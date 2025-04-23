Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Articles

Tony Docherty sets ‘bounce back’ challenge as Dundee gear up for ‘5 cup finals’

The Dark Blues are one point from safety going into the final five fixtures.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty at Celtic
Tony Docherty wants a reaction from his Dundee side this weekend. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Tony Docherty has called for “mentality and spirit” from Dundee in “five cup finals” to save their Premiership status.

The Dark Blues sit in 11th place going into the post-split fixtures.

Five points separate them and bottom side St Johnstone while they are one point behind Kilmarnock and Ross County above.

Starting at Hearts on Saturday, the task is to move above the bottom two and out of the relegation play-off spot.

“They are five cup finals – there’s no other way of saying it,” Docherty said.

“There are five games that you need to do your all and give absolutely everything to take as many positive results as you can.

James Penrice and Josh Mulligan
Dundee face Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/Shutterstock

“But I’ve always said it’s about performance. If we get that level of performance, then that will lead to us picking up points.

“I want it to be the level of performance we were at in the four league games previous to Hibs.

“It’s the levels of performance that will enable us to be successful in this last period of the season.

“Mentality and spirit comes into it as well as performance levels at this stage.

“The fact I have most of the squad back fit, the strength of the squad helps to put that mentality towards performances to help us win games.”

Dark Blues must ‘bounce back’

Dundee start the final five fixtures with the toughest challenge remaining – a trip to seventh-placed Hearts.

And they finish up against the Premiership’s bottom side St Johnstone.

Docherty, though, has no qualms over the ordering of the fixtures and insists it’s only about ensuring his side turns up when it matters.

“You need to play every team once anyway, so whether it comes out favourable at the end or favourable at the start, it’s important that you keep the focus that you need to be ready for each game,” the Dundee boss added.

Drey Wright holds off Dundee's Simon Murray.
Dundee’s final match of the season is away to Tayside neighbours St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“Whether you pick up points at the very start or whether you pick up points at the end, picking up the points is the most important thing.

“I thought, having had that good bounce game on Friday and the weekend off, there has been a really good atmosphere about the place.

“Obviously, we were in a brilliant place going into the Hibs game. The team were playing really well. There was a real feelgood factor.

“But the performance against Hibs wasn’t what we were looking for and it is important that we bounce back from that quickly.

“We’re striving to get back to that place that we need to be in for these five important games.”

