Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee goalie Trevor Carson reveals what Craig Gordon said after Hearts No 1 ‘smashed’ him

Carson admits relief at referee's whistle after late drama in 1-0 win over Jambos.

By George Cran
Trevor Carson played a big part in Dundee's first win at Hearts since 2022. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Trevor Carson played a big part in Dundee's first win at Hearts since 2022. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

The final moments of Dundee’s 1-0 win at Hearts brought a range of emotions for goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

Elation at the three points, delight at a clean sheet and sheer surprise that he came shoulder to shoulder with his opposite number as a high ball came towards his goal.

Then came relief when the referee blew his whistle.

The Dark Blues ground out a hard-earned victory thanks to Simon Murray’s first-half strike.

Manager Tony Docherty hailed the win as a full team performance with outstanding displays across the pitch.

Trevor Carson enjoys the feeling of a clean sheet as he salutes fans. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Trevor Carson enjoys the feeling of a clean sheet as he salutes fans. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

None more so than Carson. The Northern Irishman pulled off two fine stops in the first half to deny Jorge Grant, saved from Kenneth Vargas in stoppage time and then came the final stramash.

Scotland No 1 Gordon was sent forward for a Hearts corner. The first delivery was knocked out and the ball floated back in by Yan Dhanda.

Up rose the two goalkeepers before Alan Forrest finished, putting the ball in after ref Ross Hardie had blown for a foul.

‘I just felt the hit’

“I didn’t expect big Craigy to be smashing me last minute!” Carson revealed after helping Dundee move out of the Premiership’s bottom two.

“I spoke to the big man after. I said if that happened to you, you’d be calling for it.

“He was saying it wasn’t a foul but I felt it.

Goalie on goalie: Craig Gordon fouls Trevor Carson. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Goalie on goalie: Craig Gordon fouls Trevor Carson. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“I heard the whistle obviously before it’s been in the net, hence the reason I didn’t get up and react.

“It’s funny Scott Tiffoney was told to pick up Gordon and wee Tiff just looked up at the big goalie!

“I actually didn’t even know it was Craigy because obviously I’m facing that way and the big man’s got a run on me from behind and I just felt the hit.

“I was glad to hear the whistle.”

‘He absolutely smashed me’

It was a rare sight to see a foul given against one goalkeeper for a challenge on the other.

Carson, though, recalled a similar moment during his time down south.

Alan Forrest finishes after Carson was fouled by Gordon. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

The roles were reversed, though.

Asked if he had ever been fouled by a fellow goalkeeper before, Carson replied: “No I don’t think so, it’s probably the first time.

“Actually I fouled another goalie.

“I remember playing against Carlisle, Mark Gillespie was the goalie and we laughed about it because he obviously came to Motherwell years after.

“I remember thinking I’m going to get my head on this and it was right on top of me and big Mark just came and he absolutely smashed me.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee players enjoy the victory. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
4 Dundee talking points from huge Hearts win - did shock midfield move pay…
Tony Docherty praised the mentality of his Dundee side after they earned a crucial 1-0 win at Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee spirit in massive Hearts win as he explains Antonio Portales…
Hearts struggled to get to grips with Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee out to 'put one right' against Hearts after miserable run
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty: I want Dundee to come out punching against Hearts
Lyall Cameron after scoring his eighth goal of the season at McDiarmid Park.
Dundee welcome Lyall Cameron back to training ahead of Hearts clash as Tony Docherty…
Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back but limped off in the second half. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Josh Mulligan Rangers link
Hearts celebrate as they knock Dundee out of the Scottish Cup and head for the semi-finals. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Vengeful Dundee out to 'put right' Scottish Cup defeat at Hearts
Dundee striker Simon Murray with son Nova. Image: Simon Murray
Simon Murray opens up on son's autism diagnosis and importance of Dundee return
Tony Docherty at Celtic
Tony Docherty sets 'bounce back' challenge as Dundee gear up for '5 cup finals'
4
Uefa's agreement with the ECA has paid dividends for a host of Scottish sides
Payouts revealed as Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic land Uefa cash…

Conversation