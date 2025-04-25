Dundee are delighted to welcome “stand-out” Lyall Cameron back to training ahead of the weekend trip to Hearts.

The Dark Blues have been without the Scotland U/21 international for the past month due to a hamstring injury.

Cameron picked up the issue before March’s clash with Rangers before suffering a setback prior to the Hibs match last weekend.

And he was one of five players this week with injury concerns.

However, Docherty is pleased to have Cameron back at his disposal for the final five matches of the season.

“We had a setback before the Hibs game with Lyall,” the Dundee boss said.

“He had trained but the medical team felt it was maybe a bit too early for him.

“So it is good to get him back because we have missed him.

“In my time here he’s been fantastic. He’s been a stand-out player for me.

“He has that real ability in the final third to make good decisions.

“He’s a real competitor and such a talented footballer.

“That’s something that we’ve missed and I look forward to getting back.”

Injury worries

Also rejoining training has been Ziyad Larkeche after he was replaced at half-time in Dundee’s Premiership defeat at Hibs.

Charlie Reilly, too, has trained after a minor issue. However, Jordan McGhee and Seun Adewumi have taken longer to get over their injury problems.

“We trained today [Thursday] with everybody back outwith Adewumi and McGhee but we hope they’ll be OK to train on Friday,” Docherty said.

“We just gave them an extra day.

“We had concerns over Lyall Cameron, Ziyad Larkeche and Charlie Reilly but they’ve all trained.

“And the other ones, hopefully, will be back tomorrow and we’ll be looking as strong as we can.”

Scott Fraser

Another who has trained is Scott Fraser as he bids to make his first appearance since October.

An ongoing groin injury has kept the experienced midfielder out of action for six months now.

The light at the end of the tunnel appears to be getting closer, though.

“Scott’s been training since last Friday,” Docherty confirmed.

“He played 80 minutes in the bounce match and has trained every day since.

“He’s gradually getting there, picking up his game sharpness. He’s doing well, getting stronger, getting fitter.”