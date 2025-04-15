Every game is a ‘six-pointer’ for Dundee now as defender accepts blame for Hibs opener

Dundee have five games to save their season.

Sunday’s 4-0 thumping at Hibs shattered the recent positivity built up by their good recent run.

Now they face the post-split fixtures with trepidation.

That’s because the same old failings that have beset this Dundee side reared their heads at Easter Road.

“It’s a sore one. We’ve been here too many times this season now,” central defender Clark Robertson admitted.

“Just conceded very poor goals the whole season and we’ve got five games now to save our season.

“We weren’t at the races, they were better than us in every department.

“It’s not great saying that and it’s a sore one to take.

“We need to regroup because we’ve got five massive games coming up to try and save this club from relegation.

“We’ve got to know what’s at stake and we’ve got to a fight and show that we care.

“We lost poor goals, me for the first one, I should do much better.”

Six pointers

Dundee now have two weeks to think about that trip to the capital ahead of another one upcoming.

The Dark Blues kick off the post-split fixture list away to seventh-placed Hearts.

And Robertson knows they must up their game for another testing Premiership away day.

“We’ve got a pick ourselves up because we’re the only ones that can save ourselves,” he added.

“I’d rather have the game now but we’ve got two weeks now to prepare properly and make sure we’re in the right frame of mind.

“The last five games, they’re all six-pointers.

“We know that we’ve got to take care of our own business and if we do that, we’ll be fine.

“But we’ve got to be much, much better than we were on Sunday if we’ve got to have any chance of staying up.”