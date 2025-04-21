LEE WILKIE: Why it’s a good time for Dundee to face Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Why it’s a good time for Dundee to face Hearts

The Dark Blues kick off their final five fixtures with a testing trip to Tynecastle.

Dundee travel to Hearts this weekend. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee travel to Hearts this weekend. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

It is crunch time for Dundee – now or never in their bid to avoid the bottom two places in the Premiership.

It’s been a hugely frustrating season for everyone at Dens Park – manager, players, everyone watching on.

We see the highs they can reach when they get it right – remember what they did in the derby a few weeks back – but they can’t keep any sort of consistency.

Everyone knows they can do it when they are really up for it.

Tony Docherty was surprised at Dundee's poor display at Hibs. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty wants more from his side after the defeat at Hibs last weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

And that is the task for the squad now – no half measures will do in these final five matches.

Crowd

Certainly not at Tynecastle this weekend.

I don’t see much between the bottom five teams. I do set Hearts aside because of the quality they have in their squad.

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates
Joe Shaughnessy got Dundee back level at Hearts in the last meeting between the sides. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

First up might be a good time to get them for Dundee, however.

Their fans are not happy after a poor run of results with the weekend seeing another big game lost.

If Dundee – like we’ve seen them do – can start fast and get the crowd on the back of the home team then they’ll put themselves in a great position.

Wins are required at this stage but I think the Dee would be quite happy coming away with a point.

They have the ability to come away with a big result but it’s up to them to show that quality.

