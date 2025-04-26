Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Tony Docherty hails Dundee spirit in massive Hearts win as he explains Antonio Portales midfield move

The Dark Blues ran out 1-0 winners at Tynecastle thanks to Simon Murray's first-half strike.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty praised the mentality of his Dundee side after they earned a crucial 1-0 win at Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty praised the mentality of his Dundee side after they earned a crucial 1-0 win at Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Proud Tony Docherty hailed his Dundee side for leaving everything on the pitch at Hearts after Simon Murray’s first-half strike earned a massive three points.

The Dark Blues moved out of the relegation play-off spot with the 1-0 victory, moving eight points clear of bottom side St Johnstone and to within a win of the Jambos.

Docherty, though, has banned his players from looking at the league table as he insists the job of Premiership survival is far from complete.

“I said this to the boys in the dressing-room because they were going on their phones – I don’t want them doing that,” the Dee boss said.

Simon Murray scored the only goal of the game. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simon Murray scored the only goal of the game. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“I don’t want to know the other results, I just want to focus on our own team.

“It’s a cliche but we will go game to game. We came to Tynecastle to pick up points and now we have Motherwell at home in our next game.

“All our focus will go on that, we will tackle that and if we continue to do that we’ll see where we go.”

This, though, was one to enjoy.

It was just their third clean sheet of the season and, despite some late drama, it was an impressive defensive display.

“The mentality and spirit got us that result,” he added.

Dundee players enjoy the victory. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee players enjoy the victory. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“I’m hugely proud of the team.

“Sometimes you see players cramping up because of fitness levels but that wasn’t what it was.

“They left everything on the pitch.

“They made sure they went over and above for their team-mates.”

Surprise change

After the 4-0 defeat at Hibs, Docherty rang four changes while welcoming Scott Fraser back to the bench after six months out.

Among them was Lyall Cameron back from injury but also central defender Antonio Portales for Mo Sylla.

The Mexican took up Sylla’s defensive midfield mantle in a surprise switch from the Dundee boss.

Murray moves level at the top of the Premiership scoring charts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Murray moves level at the top of the Premiership scoring charts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Portales was clearly not too comfortable in his new position early on but grew into his new role.

A quiet start burst into life when Trevor Carson pulled off a superb save to deny Jorge Grant the opening goal.

The chances started to come at both ends. Seb Palmer-Houlden nodded a gilt-edged opportunity wide before a deflected Cammy Devlin shot was eventually gathered by Carson with the aid of the post.

Then came the big moment for Dundee. Scott Tiffoney lifted a cross in, the ball dropped straight to Murray and he made no mistake in finding the corner.

Elton Kabangu then shot straight at Carson before a mazy, driving run from the excellent Josh Mulligan ended with a Craig Gordon save.

The half-time whistle blew and, with it, boos from the home fans.

Late drama

Hearts players appeal after a late goal was disallowed. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Hearts players appeal after a late goal was disallowed. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Dundee were delighted with that sound at the break and continued to frustrate the Jambos in the stands with some stout defending.

Little happened in the second half until the closing stages with Dundee players out on their feet and Hearts throwing everything at it.

There were no shots on target at either end until the 93rd minute. That was Kenneth Vargas as his well-struck shot hit Carson and bounced clear.

Then the final attack brought big drama as Hearts keeper Gordon went forward.

A high ball into the area saw the Scotland veteran go for it, clattering into his opposite number Carson before Alan Forrest knocked the ball into the net.

Goalie on goalie: Craig Gordon fouls Trevor Carson. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Goalie on goalie: Craig Gordon fouls Trevor Carson. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Referee Ross Hardie, however, had already blown the whistle for a foul by Gordon on Carson.

Despite a VAR check Dundee survived, earning their luck with the gutsiest of performances.

With that they moved out of the bottom two.

Portales in midfield

Post-match, Docherty explained the move to use Portales as a defensive midfielder.

He said: “We had a bounce game last Friday and we identified something in Tony where he could play that position as well.

“We have competition in there – we’ve got Mo Sylla, Scott Fraser now.

“But I thought Tony acquitted himself well.

“Particularly coming away to Tynecastle you need that solid base and he showed that.

“But that was a team performance.

“I asked the players to leave everything on the pitch and I think we saw a team that did that.”

More from Dundee FC

Hearts struggled to get to grips with Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee out to 'put one right' against Hearts after miserable run
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty: I want Dundee to come out punching against Hearts
Lyall Cameron after scoring his eighth goal of the season at McDiarmid Park.
Dundee welcome Lyall Cameron back to training ahead of Hearts clash as Tony Docherty…
Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back but limped off in the second half. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Josh Mulligan Rangers link
Hearts celebrate as they knock Dundee out of the Scottish Cup and head for the semi-finals. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Vengeful Dundee out to 'put right' Scottish Cup defeat at Hearts
Dundee striker Simon Murray with son Nova. Image: Simon Murray
Simon Murray opens up on son's autism diagnosis and importance of Dundee return
Tony Docherty at Celtic
Tony Docherty sets 'bounce back' challenge as Dundee gear up for '5 cup finals'
4
Uefa's agreement with the ECA has paid dividends for a host of Scottish sides
Payouts revealed as Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic land Uefa cash…
Tony Docherty was delighted with his team's defensive performance against St Mirren. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee sweating over FOUR fitness worries as Tony Docherty explains head of recruitment search
The TC Keay end at Dens Park being demolished in May 1999.
When Dens Park terraces were bulldozed and stands rose from the rubble in 1999

Conversation