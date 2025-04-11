Debate: Should Dundee FC striker Simon Murray be in Steve Clarke’s next Scotland squad?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Debate: Should Dundee FC striker Simon Murray be in Steve Clarke’s next Scotland squad?

The 33-year-old's performance has led to discussion of a Scotland call-up. Let us know your thoughts in our comments section.

By George Cran
Simon Murray
Simon Murray is in fine goalscoring form. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

Dundee striker Simon Murray is enjoying a landmark season.

With 21 goals to his name in 40 appearances across three competitions, the 33-year-old is in the form of his life.

His exploits have attracted headlines and drawn admiration from around the Scottish football scene.

And in recent weeks, they have led to discussion of a Scotland call-up.

Given the experienced hit man is in better goal-scoring form than any of his national team rivals, it’s not hard to understand why Dundee boss Tony Docherty chose to kick-off a ‘Murray for Scotland’ campaign.

But is the Dark Blues star a serious candidate for a call from national boss Steve Clarke ahead of June’s friendlies with Iceland and Liechtenstein?

Can Murray, currently on a seven-goals-in-six-Premiership-games hot streak, deliver where the likes of Che Adams, Kevin Nisbet, George Hirst, Tommy Conway and James Wilson have failed?

What do you think?

Let us know your thoughts in our comments section.

More from Dundee FC

Simon Murray with boss Tony Docherty. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
'Age is no issue for Dundee star Simon Murray - he's improving and there's…
Owen Beck trudges off with injury in his final Blackburn appearance. Image: Steven Paston/PA Wire.
Ex-Dundee star Owen Beck 'devastated' after season ended by injury
Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee freeze season ticket prices a year on from fan criticism
2
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
Dundee FC stadium: Q&A on Camperdown plans as wait for council decision continues
42
Billy Koumetio
EXCLUSIVE: Billy Koumetio plans 'big impact' as he opens up on pride at Dundee…
Dundee managing director John Nelms alongside concept image of the proposed new stadium. Image: David Young
STEVE FINAN: Road row is savage blow that could kill new Dundee FC stadium
21
Dundee FC managing director John Nelms speaking at a press conference
Dundee FC chief John Nelms on new stadium planning costs and staying at Dens…
7
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Hollywood star Brian Cox joins Dundee's new stadium push in stirring 'Open Your Gates'…
10
Dundee's greatest ever goalscorer Alan Gilzean (left) and the current top scorer at Dens Simon Murray (right.
Dundee's greatest scoring streaks: Where does Simon Murray rank as fresh Alan Gilzean run…
Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron: Talks over Rangers fee have begun reveals Dundee chief John Nelms

Conversation