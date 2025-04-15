Every game is a ‘six-pointer’ for Dundee now as defender accepts blame for Hibs opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Every game is a ‘six-pointer’ for Dundee now as defender accepts blame for Hibs opener

The Dark Blues face Hearts next weekend to kick off the final stage of the season.

By George Cran
Dundee defender Clark Robertson in action against Hibs. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee have five games to save their season.

Sunday’s 4-0 thumping at Hibs shattered the recent positivity built up by their good recent run.

Now they face the post-split fixtures with trepidation.

That’s because the same old failings that have beset this Dundee side reared their heads at Easter Road.

“It’s a sore one. We’ve been here too many times this season now,” central defender Clark Robertson admitted.

“Just conceded very poor goals the whole season and we’ve got five games now to save our season.

“We weren’t at the races, they were better than us in every department.

“It’s not great saying that and it’s a sore one to take.

“We need to regroup because we’ve got five massive games coming up to try and save this club from relegation.

“We’ve got to know what’s at stake and we’ve got to a fight and show that we care.

“We lost poor goals, me for the first one, I should do much better.”

Six pointers

Dundee now have two weeks to think about that trip to the capital ahead of another one upcoming.

The Dark Blues kick off the post-split fixture list away to seventh-placed Hearts.

And Robertson knows they must up their game for another testing Premiership away day.

“We’ve got a pick ourselves up because we’re the only ones that can save ourselves,” he added.

“I’d rather have the game now but we’ve got two weeks now to prepare properly and make sure we’re in the right frame of mind.

“The last five games, they’re all six-pointers.

“We know that we’ve got to take care of our own business and if we do that, we’ll be fine.

“But we’ve got to be much, much better than we were on Sunday if we’ve got to have any chance of staying up.”

