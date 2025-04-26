Proud Tony Docherty hailed his Dundee side for leaving everything on the pitch at Hearts after Simon Murray’s first-half strike earned a massive three points.

The Dark Blues moved out of the relegation play-off spot with the 1-0 victory, moving eight points clear of bottom side St Johnstone and to within a win of the Jambos.

Docherty, though, has banned his players from looking at the league table as he insists the job of Premiership survival is far from complete.

“I said this to the boys in the dressing-room because they were going on their phones – I don’t want them doing that,” the Dee boss said.

“I don’t want to know the other results, I just want to focus on our own team.

“It’s a cliche but we will go game to game. We came to Tynecastle to pick up points and now we have Motherwell at home in our next game.

“All our focus will go on that, we will tackle that and if we continue to do that we’ll see where we go.”

This, though, was one to enjoy.

It was just their third clean sheet of the season and, despite some late drama, it was an impressive defensive display.

“The mentality and spirit got us that result,” he added.

“I’m hugely proud of the team.

“Sometimes you see players cramping up because of fitness levels but that wasn’t what it was.

“They left everything on the pitch.

“They made sure they went over and above for their team-mates.”

Surprise change

After the 4-0 defeat at Hibs, Docherty rang four changes while welcoming Scott Fraser back to the bench after six months out.

Among them was Lyall Cameron back from injury but also central defender Antonio Portales for Mo Sylla.

The Mexican took up Sylla’s defensive midfield mantle in a surprise switch from the Dundee boss.

Portales was clearly not too comfortable in his new position early on but grew into his new role.

A quiet start burst into life when Trevor Carson pulled off a superb save to deny Jorge Grant the opening goal.

The chances started to come at both ends. Seb Palmer-Houlden nodded a gilt-edged opportunity wide before a deflected Cammy Devlin shot was eventually gathered by Carson with the aid of the post.

Then came the big moment for Dundee. Scott Tiffoney lifted a cross in, the ball dropped straight to Murray and he made no mistake in finding the corner.

Elton Kabangu then shot straight at Carson before a mazy, driving run from the excellent Josh Mulligan ended with a Craig Gordon save.

The half-time whistle blew and, with it, boos from the home fans.

Late drama

Dundee were delighted with that sound at the break and continued to frustrate the Jambos in the stands with some stout defending.

Little happened in the second half until the closing stages with Dundee players out on their feet and Hearts throwing everything at it.

There were no shots on target at either end until the 93rd minute. That was Kenneth Vargas as his well-struck shot hit Carson and bounced clear.

Then the final attack brought big drama as Hearts keeper Gordon went forward.

A high ball into the area saw the Scotland veteran go for it, clattering into his opposite number Carson before Alan Forrest knocked the ball into the net.

Referee Ross Hardie, however, had already blown the whistle for a foul by Gordon on Carson.

Despite a VAR check Dundee survived, earning their luck with the gutsiest of performances.

With that they moved out of the bottom two.

Portales in midfield

Post-match, Docherty explained the move to use Portales as a defensive midfielder.

He said: “We had a bounce game last Friday and we identified something in Tony where he could play that position as well.

“We have competition in there – we’ve got Mo Sylla, Scott Fraser now.

“But I thought Tony acquitted himself well.

“Particularly coming away to Tynecastle you need that solid base and he showed that.

“But that was a team performance.

“I asked the players to leave everything on the pitch and I think we saw a team that did that.”