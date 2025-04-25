Tony Docherty: I want Dundee to come out punching against Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty: I want Dundee to come out punching against Hearts

The Dark Blues face five crucial matches to save their Premiership status - starting at Tynecastle.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty wants to see fight from Dundee at Hearts on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Tony Docherty wants to see an aggressive approach from Dundee at Hearts as he challenged his players to “come out punching” at Tynecastle.

The Dark Blues travel to Edinburgh as the Premiership’s 11th-placed team with five matches remaining.

To get out of the relegation play-off spot they need points on the board.

And to do that Docherty wants his side to show much more than they did at Hibs last time out, where they came back from the capital on the back of a 4-0 defeat.

“It’s an intense four weeks we’re coming into with five games,” the Dundee boss said.

Seun Adewumi missed a crucial chance in the first half. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee head to Hearts this weekend aiming to avenge their cup defeat last month. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“I see the players are focused.

“I see them being driven.

“We’ve addressed the Hibs defeat as a group. We need to eradicate that.

“In that game we never scored – that’s the first time in 10 performances we’ve not scored a goal.”

‘Come out punching’

He added: “There have been a lot of times where we have been written off and questions being asked but we’ve always responded.

“And that’s something that pleases me because that’s real resilience and mentality.

Lyall Cameron takes the acclaim of his Dundee team-mates at Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Lyall Cameron is available once more for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“There have been periods this season when there’s been real adversity against the group, but they’ve come out fighting.

“I sense that in them again. I want them to be really aggressive and come out punching.”

Dundee’s injury worries have eased over the week with Lyall Cameron and Ziyad Larkeche returning to training after hamstring issues.

Scott Fraser, too, is nearing a return while Jordan McGhee and Seun Adewumi were expected back in training on Friday.

A win would see Dundee move out of the relegation play-off spot with Kilmarnock facing Ross County at Rugby Park.

Conversation