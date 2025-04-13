Tony Docherty admits surprise at ‘timid’ Dundee in Hibs defeat as he reveals 3 injury worries including Lyall Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty admits surprise at ‘timid’ Dundee in Hibs defeat as he reveals 3 injury worries including Lyall Cameron

The Dark Blues were beaten 4-0 at Easter Road.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty was surprised at Dundee's poor display at Hibs. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty admits he was surprised to see “timid” Dundee turn up and be turned over by high-flying Hibs.

A Kieron Bowie brace and Dwight Gayle finish in the second half added to Rocky Bushiri’s opener in a 4-0 thumping for the Dark Blues.

They went into the game on the back of a clean sheet against St Mirren but reverted to the poor defending that has beset them all season and have now conceded 71 goals in 33 league games.

“We didn’t turn up in the first half,” admitted Docherty.

“As good as we’ve been lately, that team didn’t turn up in the first half.

“We were better at the start of the second half and I thought it was us who were going to get the next goal.

Kieron Bowie wheels away in celebration after his second-half brace downed Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
“But then to allow the game to get away from us the way we did in the second, third and fourth goal, we need to take real responsibility for it. It’s happened too many times.

“It came as a surprise. In that first-half performance, I thought we were a bit timid.

“We were a bit on the back foot more than we are normally.

“I thought our front three didn’t impact the game like they normally do.

“I’ve said that has to be a reference point. Hibs first half has to be a reference point for us.

“If we play that way as opposed to the previous four games, then we’ll give ourselves problems that we don’t need to.

“I’m really confident in the team. Today was a surprise for me, I must admit.”

First half

Tony Docherty named the same team that defeated St Mirren last week, David Gray did the same with his XI that saw off Rangers at Ibrox.

An early chance fell for Simon Murray but his shot from the angle was saved well by Jordan Smith.

Rocky Bushiri hooks in the opening goal for Hibs against Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
But the rest of the match was all about Hibs. The home side showed a cutting edge in attack and blunted every attempt from the visitors.

Mykola Kuharevich broke and cracked his shot off the post on 19 minutes, from there it was all about the home side.

They took the lead on 26 minutes through a Martin Boyle corner. It was missed at the front post and Rocky Bushiri reacted quickest to knock into the net.

Late in the half, Kuharevich sent a shot from the edge of the area just wide of the post as the Hibees went in at the break happy.

Subs do for the Dee

Despite a better spell at the start of the second period from Dundee, the Hibees ended the game very happy indeed.

The Dark Blues had no cutting edge while the Hibees showed them how to do it.

Sub Kieron Bowie doubled the lead on 68 minutes after the Dark Blues switched off in allowing Lewis Miller to stride out of defence and then keep going. Not tracked, he crossed for Bowie to sweep home.

Things went from bad to worse when another sub, this time Dwight Gayle, found space and fired past Trevor Carson.

Kieron Bowie sweeps in a fine finish for 2-0 - he finished the game with two goals. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
The icing was on the cake when Nicky Cadden, not long off the bench, crossed for Bowie to head in his second.

There was time late on for a Seb Palmer-Houlden cross to be turned onto the post by a Hibs leg but there would be no joy for the Dee.

Just four shots on goal to Hibs’ 19 and a lesson dished out. With just five matches left this season and in 11th spot going into the split, more of this will leave Dundee in real trouble.

Injuries

Injuries don’t help either and Docherty revealed after having his entire squad training on Friday, there are now three injury worries to contend with.

That includes Lyall Cameron, who had a reaction to his hamstring issue ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Lyall Cameron has been out of action for the last three matches. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

And Ziyad Larkeche, who was forced off at half-time, while Jordan McGhee was also replaced in the second period.

“Ziyad was feeling his hamstring coming into the game,” Docherty revealed.

“Jordan McGhee was the same.

“Lyall Cameron, unfortunately, felt his hamstring in training. It’s a reoccurrence of the injury he picked up before the Rangers game.

“So we’ve picked up a few injuries but we must learn from this game.”

