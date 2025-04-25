Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee welcome Lyall Cameron back to training ahead of Hearts clash as Tony Docherty provides update on 4 injury concerns

The Dark Blues head to Tynecastle on Saturday.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron after scoring his eighth goal of the season at McDiarmid Park.
Dundee's Lyall Cameron is back in training after injury. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS

Dundee are delighted to welcome “stand-out” Lyall Cameron back to training ahead of the weekend trip to Hearts.

The Dark Blues have been without the Scotland U/21 international for the past month due to a hamstring injury.

Cameron picked up the issue before March’s clash with Rangers before suffering a setback prior to the Hibs match last weekend.

And he was one of five players this week with injury concerns.

However, Docherty is pleased to have Cameron back at his disposal for the final five matches of the season.

“We had a setback before the Hibs game with Lyall,” the Dundee boss said.

Tony Docherty instructs Lyall Cameron, the man top of Dundee's assist list. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty and Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS

“He had trained but the medical team felt it was maybe a bit too early for him.

“So it is good to get him back because we have missed him.

“In my time here he’s been fantastic. He’s been a stand-out player for me.

“He has that real ability in the final third to make good decisions.

“He’s a real competitor and such a talented footballer.

“That’s something that we’ve missed and I look forward to getting back.”

Injury worries

Ziyad Larkeche made his first start since November. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche has been a key man for Dundee this season. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Also rejoining training has been Ziyad Larkeche after he was replaced at half-time in Dundee’s Premiership defeat at Hibs.

Charlie Reilly, too, has trained after a minor issue. However, Jordan McGhee and Seun Adewumi have taken longer to get over their injury problems.

“We trained today [Thursday] with everybody back outwith Adewumi and McGhee but we hope they’ll be OK to train on Friday,” Docherty said.

“We just gave them an extra day.

“We had concerns over Lyall Cameron, Ziyad Larkeche and Charlie Reilly but they’ve all trained.

“And the other ones, hopefully, will be back tomorrow and we’ll be looking as strong as we can.”

Scott Fraser

Scott Fraser
Scott Fraser has had a torrid time with injury since joining Dundee. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Another who has trained is Scott Fraser as he bids to make his first appearance since October.

An ongoing groin injury has kept the experienced midfielder out of action for six months now.

The light at the end of the tunnel appears to be getting closer, though.

“Scott’s been training since last Friday,” Docherty confirmed.

“He played 80 minutes in the bounce match and has trained every day since.

“He’s gradually getting there, picking up his game sharpness. He’s doing well, getting stronger, getting fitter.”

Conversation