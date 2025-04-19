Dundee loan report: Dee kids set for title tussles and survival showdown

Dundee’s youth production line has earned plenty of praise over the past few years.

One look at the first team at Dens Park and you can see the worth of all the work going into the academy.

Three regulars all came through the system and all enjoyed – sometimes endured – important loan spells as part of their development.

More youngsters are hoping to emulate the likes of Josh Mulligan, Lyall Cameron and Fin Robertson.

A number of those are out on loan – how are they getting on?

Midlands/Lowland/Highland League

Dundee have a number of development players out on loan below SPFL level.

Those include Lewis Lorimer (Broxburn Athletic), Tobias Davies-Browne (Deveronvale), Ruaridh Lynch (Cowdenbeath), Wallace Baird (Dundee North End), Finlay Allan (St Andrews United), Rayan Mohammed (Berwick Rangers), Lewis McKelvie (Forfar United) and Jamie Richardson (Dundee North End),

Finlay Allan recently joined East of Scotland side St Andrews United after his loan at Forfar ended last month.

Striker Jamie Richardson and defender Wallace Baird are aiming to help Dundee North End to the Midlands title – they head to Carnoustie Panmure today in the penultimate match of the season with a two-point lead over Broughty United at the top of the table.

Marley Sweenie-Rowe – Forfar Athletic

Picked up from Hinckley AFC two years ago, young full-back Sweenie-Rowe has gained experience of some big games this season.

Starting the campaign in the Highland League with Fraserburgh, the 19-year-old finished his spell with the Broch in a Scottish Cup clash with Rangers at Ibrox.

Since January he’s been in at Forfar as they battle against the dreaded drop from League Two.

Jim Weir’s side have pulled themselves away from danger in recent weeks, moving seven points clear of Bonnyrigg Rose. They host the Rosey Posey today with a draw enough to secure safety.

Sweenie-Rowe started four in a row to begin with before missing six matches through a hamstring injury. Straight back into the starting XI, Sweenie-Rowe helped Forfar to a vital 1-0 win at Stranraer before being subbed at half-time in a 0-0 draw with leaders Peterhead.

An unused sub in the last two weeks, Sweenie-Rowe is aiming to get back in the team for the big game today.

Appearances: 6

Luke Graham – Falkirk

Highly-rated young defender Graham is closing in on a Championship title winners medal.

The newly-capped Scotland U/21 international has been a big hit for the Bairns and has been a regular for John McGlynn’s promotion chasers.

Graham, though, has been in and out of the side in recent games.

He played 90 minutes at left-back in defeat to Livingston after being recalled from Scotland U/21 duty before coming on as a late sub in last Friday night’s draw at Ayr United.

The Bairns face Raith Rovers this afternoon where victory would put them six points clear of Livingston with six points to play for.

Graham has started 19 Championship matches this season for Falkirk.

Appearances: 23