Hollywood star Brian Cox joins Dundee’s new stadium push in stirring ‘Open Your Gates’ video

Hollywood star Brian Cox says ‘open your gates’ after joining the push for Dundee’s new stadium proposal at Camperdown Park.

The Dundonian has narrated a stirring video highlighting the benefits of the plans for the new home of the Dark Blues.

Paying homage to stars of the past including Alan Gilzean, Bob Shankly and his own cousin Bobby Cox, Cox also invokes the “legacy of Archibald Leitch” who designed the current Main Stand at Dens Park.

He completes the narration over images of trophy wins with a line from Sir Walter Scott’s ‘Bonnie Dundee’, saying: “Come open your gates, and let me gae free…”

Hollywood magic

Dundee managing director John Nelms said: “We are grateful to Brian for agreeing to provide the voiceover for this captivating piece of film, which in many ways is a greatest hits for Dens Park over the decades.

“We’ve said from the start of the Camperdown project that we will honour the memory of the Dens and pay homage to Archibald Leitch’s architectural brilliance in some of its design elements.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more illustrious local hero to sprinkle some Hollywood magic on the film and we have a few other surprises to excite fans within the coming weeks, hopefully culminating in a successful application for Planning Permission in Principle.”

Dundee’s stadium project is currently awaiting approval for its Planning Permission in Principle application for the site at Camperdown Park.

On Tuesday, Nelms was publicly rebuked by Transport Scotland after saying the transport body is to blame for the delay on a council decision over the plans.

The original hearing date was scheduled for August 2024 but it will now not be held until May at the earliest, as revealed by The Courier.