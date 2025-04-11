JIM SPENCE: What John Nelms and Dundee FC must do after public stadium scolding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

JIM SPENCE: What John Nelms and Dundee FC must do after public stadium scolding

'It’s highly unusual for any government agency to offer a public rebuke, but that’s exactly what happened to Dundee.'

Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DC Thomson
By Jim Spence

I said last week that Dundee’s proposed new Camperdown stadium could be a football white elephant if they suffered relegation and stayed down for a prolonged period.

Crowds in the Championship would fall well below what the Premiership guarantees.

The stadium might still generate income, but the lifeblood of a football ground is to host football matches, not just concerts and conferences.

With John Nelms and Transport Scotland engaging in an unedifying public war of words over access issues to the ‘Nou Campy’, the more worrying prospect is that the stadium may not go ahead at all.

Cool and calm heads are required to resolve this issue, frustrating though it is.

It’s highly unusual for any government agency to offer a public rebuke, but that’s exactly what happened to Dundee and their advisors over the Camperdown proposal.

I’m on record as saying I think Dundee must move from Dens.

If they could refurbish and generate the income there that they hope the new ground will provide, I’d argue they should stay put, but that’s unlikely.

You can’t build houses, a hotel, and a crematorium on the site at Dens while also retaining a football stadium.

So the opportunities for the huge increase in income, which the club thinks Camperdown can bring, seem unachievable at a renovated Dens.

‘Astonishing the issue still hasn’t been addressed’

Nelms says they’ll stay at Dens for another two years.

But unless – and until – the Camperdown access situation can be resolved the chance to reboot the club completely could wither on the vine.

And the access problem has been an issue for such a long time that’s it’s astonishing it’s still not been adequately addressed.

Football politics and real politics are two different beasts.

Dundee FC traffic management plan for Camperdown stadium. Image: Holmes Miller/DC Thomson
Images of Dundee’s planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.

While Dundee might be used to dealing with the former, their inexperience in negotiating with the corridors of power in the latter has led to them being publicly scolded.

Nelms said: “We will keep fighting until we are not allowed to fight.”

Reading this quote, I was reminded of Kevin Costner playing legendary law enforcement agent Eliot Ness in the classic film The Untouchables as he tried to bring down Al Capone.

Transport Scotland and the Dundee City Council planning committee aren’t untouchable (or Prohibition-era Chicago gangsters), but they are very powerful bodies charged with serious statutory duties regarding public safety.

What next for Dundee FC stadium bid?

We can argue all we like about planning and policy procedures but they’re there for a reason.

They won’t be casually usurped or set aside for a football club, unless a workable and economic solution can be found to satisfy the legal duties of those who have responsibility for them.

Transport Scotland wouldn’t attempt to pick the Dundee team, and similarly the Dens hierarchy won’t be allowed to dictate or sway planning policy or requirements on an access issue where safety concerns are of vital importance.

The club and its advisors now need to bite their collective tongues, revisit their plans, and find a solution – if one exists – to reassure those who have the power to kill this project stone dead that there’s a resolution which can finally see spades in the turf.

The longer this sorry saga goes on, the less likely it is the Camperdown project will ever be more than a wistful pipe dream.

It may be that some egos will need to be reined in, and compromises found, if the new stadium is to become a reality.

Conversation