Dundee searching for new head of recruitment

Dundee are searching for a new head of recruitment.

The Dark Blues have endured a difficult season following last term’s top-six finish.

They remain in the relegation play-off position in the Premiership table with five matches left to get out of trouble.

Over the campaign they have signed 17 players but have struggled to maintain any kind of consistency.

And managing director John Nelms said on April 8 that the club are reassessing their strategy.

“Nobody’s happy with where we’re at,” he said.

“We have to continue to build. We’ll reassess where we’re at and say, did we get it right?

“Did we get it wrong? What parts did we get wrong? What parts do we think we need to tweak in order to continue down this path in a productive way?

“Did we go a little bit too young? Did we not have the right balance? What is it?

“We’ll take a look at that.

“We’ve actually started that process already just to see where we need to be for next year.”

Part of that process is to expand the football department as a whole which includes expanding the recruitment team.

Current head of recruitment Billy Kirkwood will remain at the club as part of that team.

Kirkwood has vast experience in the game as part of Jim McLean’s successful Dundee United side in the 1980s as a player as well as playing, coaching and scouting roles at various clubs including Dundee, Hibs, Dunfermline, St Johnstone and Rangers.

He was appointed Dundee’s head of recruitment last summer.

What are Dundee looking for in a head of recruitment?

The Dark Blues are accepting applications for the role as they search for someone with “proven ability to build high performing teams”.

A post on the Dee website reads: “Dundee Football Club have an exciting opportunity within the football department and the window for applications is now open.

“The club are looking for an ambitious, motivated and strategical thinking Head of Recruitment to lead and manage the club’s recruitment process for first team and development squads.

“The successful candidate must have previous experience in talent identification in football to lead the club’s player recruitment strategy. They will report to the club’s Managing Director (John Nelms), Technical Director (Gordon Strachan) and Manager (Tony Docherty).

“An extensive football knowledge and proven ability to build high performing teams is required.

“Interested candidates should submit their CV and a cover letter via email outlining their suitability for the role to recruitment@dundeefc.co.uk

“Applications for this position must be submitted by Friday 2nd May 2025.”

The job description wants someone who can lead “identification and recruitment of emerging and established players that meet the club’s strategic vision” as well as to “develop and maintain strong relationships with clubs, agents and other influential contacts within the game” and “recruit, organise and manage a network of regional, national and global scouts to support the first team recruitment and opposition analysis”.

Essential criteria includes “previous experience in talent identification in football”, “experience in negotiation” and “effective budget management” as well as the ability to use scouting and data platforms Wyscout and Hudl.

It is a full-time role with a “competitive” salary.