find that consistency that comes with experience.

Their time will come, no doubt.

Murray for Scotland?

But it was a big win in a lot of ways – the other results meant it was necessary with Kilmarnock and St Johnstone winning.

It wasn’t a brilliant Dundee performance but they defended well and were clinical up front through Simon Murray.

He’s on fire right now.

A few weeks ago I wasn’t sure about the Scotland talk but he’s proving himself every week.

Murray has that uncanny knack of scoring big goals at key moments and he’ll absolutely work his socks off.

He’s a big influence off the park as well. Nobody is saying he’s Harry Kane but there are a lot of reasons why he deserves a chance. Just look at the scoring charts.

Why not give him an opportunity?