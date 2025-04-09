Lyall Cameron: Talks over Rangers fee have begun reveals Dundee chief John Nelms

Talks over Lyall Cameron’s summer move have begun between Dundee and Rangers with the two clubs aiming to agree a fee.

The Dark Blues star signed a pre-contract deal with the Ibrox club in January after impressing at Dens Park.

With six matches of the season left, the 22-year-old’s time in his home city is coming to an end.

And when the time does come to say his goodbyes, Dundee chief John Nelms hopes to avoid a tribunal over the compensation fee.

Because Cameron is under 23 years old, a move under freedom of contract requires compensation to be paid to his former club.

If the two clubs cannot come to a suitable arrangement, a tribunal is required to set the fee.

Avoiding a tribunal

Rangers capture of Connor Barron from Aberdeen last summer went to tribunal and the Ibrox club were ordered to pay an initial fee of £639,920 with further add-ons included.

Nelms confirmed talks were at an early stage with Gers counterpart Patrick Stewart, who arrived at Ibrox in November.

Nelms said: “There has been a small conversation about that. A very, very, very preliminary conversation about that.

“At the time their new chief executive had come in like two weeks prior.

“His seat wasn’t even warm.

“And I’m sure as time goes on we’ll have more conversations about that.

“I don’t think that they want to go to tribunal. The last tribunal was very well publicised. Our lawyers know all the details.

“So we both have probably different views. And probably neither one of us want to get there.

“So hopefully we’ll come to a resolution on that.”