Dundee loan star Seun Adewumi backed to finish on a high as key improvements spelled out

The Austrian U/21 international will return to Burnley at the end of the season.

By George Cran
Seun Adewumi
Dundee loan star Seun Adewumi. Image: Steve Welsh/PA

Tony Docherty is backing “huge talent” Seun Adewumi to finish his Dundee loan spell on a high.

The 20-year-old has at least five matches left in dark blue before he heads back to parent club Burnley over the summer.

Five matches to help the Dee out of relegation trouble.

He joined the Clarets on the final day of the summer transfer window from Austrian second-tier side Floridsdorfer and was immediately sent north of the border to gain experience at Dundee.

That’s just what he has been doing says Docherty, who has noticed a marked improvement in the young talent over his time with the Dee.

As with any young player, form has been up and down throughout the season but Adewumi’s explosive talents are a threat to any side.

And Docherty is backing the young Austrian to finish his time at Dens Park on a high – starting at Hearts this weekend as Dundee aim to jump out of the relegation play-off spot.

Seun Adewumi celebrates against Celtic
Seun Adewumi scored a wonderful equaliser against Celtic. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“He’s made a massive improvement,” Docherty said of Adewumi.

“When Seun first came in, we were flying at that stage, so he took a bit of time.

“We have to remember he was a 19-year-old kid, coming and settling into a new league with new team-mates and new dressing-room and it has taken time.

“But we have focused on a lot stuff.

“He’s a real talent, his speed of play, his technical ability but what he has learned a lot, I think, is his out of possession stuff.

“That’s the whole brief, when he came in here he showed a real positive rate of development. He’s learning the game.

“He’s a young player that’s got huge talent.

“But when he first came in we identified areas that we had to improve and develop in him.

Owen Beck
Owen Beck played a starring role on loan for Dundee last season. Image: SNS

“You only get that when the players buy into it, as we’ve had with previous players here like Owen Beck and Malachi Boateng.

“When they buy into that and the amount of work that goes into it in terms of on the training pitch and in the analysis room then you see the end product.

“I think you’re seeing now he’s getting stronger.

“He’s really looking like a promising young player.

“It was a big step up from playing in Austria and it was kind of sink or swim putting him into a new environment.

“One thing I’ve really noticed about Seun – he’s a brilliant boy, he’s a brilliant trainer, really popular – but big players that I’ve worked with in the past, always, the bigger the game, the bigger the performance.

“That’s what I’ve noticed about Seun.

“He’s got a base level of performance but he really, really responds to big games.

“That’s certainly what he’s capable of.”

Elite level

Adewumi has swiftly moved up the Austria international age group levels, making his U/21 debut while at Dundee and quickly becoming an effective player at that level.

His arrival came courtesy of the link-up between Dundee and Burnley which has seen a number of players move to Dens Park on loan.

Seun Adewumi
Seun Adewumi is a regular now with Austria at U/21 level. Image: Shutterstock

“We’re in constant dialogue with Burnley,” Docherty added.

“They are constantly watching him.

“After his recent U/21 international game, where he was outstanding, there was a whole host of people there commenting on the development of him as a player.

“I think you look at these players at the elite level, and that’s when you can really judge them, and that was him playing in that tournament with his U/21 team.

“It was noticeable the improvement in his game, offensively and defensively, so I think he deserves loads of credit for that.

“He’s put a hell of a lot of work into it, and that attitude that he’s got, allied with his ability, and his enthusiasm, will serve him really well to have a good career.

“It’s good that as a club, Dundee Football Club, myself and the staff have played a part in that.”

