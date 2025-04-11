Debate: Should Dundee FC striker Simon Murray be in Steve Clarke’s next Scotland squad?

Dundee striker Simon Murray is enjoying a landmark season.

With 21 goals to his name in 40 appearances across three competitions, the 33-year-old is in the form of his life.

His exploits have attracted headlines and drawn admiration from around the Scottish football scene.

And in recent weeks, they have led to discussion of a Scotland call-up.

Given the experienced hit man is in better goal-scoring form than any of his national team rivals, it’s not hard to understand why Dundee boss Tony Docherty chose to kick-off a ‘Murray for Scotland’ campaign.

But is the Dark Blues star a serious candidate for a call from national boss Steve Clarke ahead of June’s friendlies with Iceland and Liechtenstein?

Can Murray, currently on a seven-goals-in-six-Premiership-games hot streak, deliver where the likes of Che Adams, Kevin Nisbet, George Hirst, Tommy Conway and James Wilson have failed?

