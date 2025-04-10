Ex-Dundee star Owen Beck ‘devastated’ after season ended by injury

Former Dundee star Owen Beck’s season has been ended by injury.

The Liverpool full-back is “devastated” after his campaign on loan at Blackburn finished early thanks to a hamstring issue.

Beck was returning from injury at Portsmouth last month but lasted just 13 minutes before his hamstring went again.

Now he’s back at parent club Liverpool for rehab after being ruled out for the remaining five matches of the season.

Beck also missed the run-in for Dundee last term thanks to an ongoing groin problem.

“It was really gutting, coming back for a hamstring injury and then picking up another one after 13 minutes,” Beck told Rovers TV.

“You saw my reaction on the pitch, I was devastated.

“That’s my season done. I knew straight away.

“It’s not how I wanted it to end. It hurts.

“I’ll go back to Liverpool now and work with their physios. I’ll still watch all the games and try to get down to them. I have to aim to be back for pre-season and build the muscle up.”

‘I’ve come a long way’

Beck, who played a key role in Dundee’s top-six finish last season, impressed at Ewood Park and enjoyed his time in the Championship.

“It’s been a brilliant experience, I’ve played a good amount of games at a high level for a big club,” Beck added.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here. The players, staff, fans, I’ve felt welcome as one of their own. I can’t thank people enough for that.

“It’s been a big learning curve, it’s a tough division. I think it has made me a better player and the club has made me a better person.

“Loans are to be testing and challenging and I’ve felt that. I look back and I think I’ve come a long way.”