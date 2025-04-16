Gordon Strachan blasts Dundee fan memories of Dens Park as he lays out why city needs new stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Gordon Strachan blasts Dundee fan memories of Dens Park as he lays out why city needs new stadium

The Dee technical director says the Camperdown project must be built to take club and city to the next level.

By George Cran
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park. Image: Dundee FC
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park. Image: Dundee FC

Gordon Strachan’s remaining ambition in football is to see Dundee build a new stadium.

A new stadium that can bring new memories for fans of the Dee after remarkably questioning why supporters would miss Dens Park.

Plans to build a brand new home at Camperdown Park continue to drag on with the club’s Planning Permission in Principle application yet to be heard by Dundee City Council.

Issues with access and the impact on the nearby Kingsway have still to be agreed after a remarkable public rebuke was issued by governing body Transport Scotland.

Former Scotland boss Strachan has urged decision-makers to give the Dark Blues owners the green light to get building.

Not just for the football club but to improve outside perceptions of the city.

“It will take the city of Dundee to the next level,” Strachan told the Scottish Sun.

How new Dundee FC stadium at Camperdown Park could look. Image: Dundee FC
How new Dundee FC stadium at Camperdown Park could look. Image: Dundee FC

“I was saying to somebody from the council ‘when you watch a game on TV at Dens Park, that’s the image you get of Dundee – derelict, crumbling, lack of ambition, lack of foresight, it’s all there when you watch that’.

“You look at Middlesbrough, Coventry, they have beautiful stadiums but they are not the greatest of cities.

“You might never have seen the city itself but you think ‘ambitious, wanting to do something’.

“When you look at Dens Park you think ‘lack of ambition, the people in Dundee lacking in thought and all the rest, it’s derelict, it’s shabby, it’s untidy’.

Dens Park
A view from the Main Stand at Dens Park. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

“It’s for the town really. If you think about it the image of the town.

“We’re sitting here now [in sunshine at Bridgeview Station Restaurant] and it doesn’t get any better than this.

“But that picture of Dens Park. It’s a wide open thing that’s 130 years old, it shouldn’t be here anymore.”

Memories?

But what about the traditionalists who want to stay at Dens Park?

“Someone said that to me the other day, must have been 38 – ‘what about the memories?’” Strachan added.

“I said ‘what memories? The last time you won something was 1973 at Hampden on a cold, crappy day’.

Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Concept image of Dundee’s new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.

“What memories are you talking about, unless you are 80 years old?

“Get some more memories.

“You’ll get 25/30% more people going to a new stadium. It happened at Coventry, at Derby, that’s what happens.

“All this about memories – what memories are you talking about?”

Dundee’s last major trophy win was the 1973 League Cup after the club’s glory days of the 50s and 60s.

Since then the club has won five second-tier titles and two Challenge Cups as well as twice being League Cup finalists and once Scottish Cup finalists.

Advice to the council

After a stellar playing and management career, Strachan has been working behind the scenes at Dundee as their technical director with no thoughts of returning to management.

So what ambition does he have left in the game?

“I would like to see the stadium at Dundee,” the former Scotland boss said.

“Because I don’t think we can move on as a club until we’ve got a stadium. I think it’ll be good for everybody.

“That’s probably about it and just to keep just to keep laughing really.”

Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms
Technical director Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms

He added: “If I was to give the council any advice, it has to happen.

“If you see that new stadium and all the rest, people see there is a bit of ambition about this place.

“Instead of Dens Park thinking ‘look at the mess’.

“It’s not changed since I was there [as a player].

“The future of Dundee will be optimistic if you get a stadium.

“Yes, the training ground but a stadium.

“When it comes on the telly, people go ‘wow this is good, this is all right’.

“Dundee will be proud of it and people see that’s what Dundee does as a town, it grows, has ideas and gets better rather than saying ‘oh, look at the state of that’.”

More from Dundee FC

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson hugs Finlay Pollock after the Fife derby win over Dunfermline Athletic.
Barry Robson has message for Hearts kid Finlay Pollock and pinpoints Raith Rovers loan…
Dundee defender Clark Robertson in action against Hibs. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Every game is a 'six-pointer' for Dundee now as defender accepts blame for Hibs…
4
Dundee were well-beaten at Easter Road. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's mentality problem showed in Hibs defeat
3
Charlie Reilly in action for Dundee FC
Dundee's post-split fixtures revealed IN FULL with final day blockbuster lined up
3
Hibs celebrate against Dundee
5 Dundee talking points from Hibs dismay - how worried should we be for…
Tony Docherty was not happy with what he saw from Dundee in their 4-0 loss at Hibs. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty questions Dundee 'mindset' in Hibs thumping
Tony Docherty was surprised at Dundee's poor display at Hibs. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty admits surprise at 'timid' Dundee in Hibs defeat as he reveals 3…
6
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his strike at St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee loan star Seb Palmer-Houlden on moment he feared season was over after hearing…
Dundee midfield men Scott Fraser and Lyall Cameron. Images: SNS
Dundee duo fitness chances for Hibs clash assessed as Tony Docherty reveals 'brilliant' first…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
JIM SPENCE: What John Nelms and Dundee FC must do after public stadium scolding
9

Conversation