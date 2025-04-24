Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Josh Mulligan Rangers link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Josh Mulligan Rangers link

The Dens Park academy graduate is out of contract in the summer.

By George Cran
Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back but limped off in the second half. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Dundee's Josh Mulligan has impressed this season. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

Tony Docherty isn’t surprised Josh Mulligan is attracting admiring glances from elsewhere amid reported Rangers interest in the Dundee star.

A youth product at Dens Park, Mulligan is entering the final straight of his contract signed in 2023 when the Dark Blues returned to top-flight football.

He has been offered a new deal to stay at Dundee but has not signed with just five matches of the regular season remaining.

English Championship side Hull City have monitored his progress with West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers also credited with interest.

James Penrice and Josh Mulligan
Josh Mulligan is gearing up to face Hearts this weekend. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/Shutterstock

Now reports from Glasgow suggest Mulligan is on Rangers’ “radar” after snapping up Dee team-mate Lyall Cameron on a pre-contract in January.

Mulligan’s physical attributes have reportedly drawn the eye at Ibrox.

Meriting attention

Any Rangers interest in the player is news to Dundee, however.

“It’s not something I’m aware of,” Dee boss Docherty said.

“Josh is another of our academy graduates that has done really well.

“If these boys show the level of performance consistently, then they’re obviously going to attract suitors.

Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“This season I challenged him. I gave him the No 8 jersey and I challenged him.

“His performance levels have improved time and time again and he’s become a really influential player in the squad.

“That’s what we wanted, me and him sitting down this year.

“Last year, he maybe never played as many games as he wanted.

“But sometimes you need to prove you’re good enough to do that.

“He’s done that this year, he’s taken his form on.

“Josh is in really good form and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if there’s attention because his performances would merit that.”

Docherty wants to keep Mulligan beyond the summer.

However, asked about any progress on the contract extension Docherty replied: “Not at the moment.”

Conversation