LEE WILKIE: Why it’s a good time for Dundee to face Hearts

It is crunch time for Dundee – now or never in their bid to avoid the bottom two places in the Premiership.

It’s been a hugely frustrating season for everyone at Dens Park – manager, players, everyone watching on.

We see the highs they can reach when they get it right – remember what they did in the derby a few weeks back – but they can’t keep any sort of consistency.

Everyone knows they can do it when they are really up for it.

And that is the task for the squad now – no half measures will do in these final five matches.

Crowd

Certainly not at Tynecastle this weekend.

I don’t see much between the bottom five teams. I do set Hearts aside because of the quality they have in their squad.

First up might be a good time to get them for Dundee, however.

Their fans are not happy after a poor run of results with the weekend seeing another big game lost.

If Dundee – like we’ve seen them do – can start fast and get the crowd on the back of the home team then they’ll put themselves in a great position.

Wins are required at this stage but I think the Dee would be quite happy coming away with a point.

They have the ability to come away with a big result but it’s up to them to show that quality.