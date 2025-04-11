‘Age is no issue for Dundee star Simon Murray – he’s improving and there’s more to come’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘Age is no issue for Dundee star Simon Murray – he’s improving and there’s more to come’

The Dark Blues talisman is 33 but in the form of his life.

By George Cran
Simon Murray with boss Tony Docherty. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Simon Murray with boss Tony Docherty. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Age is just a number for Dundee star striker Simon Murray says boss Tony Docherty.

And there is still more to come from the in-form goal-getter.

Murray is top of the Premiership scoring charts alongside Celtic’s Daizen Maeda as he chases a club record for scoring in consecutive matches.

Such has been his form since re-joining his boyhood club that Docherty has pushed for Murray to be called up to a Scotland squad for the first time.

At 33 years old, the striker’s age has been highlighted as a reason why he shouldn’t get the call from Steve Clarke.

But Docherty insists age should not come into consideration.

Simon Murray was among the goals again. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Simon Murray was among the goals again. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

“I don’t even think about age when I look at Simon,” the Dundee boss said.

“I look at his athleticism, I look at his fitness levels, I look at his sharpness and I really don’t think age should come into that.

“View the player in terms of performance.

“Simon is a player that’s improving and takes age out of it.

“A lot of players do blossom as they get older.

“Simon’s game understanding now, his game awareness, he really does listen to the information we’ve given him.

“In terms of how to improve and how to possibly maybe preserve that energy a wee bit more, by playing more centrally.

“Don’t gauge him on his age, gauge him in the way he looks in a game, and at the moment, he’s the fittest boy.

“He’s the sharpest and his endurance – he’s in real top nick.”

‘Doesn’t have a day off’

Murray has scored seven goals in his last seven games in all competitions, scoring in each of the last six league matches.

He’s already topped last season’s Premiership tally and is just two goals behind last term’s overall number of strikes for Ross County, where he managed 23.

“He’ll say within that as well, he could have had a few more,” Docherty added.

“Every day he contributes to his performance at the weekend and he’s hard on himself at times.

Dundee striker Simon Murray celebrates his goal at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee striker Simon Murray celebrates his goal at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“For us and for me as a manager, as a staff, it’s important to get him right and give him pointers as well that can help him.

“Trust me Simon, doesn’t have a day off, he’s always working at his game and he’s getting the rewards for that now.

“I just think a suitable reward for that would be a call-up.

“I’m not the national team manager, but we’ve not got many strikers that are hitting that form at the moment.”

Hibs

Murray can add to his goal tally this Sunday at former club Hibernian.

David Gray’s Hibees have been on a superb run since the teams last faced each other back in December.

Dundee won that contest 4-1 after drawing 2-2 at Easter Road earlier in the campaign.

In the 22 games since, Hibs have lost just twice – both times to Celtic – and are currently 16 matches unbeaten in the Premiership.

“Credit to them, a change of shape has really worked for them,” Docherty added.

“They went to that back three, they changed the goalkeeper, and it has absolutely been effective.

“We will be looking to make an impact ourselves.

“It’ll be a difficult game but we’ve done well this season, we’ve taken four points out of six.

“We know how tough it’s going to be but we’re in good form at the moment.

“I see the way the players are,  they’re looking forward to every match now.

“For us, it’s trying to keep that form against them this season.”

Conversation