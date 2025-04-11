‘Age is no issue for Dundee star Simon Murray – he’s improving and there’s more to come’

Age is just a number for Dundee star striker Simon Murray says boss Tony Docherty.

And there is still more to come from the in-form goal-getter.

Murray is top of the Premiership scoring charts alongside Celtic’s Daizen Maeda as he chases a club record for scoring in consecutive matches.

Such has been his form since re-joining his boyhood club that Docherty has pushed for Murray to be called up to a Scotland squad for the first time.

At 33 years old, the striker’s age has been highlighted as a reason why he shouldn’t get the call from Steve Clarke.

But Docherty insists age should not come into consideration.

“I don’t even think about age when I look at Simon,” the Dundee boss said.

“I look at his athleticism, I look at his fitness levels, I look at his sharpness and I really don’t think age should come into that.

“View the player in terms of performance.

“Simon is a player that’s improving and takes age out of it.

“A lot of players do blossom as they get older.

“Simon’s game understanding now, his game awareness, he really does listen to the information we’ve given him.

“In terms of how to improve and how to possibly maybe preserve that energy a wee bit more, by playing more centrally.

“Don’t gauge him on his age, gauge him in the way he looks in a game, and at the moment, he’s the fittest boy.

“He’s the sharpest and his endurance – he’s in real top nick.”

‘Doesn’t have a day off’

Murray has scored seven goals in his last seven games in all competitions, scoring in each of the last six league matches.

He’s already topped last season’s Premiership tally and is just two goals behind last term’s overall number of strikes for Ross County, where he managed 23.

“He’ll say within that as well, he could have had a few more,” Docherty added.

“Every day he contributes to his performance at the weekend and he’s hard on himself at times.

“For us and for me as a manager, as a staff, it’s important to get him right and give him pointers as well that can help him.

“Trust me Simon, doesn’t have a day off, he’s always working at his game and he’s getting the rewards for that now.

“I just think a suitable reward for that would be a call-up.

“I’m not the national team manager, but we’ve not got many strikers that are hitting that form at the moment.”

Hibs

Murray can add to his goal tally this Sunday at former club Hibernian.

David Gray’s Hibees have been on a superb run since the teams last faced each other back in December.

Dundee won that contest 4-1 after drawing 2-2 at Easter Road earlier in the campaign.

In the 22 games since, Hibs have lost just twice – both times to Celtic – and are currently 16 matches unbeaten in the Premiership.

“Credit to them, a change of shape has really worked for them,” Docherty added.

“They went to that back three, they changed the goalkeeper, and it has absolutely been effective.

“We will be looking to make an impact ourselves.

“It’ll be a difficult game but we’ve done well this season, we’ve taken four points out of six.

“We know how tough it’s going to be but we’re in good form at the moment.

“I see the way the players are, they’re looking forward to every match now.

“For us, it’s trying to keep that form against them this season.”