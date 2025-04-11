Dundee face ‘different animal’ Hibs – as team news, referee and how to watch LIVE on TV revealed

Dundee can pull themselves out of the Premiership’s bottom two this weekend.

However, to do so they will have to do what many have failed to in 2025 – get a result against Hibs.

David Gray’s side are 16 games unbeaten in the league and have not lost to the Dark Blues at home since 2001.

They haven’t, though, beaten Dundee this season.

The start of the season saw a late leveller from Simon Murray earn a 2-2 draw for the Dee before they ran out comprehensive winners at Dens Park with a 4-1 win in November.

Murray is in even better form now with seven goals in his last six league games and being touted for a Scotland call-up.

Meanwhile, Hibs have an in-form goal-getter of their own in ex-Dee Martin Boyle. He’s scored in each of his last four league matches.

Who will come out on top as Dundee face Hibs live on TV?

Managers

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: “Credit to Hibs, a change of shape has really worked for them.

“They went to that back three, they changed the goalkeeper, and it has absolutely been effective.

“It’ll be a difficult game but we’ve done well against them this season, we’ve taken four points out of six.

“We know how tough it’s going to be, but the players are looking forward to every match now, because we know we’re in good form.”

Hibs boss David Gray said: “The last time we played Dundee was our lowest point in the season.

“To lose the game at Dens 4-1 to where we are now, we’re a completely different animal and we want to keep pushing forward.

“(Dundee) force you to defend, they’ve got loads of energy, especially in the middle of the pitch, and we know the constant threat of Simon Murray.

“It’s a game at home, there’s an expectation on us to get three points and that’s what we set out to do.”

Team News

Tony Docherty is hoping to have a full squad to choose from in the capital this Sunday.

Lyall Cameron has missed the last two with a hamstring injury but is in contention for a return.

And the hope is Scott Fraser can make his long-awaited comeback from an ongoing groin complaint.

Hibs, meanwhile, have injury doubts in the shape of Kwon Hyeok-kyu and young midfielder Rudi Molotnikov.

Nicky Cadden could return after making the bench against Rangers last week.

Definitely out are Joe Newell and Elie Youan.

Referee

The man with the whistle on Sunday will be Chris Graham with Graeme Stewart and Graham McNeillie assistant referees.

Graham has dished out 131 yellow cards in 31 games this season, an average of 4 per game.

He’s given four red cards.

On VAR duty will be Kevin Clancy, assisted by Andrew McWilliam.

How to watch Hibs v Dundee on TV

Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.

Those without a subscription can catch up on key moments on Premier Sports social media channels.

And highlights will be broadcast on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm on Sunday evening, repeating on BBC One at 11.40pm.

Kick-off on Sunday is 2.30pm.