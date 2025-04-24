Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vengeful Dundee out to ‘put right’ Scottish Cup defeat at Hearts

The Dark Blues are back at Tynecastle on Saturday in a crunch Premiership contest.

By George Cran
Hearts celebrate as they knock Dundee out of the Scottish Cup and head for the semi-finals. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee plan to use their Scottish Cup disappointment at Tynecastle as fuel in Saturday’s crunch bottom-six clash against Hearts.

The Jambos are themselves going through their own cup agony.

After knocking out the Dark Blues at home in the quarter-final, they themselves came unstuck against Aberdeen in the semis last weekend.

For Dundee, the nature of the 3-1 defeat at Hearts in March still rankles.

A disappointing first half saw the Dee behind but Joe Shaughnessy’s equaliser rallied the visitors as they took the game to their hosts.

The momentum swing, though, didn’t last and familiar failings in defence proved costly.

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates
Joe Shaughnessy got Dundee back level at Hearts last time out for Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“I was really disappointed in our last meeting,” manager Tony Docherty said.

“I didn’t want to be having a weekend off there, I wanted to be a semi-finalist in the Scottish Cup.

“We had the opportunity to do that when we played Hearts, particularly when we got the game back to 1-1.

“That was frustrating.

“This weekend is an opportunity for the players and myself to try and go and put that right, because we got ourselves into a good position in that match.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t take that opportunity.”

‘Real mentality’

Dundee responded to that disappointment with one of their performances of the season in a 4-2 derby win at Dundee United.

They then threw away a lead against Rangers before beating St Mirren 2-0 but last time out were heavily beaten at Hibs.

Hearts, meanwhile, have not won in their last four games and have scored no goals in their last three Premiership outings.

“I want to see a real mentality,” Docherty added.

“When you go to stadiums like Tynecastle, you know what you need to do to win the game.

“We’ve done it before, so it’s important that we show that mentality.

Tony Docherty
Docherty trying to energise his Dundee team at Tynecastle. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“It’s important that you play. You make sure you are up for the challenge the home crowd brings. You try and get your own game plan over your opponents.

“We’ll be endeavouring to do that all week in training and hopefully bringing it to fresh in the game on Saturday.

“I thought Hearts were unlucky against Aberdeen [last weekend].

“Hearts have got very good players, a really strong squad of players.

“We need to make sure we’re ready for whatever team comes out.

“We need to be at our best. That’s the whole objective of training this week, to make sure we’re at our best to give us the best possible opportunity of picking up points.”

Dundee are hoping to welcome back Lyall Cameron, Seun Adewumi, Jordan McGhee and Ziyad Larkeche to training after injuries.

Former Hearts man Scott Fraser, meanwhile, has a chance of making his return to the squad after six months out with a groin problem.

