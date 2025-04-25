Tony Docherty: I want Dundee to come out punching against Hearts

Tony Docherty wants to see an aggressive approach from Dundee at Hearts as he challenged his players to “come out punching” at Tynecastle.

The Dark Blues travel to Edinburgh as the Premiership’s 11th-placed team with five matches remaining.

To get out of the relegation play-off spot they need points on the board.

And to do that Docherty wants his side to show much more than they did at Hibs last time out, where they came back from the capital on the back of a 4-0 defeat.

“It’s an intense four weeks we’re coming into with five games,” the Dundee boss said.

“I see the players are focused.

“I see them being driven.

“We’ve addressed the Hibs defeat as a group. We need to eradicate that.

“In that game we never scored – that’s the first time in 10 performances we’ve not scored a goal.”

‘Come out punching’

He added: “There have been a lot of times where we have been written off and questions being asked but we’ve always responded.

“And that’s something that pleases me because that’s real resilience and mentality.

“There have been periods this season when there’s been real adversity against the group, but they’ve come out fighting.

“I sense that in them again. I want them to be really aggressive and come out punching.”

Dundee’s injury worries have eased over the week with Lyall Cameron and Ziyad Larkeche returning to training after hamstring issues.

Scott Fraser, too, is nearing a return while Jordan McGhee and Seun Adewumi were expected back in training on Friday.

A win would see Dundee move out of the relegation play-off spot with Kilmarnock facing Ross County at Rugby Park.