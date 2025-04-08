EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC stadium council decision won’t be this month

A decision on the proposed new Dundee FC stadium at Camperdown Park will not be made this month.

A planning in principle application seeking permission for a 12,500 seater stadium was submitted to Dundee City Council last February.

If approved, the development could also include a hotel, up to 183 homes and a crematorium.

The fate of the application lies with the local authority’s planning committee, who typically meet every month.

The next scheduled meeting of the committee is Monday April 14.

However, The Courier understands this has now been cancelled due to lack of business.

This means the earliest a decision on the new stadium is likely to be made is May 19. Failing that, the next scheduled meeting is in June.

Dundee City Council will then break for the summer recess in July before business resumes in August.

Frustrations previously voiced

Dark Blues chief John Nelms has previously spoken of his frustration at the length of time the planning process is taking.

Speaking to the media last year, he said: “I think everybody that’s going through the process in Scotland is frustrated. We’re not unique in that manner.

“We’re trying to get things moving, we’re impatient.

“But we have to respect the process. And that’s what we’re doing.”

Traffic plan unveiled

The latest delay comes as further details were revealed about how traffic will be managed if approval is given to the new Dundee stadium.

In March, a traffic management plan was published on the local authority’s planning portal providing details on how fans are expected to travel to the ground on matchdays.

Included in the plans are proposals for a shuttle bus service between the city centre and stadium before and after fixtures.

Potential parking areas – including the Dryburgh and Dunsinane industrial estates – are also identified.

However, the Camperdown stadium plans have drawn a number of objections from local community groups.

This includes the Dundee Civic Trust, who argue parking, access to the stadium complex and traffic safety on the Kingsway are all issues to be considered.