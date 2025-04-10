EXCLUSIVE: Billy Koumetio plans ‘big impact’ as he opens up on pride at Dundee welcome for French connection

Billy Koumetio’s three-month absence for Dundee was the longest of his career.

The France U/20 international made his long-awaited return to the pitch against St Mirren last weekend, helping his side see out a key victory.

It had been three months since he was stretchered off against the Buddies back in December in a bizarre moment that also saw Jordan McGhee injured and Dundee play for a few frantic minutes with nine men.

Prior to that, Koumetio had started nine straight matches for the Dark Blues with manager Tony Docherty saying he felt the defender was just getting settled into life at the club.

A gift

“I’ve never really been out that long in my career since I was a little boy, even before I started to play professionally,” he exclusively told Courier Sport.

“So yeah, I’ve learned a lot. I’ve learned a lot.

“A lot of players go through this in their career. That was my first one, hopefully the last.

“I’m very thankful to the staff about what they did with me.

“I’m very happy to be back, the game against St Mirren was a high intensity game, but I had the best gift which was a clean sheet.

“I take that as a gift.

“The players really showed the character and we did not let them do what they wanted to do.

“I think that the heart of the squad is very important. I think it can make a big difference on how we will finish the season and the destination that we want to go to after the season.”

French connection

That feeling of unity in the squad goes beyond Koumetio.

The former Liverpool kid has struck of a bond with his fellow Europeans in the Dundee dressing-room.

French speakers Koumetio, Ziyad Larkeche, Mo Sylla and previously Julien Vetro are often seen enjoying each other’s company alongside other members of the squad.

Koumetio says those friendships are important but more so has been the welcome from the club and the city.

“It’s very good. I think it’s a good vibe,” Koumetio says of his fellow Frenchmen.

“We have a bit of a laugh outside training, even in training, I think it’s very good.

“Very important as well is the connection that we have on the pitch.

“And this can show a big difference. But whether we speak French or whether someone speaks Spanish or whether someone speaks whatever language they speak we all find the connection on the pitch, which is good.

“It’s like a family, you know? So it’s very good.

“I’m very happy about this, to be honest. I know the other French people are very happy about how we have been welcomed as well, because we were not born here, but we feel home.

“I think it’s very important not to feel rejected but to feel welcomed.

“And this is what we feel, this is what we just keep feeling. And this, I think, makes a big difference.

“And which I’m very proud about.

“I think we can see even how Ziyad is performing, how Mo Sylla is performing. So we are very happy about how things are going.”

Aiming to make ‘big impact’

And what of the rest of the season?

There are only six matches of the normal campaign remaining with Dundee currently in the relegation play-off position.

Koumetio is keen to help the side get out of trouble.

“My target as a defender is to have as many clean sheets as we can,” he added.

“The statistics count a lot, and especially the clean sheet and the performances that I’m going to have towards the end of the season.

“And as well, being a centre-back, we need to have a big impact on the team as well.

“We can also affect how the energy is during the game, even in training.

“So I am not only focused on me, but how I can help the team and how I can influence them, so we can have a successful season.

“Obviously, where we are right now is not where we want to be. But now we do everything as we can to be as high as we can at the end of the season.”