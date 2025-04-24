Dundee plan to use their Scottish Cup disappointment at Tynecastle as fuel in Saturday’s crunch bottom-six clash against Hearts.

The Jambos are themselves going through their own cup agony.

After knocking out the Dark Blues at home in the quarter-final, they themselves came unstuck against Aberdeen in the semis last weekend.

For Dundee, the nature of the 3-1 defeat at Hearts in March still rankles.

A disappointing first half saw the Dee behind but Joe Shaughnessy’s equaliser rallied the visitors as they took the game to their hosts.

The momentum swing, though, didn’t last and familiar failings in defence proved costly.

“I was really disappointed in our last meeting,” manager Tony Docherty said.

“I didn’t want to be having a weekend off there, I wanted to be a semi-finalist in the Scottish Cup.

“We had the opportunity to do that when we played Hearts, particularly when we got the game back to 1-1.

“That was frustrating.

“This weekend is an opportunity for the players and myself to try and go and put that right, because we got ourselves into a good position in that match.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t take that opportunity.”

‘Real mentality’

Dundee responded to that disappointment with one of their performances of the season in a 4-2 derby win at Dundee United.

They then threw away a lead against Rangers before beating St Mirren 2-0 but last time out were heavily beaten at Hibs.

Hearts, meanwhile, have not won in their last four games and have scored no goals in their last three Premiership outings.

“I want to see a real mentality,” Docherty added.

“When you go to stadiums like Tynecastle, you know what you need to do to win the game.

“We’ve done it before, so it’s important that we show that mentality.

“It’s important that you play. You make sure you are up for the challenge the home crowd brings. You try and get your own game plan over your opponents.

“We’ll be endeavouring to do that all week in training and hopefully bringing it to fresh in the game on Saturday.

“I thought Hearts were unlucky against Aberdeen [last weekend].

“Hearts have got very good players, a really strong squad of players.

“We need to make sure we’re ready for whatever team comes out.

“We need to be at our best. That’s the whole objective of training this week, to make sure we’re at our best to give us the best possible opportunity of picking up points.”

Dundee are hoping to welcome back Lyall Cameron, Seun Adewumi, Jordan McGhee and Ziyad Larkeche to training after injuries.

Former Hearts man Scott Fraser, meanwhile, has a chance of making his return to the squad after six months out with a groin problem.