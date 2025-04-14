Tony Docherty questions Dundee ‘mindset’ in Hibs thumping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty questions Dundee ‘mindset’ in Hibs thumping

The Dark Blues boss insists 'we're all in this together' as they bid to get out of relegation trouble.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty was not happy with what he saw from Dundee in their 4-0 loss at Hibs. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty admits Dundee have a big fortnight ahead of them after Sunday’s 4-0 thumping at Hibs.

With the Scottish Cup semi-finals taking centre stage next weekend the Dark Blues have two weeks to lick their wounds after a punishing afternoon in the capital.

With five matches left to climb above their current position in the relegation play-off spot, there is plenty to be done at the club’s Gardyne training centre.

“Absolutely, yes,” Docherty said.

“But it’s not really working hard at this stage of the season, it’s working smart.

“We’ve looked at the Hibs game in terms of the goals and some of the opportunities we’ve presented to Hibs. We need to do better as a team.

Kieron Bowie wheels away in celebration after his second-half brace downed Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
“I said at the very start of the game, teams keep a clean sheet. As a team, you don’t look at just the defenders, it’s the attacking players that can help the midfielders.

“It’s the midfielders that can help the defenders and that can help the goalkeepers.

“We’re all in this together and we need to make sure that is a reference point going forward.

“There are two reference points, our previous four performances and that first half against Hibs.

“If we do one and not the other, we’ll give ourselves a problem.”

Mindset

Dundee don’t yet know who their next opponent will be with the post-split fixtures expected to be announced at the start of this week.

But Docherty knows the performance just has to be better if his side are going to get out of relegation trouble.

“We’ve shown in recent weeks that we’re more than capable of a level of performance,” he added

“I’m stressing that to the players.

Hibernian's Mykola Kuharevich hits the post against Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
“Sometimes it’s a mindset.

“We maybe came were on the back foot a little bit because of Hib’s reputation.

“I don’t want my team to be that and I’ve stressed that point.

“We’re a good side and when we do things properly, we’re a difficult team to play against.

“But Sunday was a disappointment.

“We did chase the game a little bit. It was 2-0 and we put on subs and we tried to chase it a little bit.

“But to lose the goals and the manner we lost them, that’s difficult to deal with.”

