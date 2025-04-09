Hollywood star Brian Cox joins Dundee’s new stadium push in stirring ‘Open Your Gates’ video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Hollywood star Brian Cox joins Dundee’s new stadium push in stirring ‘Open Your Gates’ video

The Dark Blues have published a film highlighting the benefits of the plans at Camperdown Park.

By George Cran
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.

Hollywood star Brian Cox says ‘open your gates’ after joining the push for Dundee’s new stadium proposal at Camperdown Park.

The Dundonian has narrated a stirring video highlighting the benefits of the plans for the new home of the Dark Blues.

Paying homage to stars of the past including Alan Gilzean, Bob Shankly and his own cousin Bobby Cox, Cox also invokes the “legacy of Archibald Leitch” who designed the current Main Stand at Dens Park.

Brian Cox
Succession star Brian Cox is returning to Dundee Rep in July. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He completes the narration over images of trophy wins with a line from Sir Walter Scott’s ‘Bonnie Dundee’, saying: “Come open your gates, and let me gae free…”

Hollywood magic

Dundee managing director John Nelms said: “We are grateful to Brian for agreeing to provide the voiceover for this captivating piece of film, which in many ways is a greatest hits for Dens Park over the decades.

“We’ve said from the start of the Camperdown project that we will honour the memory of the Dens and pay homage to Archibald Leitch’s architectural brilliance in some of its design elements.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more illustrious local hero to sprinkle some Hollywood magic on the film and we have a few other surprises to excite fans within the coming weeks, hopefully culminating in a successful application for Planning Permission in Principle.”

Dundee’s stadium project is currently awaiting approval for its Planning Permission in Principle application for the site at Camperdown Park.

On Tuesday, Nelms was publicly rebuked by Transport Scotland after saying the transport body is to blame for the delay on a council decision over the plans.

The original hearing date was scheduled for August 2024 but it will now not be held until May at the earliest, as revealed by The Courier.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's greatest ever goalscorer Alan Gilzean (left) and the current top scorer at Dens Simon Murray (right.
Dundee's greatest scoring streaks: Where does Simon Murray rank as fresh Alan Gilzean run…
Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron: Talks over Rangers fee have begun reveals Dundee chief John Nelms
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
Dundee FC stadium traffic plans blasted by transport chiefs as John Nelms row erupts
41
Tony Docherty is positive about his team ahead of Friday's Scottish Cup clash. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Tony Docherty hoping for full Dundee squad to face Hibs with positive updates on…
Images of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC stadium council decision won't be this month
21
Simon Murray
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's star man Simon Murray is showing why Scotland talk is justified
2
Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk
Ex-Dundee No 2 back in charge of Premier League outfit for final 7 matches…
Simon Murray is a man on form. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee star Simon Murray on goal target, chasing club record and Scotland chances
4
Simon Murray is now on 21 goals for the season after his brace saw off St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
4 Dundee talking points from massive St Mirren win - should Simon Murray get…
2
Tony Docherty and Simon Murray celebrate as Dundee beat St Mirren. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
'Real' Dundee showed up against St Mirren says Tony Docherty as he provides injury…

Conversation