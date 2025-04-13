Tony Docherty admits surprise at ‘timid’ Dundee in Hibs defeat as he reveals 3 injury worries including Lyall Cameron

Tony Docherty admits he was surprised to see “timid” Dundee turn up and be turned over by high-flying Hibs.

A Kieron Bowie brace and Dwight Gayle finish in the second half added to Rocky Bushiri’s opener in a 4-0 thumping for the Dark Blues.

They went into the game on the back of a clean sheet against St Mirren but reverted to the poor defending that has beset them all season and have now conceded 71 goals in 33 league games.

“We didn’t turn up in the first half,” admitted Docherty.

“As good as we’ve been lately, that team didn’t turn up in the first half.

“We were better at the start of the second half and I thought it was us who were going to get the next goal.

“But then to allow the game to get away from us the way we did in the second, third and fourth goal, we need to take real responsibility for it. It’s happened too many times.

“It came as a surprise. In that first-half performance, I thought we were a bit timid.

“We were a bit on the back foot more than we are normally.

“I thought our front three didn’t impact the game like they normally do.

“I’ve said that has to be a reference point. Hibs first half has to be a reference point for us.

“If we play that way as opposed to the previous four games, then we’ll give ourselves problems that we don’t need to.

“I’m really confident in the team. Today was a surprise for me, I must admit.”

First half

Tony Docherty named the same team that defeated St Mirren last week, David Gray did the same with his XI that saw off Rangers at Ibrox.

An early chance fell for Simon Murray but his shot from the angle was saved well by Jordan Smith.

But the rest of the match was all about Hibs. The home side showed a cutting edge in attack and blunted every attempt from the visitors.

Mykola Kuharevich broke and cracked his shot off the post on 19 minutes, from there it was all about the home side.

They took the lead on 26 minutes through a Martin Boyle corner. It was missed at the front post and Rocky Bushiri reacted quickest to knock into the net.

Late in the half, Kuharevich sent a shot from the edge of the area just wide of the post as the Hibees went in at the break happy.

Subs do for the Dee

Despite a better spell at the start of the second period from Dundee, the Hibees ended the game very happy indeed.

The Dark Blues had no cutting edge while the Hibees showed them how to do it.

Sub Kieron Bowie doubled the lead on 68 minutes after the Dark Blues switched off in allowing Lewis Miller to stride out of defence and then keep going. Not tracked, he crossed for Bowie to sweep home.

Things went from bad to worse when another sub, this time Dwight Gayle, found space and fired past Trevor Carson.

The icing was on the cake when Nicky Cadden, not long off the bench, crossed for Bowie to head in his second.

There was time late on for a Seb Palmer-Houlden cross to be turned onto the post by a Hibs leg but there would be no joy for the Dee.

Just four shots on goal to Hibs’ 19 and a lesson dished out. With just five matches left this season and in 11th spot going into the split, more of this will leave Dundee in real trouble.

Injuries

Injuries don’t help either and Docherty revealed after having his entire squad training on Friday, there are now three injury worries to contend with.

That includes Lyall Cameron, who had a reaction to his hamstring issue ahead of Sunday’s clash.

And Ziyad Larkeche, who was forced off at half-time, while Jordan McGhee was also replaced in the second period.

“Ziyad was feeling his hamstring coming into the game,” Docherty revealed.

“Jordan McGhee was the same.

“Lyall Cameron, unfortunately, felt his hamstring in training. It’s a reoccurrence of the injury he picked up before the Rangers game.

“So we’ve picked up a few injuries but we must learn from this game.”