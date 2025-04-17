Dundee fans react to ‘marmite’ Gordon Strachan’s Dens Park memories remarks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee fans react to ‘marmite’ Gordon Strachan’s Dens Park memories remarks

The Dark Blues technical director told supporters to 'get new memories' as he laid out why city needs new stadium.

By George Cran
Dundee FC technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: SNS
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan’s views on the need for the new stadium at Camperdown Park and fan memories at Dens Park this week kicked up a fuss.

The former Scotland boss and Dark Blues player questioned why supporters should have fond recollections of times at Dens since “the last time you won something was 1973”.

He added: “What memories are you talking about, unless you are 80 years old?

“Get some more memories.”

And he went on to highlight why the city of Dundee, not just its oldest football club, needs a fresh new football stadium.

How did Dundee fans react?

The article on The Courier sparked plenty of comments.

Including ‘Justthefacts’ saying: “I think as technical director he needs to concentrate on what is happening on the pitch.

“He is hardly ever at Dens watching the games and the only “lack of ambition” that us who do go week in and out is from the players.

Dens Park
“While we are waiting for the directors to get their selves [sic] in gear and actually work with the council and provide information, there are many things that could be done to improve the look of Dens.

“Nelms said he has spent £2m on the planning app so far – half that money could have improved the look of the Derry.”

Califhaggis said: “I have supported the Dees for over 60 years and have many memories of the greats that have played on the Dens pitch.

“Going to see the good and not so good over the years. Those memories will remain no matter what.

“But Gordon is correct, Dens is now a sorry looking place and we need the new stadium badly, the revenues modern stadiums bring in with the retail outlets, hotel, restaurants etc can only help the playing squad budget.”

“It needs to get done. Dens Park is no longer fit for purpose – new stadium for the city is what is needed,” added JK.

Sammythetammy said: “I totally disagree with him completely. I think of the great players including family who graced the turf and not comparing with English cities , that’s the trouble these days all about looks and image, I’d rather have a team on the park that are against all odds defy the critics, and a just a joy to watch and a bunch of winners to feel proud of.”

JPs Ghost added: “Gordon may be marmite to some people, but he’s absolutely right in what he’s saying about the perception this planned stadium will create, compared to Dens with its patched up bits, frequent drainage issues (with rainwater and with club funds!).

“Get round a table with Transport Scotland (who could be a bit more proactive with their advice & guidance), sort the roads access issues, and get it built!”

Sam Savage isn’t a fan, saying: “He remains the most objectionable of little men.”

But S countered: “He is absolutely spot on with everything he says in this article.”

‘Harsh truths’

Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
On social media, Dens Park Choir said: “Poor way of wording it but the point Strachan makes is bang on.

“Memories mean little when you’re wanting to compete in the present day.

“The club has stagnated for too long and need to evolve, the new stadium will make it’s own memories and give us the best possible platform to compete again.”

The Dee added: “Headline is over the top. He is right that we must move to this new stadium in order to progress.

“I think the majority of Dees recognise that and support it.

“Of course there will be those not wanting to leave Dens but sadly this is not an option.

“Let’s all get behind new stadium.”

Courier columnist Jim Spence added on X: “He never held back on the pitch and he’s not holding back here. Some harsh truths being told.”

Conversation