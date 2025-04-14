LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s mentality problem showed in Hibs defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s mentality problem showed in Hibs defeat

Time is running out for the Dark Blues to get out of relegation trouble.

Dundee were well-beaten at Easter Road. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Just like Tony Docherty, I was taken aback by Dundee’s attitude at Hibs on Sunday.

I wasn’t expecting that after the way they’d approached games recently.

There had been real attitude, determination and everything about their demeanour was top notch.

That’s why they had been getting results.

So to see none of that at Easter Road was a big surprise.

As bizarre as it sounds I think they took their foot off the gas.

Nobody at the club will admit that but that’s what I saw.

It was a team that is thinking more about the five games to come after Hibs and how important they will be rather than the here and now of winning points at Easter Road.

Tony Docherty was not happy with what he saw from Dundee in their 4-0 loss at Hibs. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
The results on Saturday probably added to that – the pressure was not on in the same way with the other teams around them losing.

They went to Hibs not expecting to win, and it came out in their performance.

They weren’t at it. They didn’t believe in themselves. They didn’t believe they could win that game.

That can’t happen.

Problem all season

Tony Docherty was clearly disappointed in the mentality of his team, calling them “timid”.

They didn’t believe they could win and so the intensity just was not there.

That is the main problem in this squad I think.

The amount of goals going in is the result of the inability to stay switched on, whether it’s across an entire season or even just one half of football.

They’ve not been consistently mentally tough. Conceding 71 goals in the Premiership tells you that.

It was a bad day for Dundee at Hibs.
It was a bad day for Dundee at Hibs. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

People concentrate on the defence because of the goals conceded but there are more problems than just the backline.

They clearly have good players in the team but the balance just isn’t right.

It’s not right in midfield and it’s not right in attack.

Just as they were unable to keep Hibs out at one end, their usual attacking intent was missing as well.

For me, the balance isn’t right up front either.

Simon Murray can’t do it all on his own, he needs service and there was none of that on Sunday.

Changes needed

But Hibs scored four goals and didn’t have to work hard to do so. All they did was play the ball into areas where Dundee players didn’t match them.

This is where I look at the midfield – it has to be harder to get the ball into the area.

Dundee are an attack-minded team, you’ve got midfield players wanting to burst forward at every chance.

Dundee struggled to get star man Simon Murray in the game. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee struggled to get star man Simon Murray in the game. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Look at the final goal conceded. Dundee players burst forward but the attacker doesn’t have comfortable possession of the ball.

Then he loses it and they have five men beyond the ball. That then leaves the defenders with too much to do.

They did that at Aberdeen and it cost them. It happens too often.

There need to be changes before we head into the post-split fixtures.

I don’t think the formation needs changed but alterations are necessary. The balance has been wrong all season.

We’re now at the crunch time in the campaign – they have to sort it out and sort it fast.

