Dundee loan star Seb Palmer-Houlden on moment he feared season was over after hearing knee ‘crack’

There is a feelgood factor around Dundee right now and epitomising that more than anyone is the returning Seb Palmer-Houlden.

Despite their lowly position in the Premiership table, the Dark Blues are a happy camp after a run of good performances.

Adding to the positive vibes are players returning from injury with the entire squad back in training on Friday for the first time all season.

One of those is striker Palmer-Houlden.

The Bristol City loanee can’t wait to get back out on the pitch after making his return in victory over St Mirren last week.

That’s because he – and the club medical staff – thought he wouldn’t be back again this campaign after injuring a knee at Ross County.

“I thought the season was over,” Palmer-Houlden said.

“I couldn’t turn, couldn’t do anything, so I thought worst-case scenario I’m thinking my MCL [medial collateral ligament], ACL [anterior cruciate ligament], because everything’s around there.

“I’ve gone up for a ball, I’ve tried to chest it and as I’ve landed the defender landed on my shin. It pushed my knee into the floor and it just felt like a crack.

“I’m thinking, it’s done, I’m out for ages.

“But, luckily, I got back in six weeks and I feel like I’ve come back strong.

“I just need a bit of match fitness to get back in the swing of things.”

‘The best feeling’

During that six weeks out, Dundee’s form took a turn for the worse.

In losing at Ross County, the Dark Blues also lost three players to injury, and their wait for a Premiership win stretched over two months.

Things have turned in recent weeks, however, and Palmer-Houlden & Co. travel to Hibs on Sunday with confidence.

“It was a long six weeks,” he added.

“Then last week I had a little setback with my hammy, a bit of tendonitis which I’ve never had before, so my mind’s thinking another two weeks on top of that.

“But it just went within a few days so I got quite lucky.

“To be back out on the pitch is the best feeling.

“It’s the worst feeling when you’re travelling to all the games, you’re sat in a stand, you want to help, but you can’t do anything.

“When you’re out you forget how much you enjoy it. I think everyone does, you start taking training for granted.

“So at the minute I’m just out there enjoying every single day on the pitch.”