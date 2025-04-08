Tony Docherty hoping for full Dundee squad to face Hibs with positive updates on Lyall Cameron and Scott Fraser

Tony Docherty hopes to have a full squad to choose from this Sunday at Hibs.

Dundee head to the capital on the back of a morale-boosting victory over St Mirren that continued a recent upturn in performances.

Adding to the positivity was the return of four players from injury over the past couple of weeks.

Clark Robertson, Billy Koumetio and Seb Palmer-Houlden were all back on the pitch on Saturday while Antonio Portales took a place on the bench after six weeks out.

Missing were midfield creators Lyall Cameron and Scott Fraser.

Docherty, though, has hinted both could be back this weekend.

“We are just nursing a few of them, but it is nothing major,” the Dundee boss said.

“We’re nursing Simon Murray a wee bit, and the ones that are coming back.

“Hopefully, by the later part of the week, we’ve got Lyall Cameron making his recovery and Scott Fraser making decent progress.

“With the game being on Sunday, we’ve got an extra day that we can nurse some of them a wee bit.

“But by the latter stages of the week, I would hopefully have everybody back.

“I’d like to have a full complement if that’s possible.

“It’s just managing the week now and making sure we’re as strong as we can be going into a difficult game against Hibs.”

Clark Robertson

Clark Robertson returned to the starting XI after six weeks away but was forced off late on.

Docherty initially said it was just tiredness after his time out but Robertson also took a knock.

It isn’t expected to be a problem for the weekend’s Premiership clash, however.

“He got a wee knock on his ankle, to be honest,” Docherty revealed.

“I thought Big Billy [Koumetio] came on and did really well.

“With him and big Seb [Palmer-Houlden] being back it is really encouraging.

“The answers are in the building, but they’re now not on the treatment table.

“They’re now on the training pitch and on the pitch on a Saturday, and I think you’ve seen that.

“I had a real strong bench, having to leave out players as well, good quality players.

“We know the importance of getting these players back and having that real competition for places, which allows me to have a consistency of selection.

“That’s what every manager wants.”