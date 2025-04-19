Dundee loan report: Dee kids set for title tussles and survival showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee loan report: Dee kids set for title tussles and survival showdown

Courier Sport takes a look at the Dens Park youngsters out on loan.

Dundee FC youngster Luke Graham in action for Falkirk.
Dundee loanee Luke Graham is loving life on loan at Falkirk. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s youth production line has earned plenty of praise over the past few years.

One look at the first team at Dens Park and you can see the worth of all the work going into the academy.

Three regulars all came through the system and all enjoyed – sometimes endured – important loan spells as part of their development.

More youngsters are hoping to emulate the likes of Josh Mulligan, Lyall Cameron and Fin Robertson.

A number of those are out on loan – how are they getting on?

Midlands/Lowland/Highland League

Dundee striker Jamie Richardson is loan at Dundee North End. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Dundee have a number of development players out on loan below SPFL level.

Those include Lewis Lorimer (Broxburn Athletic), Tobias Davies-Browne (Deveronvale), Ruaridh Lynch (Cowdenbeath), Wallace Baird (Dundee North End), Finlay Allan (St Andrews United), Rayan Mohammed (Berwick Rangers), Lewis McKelvie (Forfar United) and Jamie Richardson (Dundee North End),

Finlay Allan recently joined East of Scotland side St Andrews United after his loan at Forfar ended last month.

Striker Jamie Richardson and defender Wallace Baird are aiming to help Dundee North End to the Midlands title – they head to Carnoustie Panmure today in the penultimate match of the season with a two-point lead over Broughty United at the top of the table.

Marley Sweenie-Rowe – Forfar Athletic

Marley Sweenie-Rowe celebrates Dundee B's opening goal against Formartine United. Image: David Young
Picked up from Hinckley AFC two years ago, young full-back Sweenie-Rowe has gained experience of some big games this season.

Starting the campaign in the Highland League with Fraserburgh, the 19-year-old finished his spell with the Broch in a Scottish Cup clash with Rangers at Ibrox.

Since January he’s been in at Forfar as they battle against the dreaded drop from League Two.

Jim Weir’s side have pulled themselves away from danger in recent weeks, moving seven points clear of Bonnyrigg Rose. They host the Rosey Posey today with a draw enough to secure safety.

Sweenie-Rowe started four in a row to begin with before missing six matches through a hamstring injury. Straight back into the starting XI, Sweenie-Rowe helped Forfar to a vital 1-0 win at Stranraer before being subbed at half-time in a 0-0 draw with leaders Peterhead.

An unused sub in the last two weeks, Sweenie-Rowe is aiming to get back in the team for the big game today.

Appearances: 6

Luke Graham – Falkirk

Luke Graham
Luke Graham has been a big hit in the Championship. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Highly-rated young defender Graham is closing in on a Championship title winners medal.

The newly-capped Scotland U/21 international has been a big hit for the Bairns and has been a regular for John McGlynn’s promotion chasers.

Graham, though, has been in and out of the side in recent games.

He played 90 minutes at left-back in defeat to Livingston after being recalled from Scotland U/21 duty before coming on as a late sub in last Friday night’s draw at Ayr United.

The Bairns face Raith Rovers this afternoon where victory would put them six points clear of Livingston with six points to play for.

Graham has started 19 Championship matches this season for Falkirk.

Appearances: 23

