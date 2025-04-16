Barry Robson has message for Hearts kid Finlay Pollock and pinpoints Raith Rovers loan success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Barry Robson has message for Hearts kid Finlay Pollock and pinpoints Raith Rovers loan success

The forward returned to the Jambos last week due to a season-ending hamstring injury.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson hugs Finlay Pollock after the Fife derby win over Dunfermline Athletic.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson (second from left) is gutted to have lost Finlay Pollock to injury. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson has backed Finlay Pollock to bounce back stronger from injury after claiming Raith Rovers turned the Hearts boy into a man.

The 20-year-old suffered a hamstring problem in the 1-0 win over Ayr United 11 days ago.

The pacy forward was carried off on a stretcher and sent for scans amidst fears over the severity of the injury.

Finlay Pollock is treated by Raith Rovers medical staff.
Finlay Pollock is treated by Raith Rovers medical staff after sustaining his recent injury. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group

Parent club Hearts confirmed last week that the Scotland U/21 cap had returned to them for further treatment and assessment.

However, Robson is convinced the youngster, who suffered two injury-afflicted campaigns before moving to Raith at the start of the season, has proven he is made of stern stuff.

“Of course we’re disappointed about Finlay,” said Robson, who has backed Lewis Vaughan to step into the breach. “But, listen, the one thing I know is he is a young, fit, hungry kid and this will not deter him.

“It’s an injury that he’ll come back from perfectly fine.

“What he needs to look at or think about is, right, how do I come back stronger?’ How do I use this time to bulk up other parts of my body and improve myself?

Robson: ‘This will make him stronger’

“And he’ll do that because he’s a really willing kid.

“I don’t want to be too doom and gloom for Finlay because this is part and parcel of football.

“And this will make him stronger and, never to worry, this is not going to hinder him for the rest of his career. He’s going to go on and have a great career.”

The one positive to come out of Pollock’s return to Hearts is Robson is confident the attacker has gone back to Tynecastle a better player.

Arriving in Kirkcaldy as a winger in September, he performed impressively in a more central role under Robson due to a string of injuries and left with six goals in 25 appearances.

Finlay Pollock celebrates his Fife derby goal against Dunfermline in front of the Raith Rovers fans.
Finlay Pollock became a fans’ favourite on loan at Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Robson believes Pollock now has more strings to his bow than when he arrived.

“It’s just frustrating because he was playing so well for us,” added the Rovers boss in conversation with Courier Sport. “I’m just gutted for him because I have so much time for him as a boy.

“The energy and the work that he put in for me and the club was brilliant. And I think he’ll have found that working with us has massively improved him.

“We’ve tried to grow him into a man and we’ve taught him how to press properly and how to make runs in behind, because that’s his strength. Technically, we’ve tried to help him.

Hearts have been brilliant as well. Listen, they trusted us with the player and I’d like to think that they’re happy with how we developed him.”

