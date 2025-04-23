Tony Docherty has called for “mentality and spirit” from Dundee in “five cup finals” to save their Premiership status.

The Dark Blues sit in 11th place going into the post-split fixtures.

Five points separate them and bottom side St Johnstone while they are one point behind Kilmarnock and Ross County above.

Starting at Hearts on Saturday, the task is to move above the bottom two and out of the relegation play-off spot.

“They are five cup finals – there’s no other way of saying it,” Docherty said.

“There are five games that you need to do your all and give absolutely everything to take as many positive results as you can.

“But I’ve always said it’s about performance. If we get that level of performance, then that will lead to us picking up points.

“I want it to be the level of performance we were at in the four league games previous to Hibs.

“It’s the levels of performance that will enable us to be successful in this last period of the season.

“Mentality and spirit comes into it as well as performance levels at this stage.

“The fact I have most of the squad back fit, the strength of the squad helps to put that mentality towards performances to help us win games.”

Dark Blues must ‘bounce back’

Dundee start the final five fixtures with the toughest challenge remaining – a trip to seventh-placed Hearts.

And they finish up against the Premiership’s bottom side St Johnstone.

Docherty, though, has no qualms over the ordering of the fixtures and insists it’s only about ensuring his side turns up when it matters.

“You need to play every team once anyway, so whether it comes out favourable at the end or favourable at the start, it’s important that you keep the focus that you need to be ready for each game,” the Dundee boss added.

“Whether you pick up points at the very start or whether you pick up points at the end, picking up the points is the most important thing.

“I thought, having had that good bounce game on Friday and the weekend off, there has been a really good atmosphere about the place.

“Obviously, we were in a brilliant place going into the Hibs game. The team were playing really well. There was a real feelgood factor.

“But the performance against Hibs wasn’t what we were looking for and it is important that we bounce back from that quickly.

“We’re striving to get back to that place that we need to be in for these five important games.”