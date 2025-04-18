Dundee searching for new head of recruitment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee searching for new head of recruitment

The Dark Blues are reassessing strategy at Dens Park.

By George Cran
John Nelms
Dundee managing director John Nelms plans to expand the club's recruitment team. Image: SNS

Dundee are searching for a new head of recruitment.

The Dark Blues have endured a difficult season following last term’s top-six finish.

They remain in the relegation play-off position in the Premiership table with five matches left to get out of trouble.

Over the campaign they have signed 17 players but have struggled to maintain any kind of consistency.

And managing director John Nelms said on April 8 that the club are reassessing their strategy.

Dismayed Dundee: Trevor Carson and Mo Sylla can't prevent defeat at Dens
This season has been a struggle for Dundee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“Nobody’s happy with where we’re at,” he said.

“We have to continue to build. We’ll reassess where we’re at and say, did we get it right?

“Did we get it wrong? What parts did we get wrong? What parts do we think we need to tweak in order to continue down this path in a productive way?

“Did we go a little bit too young? Did we not have the right balance? What is it?

“We’ll take a look at that.

“We’ve actually started that process already just to see where we need to be for next year.”

Part of that process is to expand the football department as a whole which includes expanding the recruitment team.

Billy Kirkwood
Billy Kirkwood was appointed head of recruitment at Dundee last June. Image: SNS

Current head of recruitment Billy Kirkwood will remain at the club as part of that team.

Kirkwood has vast experience in the game as part of Jim McLean’s successful Dundee United side in the 1980s as a player as well as playing, coaching and scouting roles at various clubs including Dundee, Hibs, Dunfermline, St Johnstone and Rangers.

He was appointed Dundee’s head of recruitment last summer.

What are Dundee looking for in a head of recruitment?

The Dark Blues are accepting applications for the role as they search for someone with “proven ability to build high performing teams”.

A post on the Dee website reads: “Dundee Football Club have an exciting opportunity within the football department and the window for applications is now open.

“The club are looking for an ambitious, motivated and strategical thinking Head of Recruitment to lead and manage the club’s recruitment process for first team and development squads.

“The successful candidate must have previous experience in talent identification in football to lead the club’s player recruitment strategy. They will report to the club’s Managing Director (John Nelms), Technical Director (Gordon Strachan) and Manager (Tony Docherty).

Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side lose it late against Rangers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
The new head of recruitment will report to Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“An extensive football knowledge and proven ability to build high performing teams is required.

“Interested candidates should submit their CV and a cover letter via email outlining their suitability for the role to recruitment@dundeefc.co.uk

“Applications for this position must be submitted by Friday 2nd May 2025.”

The job description wants someone who can lead “identification and recruitment of emerging and established players that meet the club’s strategic vision” as well as to “develop and maintain strong relationships with clubs, agents and other influential contacts within the game” and “recruit, organise and manage a network of regional, national and global scouts to support the first team recruitment and opposition analysis”.

Essential criteria includes “previous experience in talent identification in football”, “experience in negotiation” and “effective budget management” as well as the ability to use scouting and data platforms Wyscout and Hudl.

It is a full-time role with a “competitive” salary.

Conversation