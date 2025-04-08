EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC stadium council decision won’t be this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC stadium council decision won’t be this month

A planning in principle application was submitted to Dundee City Council last February.

Images of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.
Images of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.
By Laura Devlin

A decision on the proposed new Dundee FC stadium at Camperdown Park will not be made this month.

A planning in principle application seeking permission for a 12,500 seater stadium was submitted to Dundee City Council last February.

If approved, the development could also include a hotel, up to 183 homes and a crematorium.

The fate of the application lies with the local authority’s planning committee, who typically meet every month.

An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.
An image of Dundee’s planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.

The next scheduled meeting of the committee is Monday April 14.

However, The Courier understands this has now been cancelled due to lack of business.

This means the earliest a decision on the new stadium is likely to be made is May 19. Failing that, the next scheduled meeting is in June.

Dundee City Council will then break for the summer recess in July before business resumes in August.

Frustrations previously voiced

Dark Blues chief John Nelms has previously spoken of his frustration at the length of time the planning process is taking.

Speaking to the media last year, he said: “I think everybody that’s going through the process in Scotland is frustrated. We’re not unique in that manner.

Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.

“We’re trying to get things moving, we’re impatient.

“But we have to respect the process. And that’s what we’re doing.”

Traffic plan unveiled

The latest delay comes as further details were revealed about how traffic will be managed if approval is given to the new Dundee stadium.

In March, a traffic management plan was published on the local authority’s planning portal providing details on how fans are expected to travel to the ground on matchdays.

Included in the plans are proposals for a shuttle bus service between the city centre and stadium before and after fixtures.

The draft traffic management plan. Image: Holmes Miller/DC Thomson.

Potential parking areas – including the Dryburgh and Dunsinane industrial estates – are also identified.

However, the Camperdown stadium plans have drawn a number of objections from local community groups.

This includes the Dundee Civic Trust, who argue parking, access to the stadium complex and traffic safety on the Kingsway are all issues to be considered.

Conversation