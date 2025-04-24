Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Josh Mulligan Rangers link

Tony Docherty isn’t surprised Josh Mulligan is attracting admiring glances from elsewhere amid reported Rangers interest in the Dundee star.

A youth product at Dens Park, Mulligan is entering the final straight of his contract signed in 2023 when the Dark Blues returned to top-flight football.

He has been offered a new deal to stay at Dundee but has not signed with just five matches of the regular season remaining.

English Championship side Hull City have monitored his progress with West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers also credited with interest.

Now reports from Glasgow suggest Mulligan is on Rangers’ “radar” after snapping up Dee team-mate Lyall Cameron on a pre-contract in January.

Mulligan’s physical attributes have reportedly drawn the eye at Ibrox.

Meriting attention

Any Rangers interest in the player is news to Dundee, however.

“It’s not something I’m aware of,” Dee boss Docherty said.

“Josh is another of our academy graduates that has done really well.

“If these boys show the level of performance consistently, then they’re obviously going to attract suitors.

“This season I challenged him. I gave him the No 8 jersey and I challenged him.

“His performance levels have improved time and time again and he’s become a really influential player in the squad.

“That’s what we wanted, me and him sitting down this year.

“Last year, he maybe never played as many games as he wanted.

“But sometimes you need to prove you’re good enough to do that.

“He’s done that this year, he’s taken his form on.

“Josh is in really good form and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if there’s attention because his performances would merit that.”

Docherty wants to keep Mulligan beyond the summer.

However, asked about any progress on the contract extension Docherty replied: “Not at the moment.”