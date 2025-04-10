Ex-Dundee star Owen Beck ‘devastated’ after season ended by injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ex-Dundee star Owen Beck ‘devastated’ after season ended by injury

The Liverpool youngster is back at Anfield after his Blackburn loan ended early.

By George Cran
Owen Beck trudges off with injury in his final Blackburn appearance. Image: Steven Paston/PA Wire.
Owen Beck trudges off with injury in his final Blackburn appearance. Image: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Former Dundee star Owen Beck’s season has been ended by injury.

The Liverpool full-back is “devastated” after his campaign on loan at Blackburn finished early thanks to a hamstring issue.

Beck was returning from injury at Portsmouth last month but lasted just 13 minutes before his hamstring went again.

Now he’s back at parent club Liverpool for rehab after being ruled out for the remaining five matches of the season.

Beck also missed the run-in for Dundee last term thanks to an ongoing groin problem.

Owen Beck
Owen Beck was a fan favourite at Dundee last season. Image: Shutterstock

“It was really gutting, coming back for a hamstring injury and then picking up another one after 13 minutes,” Beck told Rovers TV.

“You saw my reaction on the pitch, I was devastated.

“That’s my season done. I knew straight away.

“It’s not how I wanted it to end. It hurts.

“I’ll go back to Liverpool now and work with their physios. I’ll still watch all the games and try to get down to them. I have to aim to be back for pre-season and build the muscle up.”

‘I’ve come a long way’

Beck, who played a key role in Dundee’s top-six finish last season, impressed at Ewood Park and enjoyed his time in the Championship.

“It’s been a brilliant experience, I’ve played a good amount of games at a high level for a big club,” Beck added.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here. The players, staff, fans, I’ve felt welcome as one of their own. I can’t thank people enough for that.

“It’s been a big learning curve, it’s a tough division. I think it has made me a better player and the club has made me a better person.

“Loans are to be testing and challenging and I’ve felt that. I look back and I think I’ve come a long way.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee freeze season ticket prices a year on from fan criticism
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
Dundee FC stadium: Q&A on Camperdown plans as wait for council decision continues
42
Billy Koumetio
EXCLUSIVE: Billy Koumetio plans 'big impact' as he opens up on pride at Dundee…
Dundee managing director John Nelms alongside concept image of the proposed new stadium. Image: David Young
STEVE FINAN: Road row is savage blow that could kill new Dundee FC stadium
21
Dundee FC managing director John Nelms speaking at a press conference
Dundee FC chief John Nelms on new stadium planning costs and staying at Dens…
6
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Hollywood star Brian Cox joins Dundee's new stadium push in stirring 'Open Your Gates'…
9
Dundee's greatest ever goalscorer Alan Gilzean (left) and the current top scorer at Dens Simon Murray (right.
Dundee's greatest scoring streaks: Where does Simon Murray rank as fresh Alan Gilzean run…
Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron: Talks over Rangers fee have begun reveals Dundee chief John Nelms
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
Dundee FC stadium traffic plans blasted by transport chiefs as John Nelms row erupts
43
Tony Docherty is positive about his team ahead of Friday's Scottish Cup clash. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Tony Docherty hoping for full Dundee squad to face Hibs with positive updates on…

Conversation