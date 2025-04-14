Dundee’s post-split fixtures revealed IN FULL with final day blockbuster lined up

Dundee will kick off their bid to stay in the Premiership with a testing trip to seventh-placed Hearts.

And they will finish the season at bottom side St Johnstone in what could be a blockbuster end to the campaign.

As expected, the Dark Blues have two home fixtures and three on the road and will complete the season having played each side twice at home and twice away.

The run of post-split fixtures will see Tony Docherty’s side take on the top-ranked sides first, running down the table until bottom-of-the-table Saints on the final day.

Pressure

To kick off will be a tough trip to Tynecastle, where they have already lost twice this campaign.

The last meeting just a few weeks ago saw the Jambos knock the Dee out of the Scottish Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Then it is a home clash with eighth-placed Motherwell, who they beat 4-1 in November, before the final week of the season sees Dundee face the three sides around them in the space of eight days.

First is a trip to Rugby Park, then it’s at home to Ross County before finishing up at McDiarmid Park on Sunday, May 18.

That final day will also see Kilmarnock host Hearts and Ross County welcome Motherwell to the Highlands.

Dundee’s final five fixtures:

Hearts v Dundee – Saturday April 26

Dundee v Motherwell – Saturday May 3

Kilmarnock v Dundee – Saturday May 10

Dundee v Ross County – Wednesday May 14

St Johnstone v Dundee – Sunday May 18