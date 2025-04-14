5 Dundee talking points from Hibs dismay – how worried should we be for Dee survival?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Dundee talking points from Hibs dismay – how worried should we be for Dee survival?

The Dark Blues were hammered 4-0 at Easter Road.

Hibs celebrate against Dundee
Dundee were well beaten by Hibs - how worried should we be? Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Recent performances had seen Dundee breathe life into a faltering season.

A long wait for a win was ended in brilliant fashion at the home of fierce rivals Dundee United.

More good performances followed. Another good win last time out, complete with clean sheet.

However, the rediscovered dark blue confidence popped like a balloon at Easter Road on a miserable afternoon in the capital.

Hibs are flying high and in the hotseat to finish third but Dundee know they must show far more than this if they are to get out of relegation trouble.

It was a bad day for Dundee at Hibs.
It was a bad day for Dundee at Hibs. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

Courier Sport was at Easter Road to take in one of the poorest displays of the season.

Tale of two seasons

The last time Dundee faced Hibs, the win for the home side left the two teams in far differing positions than they do now.

The Hibees were bottom of the table after that 4-1 loss in November and David Gray was under serious pressure.

Dundee were seventh and better would still come but four months later and the two campaigns have taken wildly different routes.

Jordan McGhee celebrates his leveller. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock
Dundee beat Hibs 4-1 earlier this season – how things have changed. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock

Hibs are looking good in third, Dundee not so much in 11th.

In the 20 league games played since Hibs have earned 45 points compared to Dundee’s 19 – they’ve won 13 times, losing just once, while the Dee have won just five times and lost 11.

The Edinburgh side have scored 42 goals and conceded 19, Dundee have scored 28 but let in a massive 46.

The goal difference since then is +23 for the Hibees, -18 for the Dee.

Numbers that do not make good reading at Dens Park.

Has it been coming?

Dundee’s form going into the game was good.

Last time out they’d beaten St Mirren 2-0 at home, picking up a first clean sheet in the league since October.

Dundee defeated St Mirren 2-0 last week but couldn't follow up the victory with another win. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee defeated St Mirren 2-0 last week but couldn’t follow up the victory with another win. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

But suddenly that win over the Buddies has taken on a different hue.

Offensively that wasn’t a good display. Simon Murray took an early chance and then was gifted a second.

Other than that there were few chances for the Dee.

But they defended well and earned their shut-out.

At Easter Road, they followed up the poor attacking display with another edition. Against St Mirren they managed six shots, two on target and an xG of 0.65.

Against Hibs, Dundee had four shots on goal, two on target and an xG of just 0.13.

Dundee struggled to get star man Simon Murray in the game. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee struggled to get star man Simon Murray in the game. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

The difference this time was the defensive display was nowhere near the same level and Hibs are far more clinical than the Buddies.

They scored four with fewer shots than St Mirren the week before and, going by the xG stats, didn’t create the same level of chances.

They did, though, have Kieron Bowie and Dwight Gayle. Two strikers at either end of their careers but with one thing in common – knowing where the goal is.

The St Mirren performance was written off because they won.

There’s no writing this one off.

Goals

Dundee’s defence has been a talking point all season. We all know it’s bad.

To nail down that point, the Dark Blues are closing in on their worst-ever season in terms of conceding league goals.

That stands at 80. They are on 71 conceded with five matches still to go.

The worst defences in top-flight football this century are Aberdeen and Gretna, who both let in 83.

These four were very poor.

The first from a simple corner kick. Dundee’s approach was strange. Josh Mulligan standing in an odd position marking nobody outside the danger zone.

Then Simon Murray, Joe Shaughnessy and Lewis Miller all miss the cross at the near post and Rocky Bushiri sticks out a boot to finish.

Clark Robertson admitted culpability for his marking post-match.

The second was the biggest concern.

Dundee had started the second half pretty well, though without creating any chance of note.

But then Miller drove forward with the ball out of defence, laid the ball out wide, spotted glaring gap in the Dundee defence and kept going forward.

Dundee’s entire midfield saw him go and did nothing about it. Mo Sylla and Mulligan the main culprits, seemingly leaving the tracking back to each other.

Sylla won’t want to see Gayle’s goal again, his attempt at a tackle was weak to say the least. The Frenchman has been an excellent signing for Dundee but a defensive midfielder can’t let a player like Gayle wander past them so easily.

The fourth summed up a lot of this season – throwing too much forward in attack and being caught out with five men ahead of the ball.

Basic lapses continuing to cost goals.

Sub standards

Substitutions played a huge role in this match. And the difference in quality between the benches was stark.

It must be said that the playing budget for Hibs is considerably bigger than Dundee’s.

But that shouldn’t prevent a club like Dundee having options in reserve to change games.

Imari Samuels takes on Hibs
Imari Samuels made just his fourth Dundee appearance as he replaced the injured Ziyad Larkeche at half-time. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock

The home side deservedly led at half-time but the Dark Blues improved after the break.

That ended thanks to the impact from the bench.

The three second-half goals involved Bowie, Nicky Cadden and Gayle – all brought on after the hour mark.

In comparison, Dundee’s subs included a striker playing out of position at right wing plus a winger and two inexperienced full-backs yet to prove they can cut it at this level.

Two were enforced through injury but clear failings in recruitment showed themselves again.

What it means

The performance was bad, it raises real concern for the final five matches. More of this and the season will spiral.

There was no damage done in terms of the table this weekend, though.

St Johnstone lost at Dundee United on Saturday. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

The bottom four all lost. St Johnstone couldn’t cut the gap and Kilmarnock and Ross County remain just a point ahead.

What has changed is the goal difference. Dundee had a wee cushion over their nearest rivals. Now they don’t.

Kilmarnock are one goal better off, County are two behind and Saints a further two back.

It’s a let-off that a poor, poor performance wasn’t punished more by relegation battle rivals.

They can’t afford to put in another display like this one, though.

Do that and it could be fatal to Dundee’s Premiership status.

Conversation