Dundee duo fitness chances for Hibs clash assessed as Tony Docherty reveals ‘brilliant’ first for Dee this season

Lyall Cameron and Scott Fraser both joined in training for Dundee on Friday ahead of the weekend trip to Hibs.

Cameron has missed the last two matches with a hamstring complaint while Fraser has struggled all season to shake off a groin injury suffered way back in October.

They are nearing a return but a decision on whether they can face David Gray’s in-form side will be made closer to kick off.

“Scott Fraser trained with us today, but he’s still a wee bit off it, so we need to monitor that,” Tony Docherty said on Friday afternoon.

“Same with Lyall, we need to see how he reacts to today. That was his first day back training with us, but he looked very sharp.

“We’ll assess him before Sunday.”

First time this season

That meant manager Docherty enjoyed an unusual sight in training on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Premiership contest.

There were no Dundee players on the sidelines struggling with injury.

“Brilliant, absolutely delighted to see everybody training today,” the Dark Blues boss added.

“It’s the first time this season I’ve had that.

“We trained at Dens, which was fantastic and there’s a really good feeling about the boys. They’re in a good place.

“I’m thrilled about the way we’re looking, and hopefully we can take that into the remaining games.

“We’re undefeated against Hibs this season and I remember Simon Murray’s last-minute goal, seeing the reaction of the crowd back then.

“I think we’ll take a good crowd, and hopefully we can repay them and put on a performance, because that’s what it’s all about.

“We’re beginning to show consistency and it’s now resulting in positive results, so I’m just looking for the players to keep that going.”