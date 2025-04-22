Dundee sweating over FOUR fitness worries as Tony Docherty explains head of recruitment search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee sweating over FOUR fitness worries as Tony Docherty explains head of recruitment search

The Dark Blues are preparing for their trip to Hearts this coming Saturday.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty was delighted with his team's defensive performance against St Mirren. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee gaffer Tony Docherty. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee are sweating over the fitness of four players ahead of the weekend trip to Hearts.

The Dark Blues head to Tynecastle looking to put their last trip to the capital behind them.

Just over a week ago, Tony Docherty’s side came back over the Queensferry Crossing smarting from a 4-0 defeat.

On top of that, hamstring injuries had seen Jordan McGhee and Ziyad Larkeche taken off during the game.

And there had been a re-occurrence of Lyall Cameron’s hamstring issue pre-match, too.

A weekend off, though, has given those players longer to recover and manager Docherty has been keen to ensure others keep up their fitness.

Lyall Cameron
Dundee star Lyall Cameron is battling a hamstring injury. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“We had a closed doors game on Friday at Arbroath. We wanted it in a stadium with referees as well to make it a proper game,” the Dens boss revealed.

“The players got the weekend off and it’s been back into it on Monday and we’re really pleased with the atmosphere around the players, the pace and quality of Monday’s training session.

“We got minutes into players that we needed to.

“We have a few out of training right now who we are hoping to have back by the end of the week in Seun Adewumi, Jordan McGhee, Ziyad Larkeche and Lyall Cameron.

“I hope to have everyone back for Saturday.”

Seun Adewumi injury

Adewumi’s issue hadn’t been made public with the Austrian not missing any matches.

But Docherty revealed he’s been carrying an injury since the last international break.

“He’s just got a wee niggling injury that we’re looking after,” Docherty said.

Seun Adewumi has been carrying an injury. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Seun Adewumi has been carrying an injury. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“It was important that he got a bit of time off, because he’s not been home since he came to us.

“So he had some time to rest and reset, time with his family.

“He returned on Monday but he has a wee injury he picked up with the U/21s that we need to look after.

“Hopefully we’ll have him back training over the next few days.”

Scott Fraser ‘looking good’

One who has trained and featured in that closed door inter-squad game at Arbroath was Scott Fraser.

He hasn’t played a minute since October but Dundee are tentatively hoping the experienced midfielder can finally get himself back on the pitch to help them in the final push for Premiership survival.

Scott Fraser
Scott Fraser has had a torrid time with injury since joining Dundee. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“He’s looking good,” Docherty said.

“He took part in the practice match on Friday. He trained on Monday morning.

“We’re not getting too far ahead, but we’re trying to build up his minutes as best we can.

“But he’s making progress, absolutely making progress.”

New head of recruitment

Progress behind the scenes is also the reason for the club searching for a new head of recruitment says Docherty.

Courier Sport revealed the Dark Blues were looking to expand their recruitment department with a new head of recruitment joining Billy Kirkwood for next season.

“It’s an ongoing development, we’re looking to strengthen things,” Docherty explained.

“Going into next season where a lot of players are out of contract, we’re looking to supplement what we’ve got.

“It’s just another example of the club trying to expand.”

Asked if this was in response to the disappointments of this season with Dundee sitting in the relegation play-off spot with five matches remaining, Docherty replied: “No, it’s always evolving.

“The club’s always evolving and you need to be at the sharp end of things.

“This appointment hopefully will allow us to be that.

“It’s looking to the future and it’s credit to the club for being forward-thinking.”

