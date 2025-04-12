Dundee loan star Seb Palmer-Houlden on moment he feared season was over after hearing knee ‘crack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee loan star Seb Palmer-Houlden on moment he feared season was over after hearing knee ‘crack’

The speedy striker is raring to go against Hibs on Sunday.

By George Cran

There is a feelgood factor around Dundee right now and epitomising that more than anyone is the returning Seb Palmer-Houlden.

Despite their lowly position in the Premiership table, the Dark Blues are a happy camp after a run of good performances.

Adding to the positive vibes are players returning from injury with the entire squad back in training on Friday for the first time all season.

One of those is striker Palmer-Houlden.

The Bristol City loanee can’t wait to get back out on the pitch after making his return in victory over St Mirren last week.

That’s because he – and the club medical staff – thought he wouldn’t be back again this campaign after injuring a knee at Ross County.

“I thought the season was over,” Palmer-Houlden said.

“I couldn’t turn, couldn’t do anything, so I thought worst-case scenario I’m thinking my MCL [medial collateral ligament], ACL [anterior cruciate ligament], because everything’s around there.

“I’ve gone up for a ball, I’ve tried to chest it and as I’ve landed the defender landed on my shin. It pushed my knee into the floor and it just felt like a crack.

“I’m thinking, it’s done, I’m out for ages.

“But, luckily, I got back in six weeks and I feel like I’ve come back strong.

“I just need a bit of match fitness to get back in the swing of things.”

‘The best feeling’

During that six weeks out, Dundee’s form took a turn for the worse.

In losing at Ross County, the Dark Blues also lost three players to injury, and their wait for a Premiership win stretched over two months.

Things have turned in recent weeks, however, and Palmer-Houlden & Co. travel to Hibs on Sunday with confidence.

“It was a long six weeks,” he added.

“Then last week I had a little setback with my hammy, a bit of tendonitis which I’ve never had before, so my mind’s thinking another two weeks on top of that.

“But it just went within a few days so I got quite lucky.

“To be back out on the pitch is the best feeling.

“It’s the worst feeling when you’re travelling to all the games, you’re sat in a stand, you want to help, but you can’t do anything.

“When you’re out you forget how much you enjoy it. I think everyone does, you start taking training for granted.

“So at the minute I’m just out there enjoying every single day on the pitch.”

