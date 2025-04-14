Dundee’s post-split fixtures revealed IN FULL with final day blockbuster lined up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s post-split fixtures revealed IN FULL with final day blockbuster lined up

The Dark Blues face the toughest tests first after the Premiership split.

By George Cran
Charlie Reilly in action for Dundee FC
St Johnstone are chasing Dundee in the Premiership relegation battle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee will kick off their bid to stay in the Premiership with a testing trip to seventh-placed Hearts.

And they will finish the season at bottom side St Johnstone in what could be a blockbuster end to the campaign.

As expected, the Dark Blues have two home fixtures and three on the road and will complete the season having played each side twice at home and twice away.

The run of post-split fixtures will see Tony Docherty’s side take on the top-ranked sides first, running down the table until bottom-of-the-table Saints on the final day.

Pressure

To kick off will be a tough trip to Tynecastle, where they have already lost twice this campaign.

Sander Kartum's double knocked Dundee out of the cup. Image: SNS
Sander Kartum’s double knocked Dundee out of the cup last month. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

The last meeting just a few weeks ago saw the Jambos knock the Dee out of the Scottish Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Then it is a home clash with eighth-placed Motherwell, who they beat 4-1 in November, before the final week of the season sees Dundee face the three sides around them in the space of eight days.

First is a trip to Rugby Park, then it’s at home to Ross County before finishing up at McDiarmid Park on Sunday, May 18.

That final day will also see Kilmarnock host Hearts and Ross County welcome Motherwell to the Highlands.

Dundee’s final five fixtures:

Hearts v Dundee – Saturday April 26

Dundee v Motherwell – Saturday May 3

Kilmarnock v Dundee – Saturday May 10

Dundee v Ross County – Wednesday May 14

St Johnstone v Dundee – Sunday May 18

