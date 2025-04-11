Dundee face ‘different animal’ Hibs – as team news, referee and how to watch LIVE on TV revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee face ‘different animal’ Hibs – as team news, referee and how to watch LIVE on TV revealed

The Dark Blues head to Easter Road on Sunday afternoon.

Dundee player Fin Robertson runs past a Hibs player
Dundee defeated Hibs 4-1 in their last meeting. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee can pull themselves out of the Premiership’s bottom two this weekend.

However, to do so they will have to do what many have failed to in 2025 – get a result against Hibs.

David Gray’s side are 16 games unbeaten in the league and have not lost to the Dark Blues at home since 2001.

They haven’t, though, beaten Dundee this season.

The start of the season saw a late leveller from Simon Murray earn a 2-2 draw for the Dee before they ran out comprehensive winners at Dens Park with a 4-1 win in November.

Murray is in even better form now with seven goals in his last six league games and being touted for a Scotland call-up.

Meanwhile, Hibs have an in-form goal-getter of their own in ex-Dee Martin Boyle. He’s scored in each of his last four league matches.

Who will come out on top as Dundee face Hibs live on TV?

Managers

Tony Docherty was delighted with his team's defensive performance against St Mirren. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee gaffer Tony Docherty is pleased with the way his side are playing. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: “Credit to Hibs, a change of shape has really worked for them.

“They went to that back three, they changed the goalkeeper, and it has absolutely been effective.

“It’ll be a difficult game but we’ve done well against them this season, we’ve taken four points out of six.

“We know how tough it’s going to be, but the players are looking forward to every match now, because we know we’re in good form.”

Hibs boss David Gray. Image: SNS
David Gray has turned around Hibs season since they last faced Dundee. Image: SNS

Hibs boss David Gray said: “The last time we played Dundee was our lowest point in the season.

“To lose the game at Dens 4-1 to where we are now, we’re a completely different animal and we want to keep pushing forward.

“(Dundee) force you to defend, they’ve got loads of energy, especially in the middle of the pitch, and we know the constant threat of Simon Murray.

“It’s a game at home, there’s an expectation on us to get three points and that’s what we set out to do.”

Team News

Dundee defender Antonio Portales slides in and fouls Elie Youan of Hibs. Image: SNS
Elie Youan is expected to miss Sunday’s Hibs-Dundee clash, which is broadcast live on TV. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty is hoping to have a full squad to choose from in the capital this Sunday.

Lyall Cameron has missed the last two with a hamstring injury but is in contention for a return.

And the hope is Scott Fraser can make his long-awaited comeback from an ongoing groin complaint.

Hibs, meanwhile, have injury doubts in the shape of Kwon Hyeok-kyu and young midfielder Rudi Molotnikov.

Nicky Cadden could return after making the bench against Rangers last week.

Definitely out are Joe Newell and Elie Youan.

Referee

Saturday's match referee Chris Graham
Sunday’s match referee Chris Graham. Image: SNS

The man with the whistle on Sunday will be Chris Graham with Graeme Stewart and Graham McNeillie assistant referees.

Graham has dished out 131 yellow cards in 31 games this season, an average of 4 per game.

He’s given four red cards.

On VAR duty will be Kevin Clancy, assisted by Andrew McWilliam.

How to watch Hibs v Dundee on TV

Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.

Those without a subscription can catch up on key moments on Premier Sports social media channels.

And highlights will be broadcast on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm on Sunday evening, repeating on BBC One at 11.40pm.

Kick-off on Sunday is 2.30pm.

Conversation