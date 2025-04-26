Dundee’s last two meetings with Hearts have stung – today they want to turn the tables on the Jambos.

The Dark Blues head to Tynecastle searching for a result to get them out of the bottom two.

To do so they will have to upend their recent history against the men in maroon – Hearts have won five of the last six matches against the Dee.

The last saw Dundee defeated in the Scottish Cup quarter-final, the one before brought a 6-0 thrashing at Dens Park that sparked a dreadful run for the Dark Blues.

Their last trip to Edinburgh just a fortnight ago was also a painful one, losing 4-0 to Hibs at Easter Road.

‘Put one right’

Scott Tiffoney wants to make up for all of those bad days this afternoon.

“After a disappointing result against Hibs, you want to just go straight into a new game, and fix the way we performed,” he said.

“We kind of did that with a bounce game between us but you want to get a competitive game after a disappointing result.

“We’ve tried to work on the things we didn’t do well against Hibs.

“It was just an all-round disappointing day from everybody, to be honest.

“We simply can’t afford to have much more of them.

“We know these last five games are massive for the club, so we need to sort that out ASAP.

“I think we can make reference to the Hibs game so it doesn’t happen again.

“Everybody wasn’t great that day but that’s put away, and now it’s full focus on Hearts.

“I think in our recent games against Hearts, we’ve been disappointing in pretty much all of them, and we know we need to put one right against them.”

A first victory at Tynecastle since 2022 would see Dundee move out of the Premiership’s bottom two with Kilmarnock hosting Ross County this afternoon.