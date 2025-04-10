Dundee freeze season ticket prices a year on from fan criticism

Dundee have frozen their season ticket prices for next season.

The freeze comes 12 months after the club came under fire from its own fans after a sharp hike in prices.

Dees can grab their seat for the next campaign now after the club put 2025/26 briefs on sale.

Full price for an adult will be £490 with concession prices dropping to £335 for senior/disabled supporters, £260 for students, £180 for U/18s and £50 for U/12s.

However, prices drop in the early bird period between June 1 and July 4 – buying now will cost £430 for an adult ticket, dropping to cheapest at £50 for U/12s.

Dens stay

The release comes just days after John Nelms confirmed Dundee would remain at Dens Park for the next two years.

That’s after delays to the new stadium project continued.

Despite Dundee being in the relegation play-off spot with six matches left, there is also no reduction if the club were to drop down to the Championship.

Fans wanting to secure their season ticket can go to the Dundee FC website or ticket office.

Supporters without a season book wanting to turn up on the day to matches next term will also see no increase in price.

They range from £33 for an adult in a category A match to £26 at category C while the lowest are for U/12s at £8 for category A and just £5 for category C.

This time last year the full price for an adult season ticket rose £80, senior and disabled were up £55 while U/12 tickets went up from just £1 to £50.

Those big price rises brought sharp criticism from fans despite the success of a top-six finish.