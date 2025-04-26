Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee out to ‘put one right’ against Hearts after miserable run

The Dark Blues have lost five of the last six meetings with the Jambos.

Hearts struggled to get to grips with Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney takes on Hearts at Dens in August. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s last two meetings with Hearts have stung – today they want to turn the tables on the Jambos.

The Dark Blues head to Tynecastle searching for a result to get them out of the bottom two.

To do so they will have to upend their recent history against the men in maroon – Hearts have won five of the last six matches against the Dee.

The last saw Dundee defeated in the Scottish Cup quarter-final, the one before brought a 6-0 thrashing at Dens Park that sparked a dreadful run for the Dark Blues.

Hearts celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Hearts celebrate as Dundee capitulated in February. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Their last trip to Edinburgh just a fortnight ago was also a painful one, losing 4-0 to Hibs at Easter Road.

‘Put one right’

Scott Tiffoney wants to make up for all of those bad days this afternoon.

“After a disappointing result against Hibs, you want to just go straight into a new game, and fix the way we performed,” he said.

“We kind of did that with a bounce game between us but you want to get a competitive game after a disappointing result.

“We’ve tried to work on the things we didn’t do well against Hibs.

“It was just an all-round disappointing day from everybody, to be honest.

“We simply can’t afford to have much more of them.

Dundee attacker Scott Tiffoney. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee attacker Scott Tiffoney. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“We know these last five games are massive for the club, so we need to sort that out ASAP.

“I think we can make reference to the Hibs game so it doesn’t happen again.

“Everybody wasn’t great that day but that’s put away, and now it’s full focus on Hearts.

“I think in our recent games against Hearts, we’ve been disappointing in pretty much all of them, and we know we need to put one right against them.”

A first victory at Tynecastle since 2022 would see Dundee move out of the Premiership’s bottom two with Kilmarnock hosting Ross County this afternoon.

