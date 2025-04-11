Dundee duo fitness chances for Hibs clash assessed as Tony Docherty reveals ‘brilliant’ first for Dee this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee duo fitness chances for Hibs clash assessed as Tony Docherty reveals ‘brilliant’ first for Dee this season

The Dark Blues head to the capital on Sunday.

By George Cran
Dundee midfield men Scott Fraser and Lyall Cameron. Images: SNS
Lyall Cameron and Scott Fraser both joined in training for Dundee on Friday ahead of the weekend trip to Hibs.

Cameron has missed the last two matches with a hamstring complaint while Fraser has struggled all season to shake off a groin injury suffered way back in October.

They are nearing a return but a decision on whether they can face David Gray’s in-form side will be made closer to kick off.

“Scott Fraser trained with us today, but he’s still a wee bit off it, so we need to monitor that,” Tony Docherty said on Friday afternoon.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates a historic derby win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
“Same with Lyall, we need to see how he reacts to today. That was his first day back training with us, but he looked very sharp.

“We’ll assess him before Sunday.”

First time this season

That meant manager Docherty enjoyed an unusual sight in training on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Premiership contest.

There were no Dundee players on the sidelines struggling with injury.

“Brilliant, absolutely delighted to see everybody training today,” the Dark Blues boss added.

Simon Murray with the late equaliser. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS
“It’s the first time this season I’ve had that.

“We trained at Dens, which was fantastic and there’s a really good feeling about the boys. They’re in a good place.

“I’m thrilled about the way we’re looking, and hopefully we can take that into the remaining games.

“We’re undefeated against Hibs this season and I remember Simon Murray’s last-minute goal, seeing the reaction of the crowd back then.

“I think we’ll take a good crowd, and hopefully we can repay them and put on a performance, because that’s what it’s all about.

“We’re beginning to show consistency and it’s now resulting in positive results, so I’m just looking for the players to keep that going.”

