Lyall Cameron: Talks over Rangers fee have begun reveals Dundee chief John Nelms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Lyall Cameron: Talks over Rangers fee have begun reveals Dundee chief John Nelms

The two clubs want to avoid a tribunal says the Dark Blues managing director.

By George Cran & Laura Devlin
Lyall Cameron
Dundee star Lyall Cameron is joining Rangers in the summer. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Talks over Lyall Cameron’s summer move have begun between Dundee and Rangers with the two clubs aiming to agree a fee.

The Dark Blues star signed a pre-contract deal with the Ibrox club in January after impressing at Dens Park.

With six matches of the season left, the 22-year-old’s time in his home city is coming to an end.

And when the time does come to say his goodbyes, Dundee chief John Nelms hopes to avoid a tribunal over the compensation fee.

Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Because Cameron is under 23 years old, a move under freedom of contract requires compensation to be paid to his former club.

If the two clubs cannot come to a suitable arrangement, a tribunal is required to set the fee.

Avoiding a tribunal

Rangers capture of Connor Barron from Aberdeen last summer went to tribunal and the Ibrox club were ordered to pay an initial fee of £639,920 with further add-ons included.

Nelms confirmed talks were at an early stage with Gers counterpart Patrick Stewart, who arrived at Ibrox in November.

Nelms said: “There has been a small conversation about that. A very, very, very preliminary conversation about that.

Lyall Cameron takes on Rangers at Ibrox
Lyall Cameron takes on Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“At the time their new chief executive had come in like two weeks prior.

“His seat wasn’t even warm.

“And I’m sure as time goes on we’ll have more conversations about that.

“I don’t think that they want to go to tribunal. The last tribunal was very well publicised. Our lawyers know all the details.

“So we both have probably different views. And probably neither one of us want to get there.

“So hopefully we’ll come to a resolution on that.”

More from Dundee FC

An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
Dundee FC stadium traffic plans blasted by transport chiefs as John Nelms row erupts
35
Tony Docherty is positive about his team ahead of Friday's Scottish Cup clash. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Tony Docherty hoping for full Dundee squad to face Hibs with positive updates on…
Images of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC stadium council decision won't be this month
21
Simon Murray
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's star man Simon Murray is showing why Scotland talk is justified
2
Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk
Ex-Dundee No 2 back in charge of Premier League outfit for final 7 matches…
Simon Murray is a man on form. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee star Simon Murray on goal target, chasing club record and Scotland chances
4
Simon Murray is now on 21 goals for the season after his brace saw off St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
4 Dundee talking points from massive St Mirren win - should Simon Murray get…
2
Tony Docherty and Simon Murray celebrate as Dundee beat St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
'Real' Dundee showed up against St Mirren says Tony Docherty as he provides injury…
A delighted Jim Goodwin after side side claimed three poitnts
Dundee United secure Premiership top six football – with helping hand from the Dee
12
Fin Robertson
Fin Robertson explains why Dundee pressure is a privilege as he reflects on 100…

Conversation