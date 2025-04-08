Tony Docherty hoping for full Dundee squad to face Hibs with positive updates on Lyall Cameron and Scott Fraser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty hoping for full Dundee squad to face Hibs with positive updates on Lyall Cameron and Scott Fraser

The Dark Blues boss revealed Clark Robertson also picked up a knock against St Mirren.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty is positive about his team ahead of Friday's Scottish Cup clash. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

Tony Docherty hopes to have a full squad to choose from this Sunday at Hibs.

Dundee head to the capital on the back of a morale-boosting victory over St Mirren that continued a recent upturn in performances.

Adding to the positivity was the return of four players from injury over the past couple of weeks.

Clark Robertson, Billy Koumetio and Seb Palmer-Houlden were all back on the pitch on Saturday while Antonio Portales took a place on the bench after six weeks out.

Missing were midfield creators Lyall Cameron and Scott Fraser.

Docherty, though, has hinted both could be back this weekend.

Lyall Cameron
Dundee star Lyall Cameron has missed clashes with Rangers and St Mirren but could face Hibs this weekend. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“We are just nursing a few of them, but it is nothing major,” the Dundee boss said.

“We’re nursing Simon Murray a wee bit, and the ones that are coming back.

“Hopefully, by the later part of the week, we’ve got Lyall Cameron making his recovery and Scott Fraser making decent progress.

“With the game being on Sunday, we’ve got an extra day that we can nurse some of them a wee bit.

“But by the latter stages of the week, I would hopefully have everybody back.

“I’d like to have a full complement if that’s possible.

“It’s just managing the week now and making sure we’re as strong as we can be going into a difficult game against Hibs.”

Clark Robertson

Clark Robertson returned to the starting XI after six weeks away but was forced off late on.

Docherty initially said it was just tiredness after his time out but Robertson also took a knock.

It isn’t expected to be a problem for the weekend’s Premiership clash, however.

Clark Robertson went off late in the second-half. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Clark Robertson went off late in the second-half against St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“He got a wee knock on his ankle, to be honest,” Docherty revealed.

“I thought Big Billy [Koumetio] came on and did really well.

“With him and big Seb [Palmer-Houlden] being back it is really encouraging.

“The answers are in the building, but they’re now not on the treatment table.

“They’re now on the training pitch and on the pitch on a Saturday, and I think you’ve seen that.

“I had a real strong bench, having to leave out players as well, good quality players.

“We know the importance of getting these players back and having that real competition for places, which allows me to have a consistency of selection.

“That’s what every manager wants.”

Conversation