Dundee fans react to ‘marmite’ Gordon Strachan’s Dens Park memories remarks

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan’s views on the need for the new stadium at Camperdown Park and fan memories at Dens Park this week kicked up a fuss.

The former Scotland boss and Dark Blues player questioned why supporters should have fond recollections of times at Dens since “the last time you won something was 1973”.

He added: “What memories are you talking about, unless you are 80 years old?

“Get some more memories.”

And he went on to highlight why the city of Dundee, not just its oldest football club, needs a fresh new football stadium.

How did Dundee fans react?

The article on The Courier sparked plenty of comments.

Including ‘Justthefacts’ saying: “I think as technical director he needs to concentrate on what is happening on the pitch.

“He is hardly ever at Dens watching the games and the only “lack of ambition” that us who do go week in and out is from the players.

“While we are waiting for the directors to get their selves [sic] in gear and actually work with the council and provide information, there are many things that could be done to improve the look of Dens.

“Nelms said he has spent £2m on the planning app so far – half that money could have improved the look of the Derry.”

Califhaggis said: “I have supported the Dees for over 60 years and have many memories of the greats that have played on the Dens pitch.

“Going to see the good and not so good over the years. Those memories will remain no matter what.

“But Gordon is correct, Dens is now a sorry looking place and we need the new stadium badly, the revenues modern stadiums bring in with the retail outlets, hotel, restaurants etc can only help the playing squad budget.”

“It needs to get done. Dens Park is no longer fit for purpose – new stadium for the city is what is needed,” added JK.

Sammythetammy said: “I totally disagree with him completely. I think of the great players including family who graced the turf and not comparing with English cities , that’s the trouble these days all about looks and image, I’d rather have a team on the park that are against all odds defy the critics, and a just a joy to watch and a bunch of winners to feel proud of.”

JPs Ghost added: “Gordon may be marmite to some people, but he’s absolutely right in what he’s saying about the perception this planned stadium will create, compared to Dens with its patched up bits, frequent drainage issues (with rainwater and with club funds!).

“Get round a table with Transport Scotland (who could be a bit more proactive with their advice & guidance), sort the roads access issues, and get it built!”

Sam Savage isn’t a fan, saying: “He remains the most objectionable of little men.”

But S countered: “He is absolutely spot on with everything he says in this article.”

‘Harsh truths’

On social media, Dens Park Choir said: “Poor way of wording it but the point Strachan makes is bang on.

“Memories mean little when you’re wanting to compete in the present day.

“The club has stagnated for too long and need to evolve, the new stadium will make it’s own memories and give us the best possible platform to compete again.”

The Dee added: “Headline is over the top. He is right that we must move to this new stadium in order to progress.

“I think the majority of Dees recognise that and support it.

“Of course there will be those not wanting to leave Dens but sadly this is not an option.

“Let’s all get behind new stadium.”

Courier columnist Jim Spence added on X: “He never held back on the pitch and he’s not holding back here. Some harsh truths being told.”