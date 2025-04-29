Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Articles

New Dundee FC stadium planning process and potential Holyrood route explained

The earliest a decision could be made is May 19 but what exactly is required in order to gain planning permission and how can this be achieved?

An artist impression of how the new stadium could look. Image: Holmes Miller/Dundee FC.
An artist impression of how the new stadium could look. Image: Holmes Miller/Dundee FC.
By Laura Devlin

Dundee FC are still awaiting a council decision on plans to build a new 12,500 seater stadium at Camperdown.

A planning in permission application seeking permission for the development was first submitted to Dundee City Council in February 2024.

But despite the local authority’s own determination deadline being listed as June 7 last year, the application is still to be heard by councillors.

The delay has been blamed by Dark Blues managing director John Nelms on Transport Scotland.

Speaking to the media in April, he claimed the government body had not been clear on what they wanted from the stadium developers.

However, this was rebuked by the agency, which accused Dark Blues bosses of failing to resolve the road network issue crucial to the stadium’s approval.

But what exactly is required in order to gain planning permission and how can this be achieved?

The Courier takes a look at the planning process.

What is a planning in principal application?

A planning in principle application (PPiP) is a type of application that allows a proposal  to be assessed without having to give the details of the layout, design or finish.

You can apply for PPiP for most types of developments, apart from an application for a change of use, for development in a conservation area or for works affecting a listed building.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: SNS
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms are behind the stadium plans. Image: SNS.

Detailed plans are not usually submitted at this stage but applicants can submit additional information if they wish.

How are applications decided?

Planning applications are often decided by council officers under delegated powers.

However, applications which have significant planning issues, are of wider importance to the city or have attracted a certain number of objections will be decided by councillors.

In most cases the planning committee – who meet once a month – will rule on these.

Councillors on this committee usually get sight of the agenda around a week before the meeting is due to take place.

What happens when the application goes to the planning committee?

When the Camperdown stadium application is eventually placed on the planning committee agenda, it will consider a report drafted by council planning officers.

This report will outline the following:

  • Details of the stadium proposal
  • Letters of objection and support submitted from public
  • Consultations with public bodies (e.g. Transport Scotland)
  • Policy considerations (e.g. Dundee Local Development Plan)
Dundee City Council’s planning committee will decide the application. Image DC Thomson.

Officers will conclude the report with a recommendation to the committee that they either grant or refuse planning permission.

The committee does not have to adhere to the recommendation.

An application will be approved if the majority of committee members vote to grant planning permission.

Decisions do not have to be unanimous.

What happens if planning permission in principle is granted?

If planning permission in principal was granted, two options are available.

Applicants, in this case Dark Blue Property Holdings, can submit a full planning permission.

This application will then be considered afresh and and on its own merits.

Inside the stadium. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
How inside the new stadium could look. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.

The other route available to applicants is to submit what is called an approval of matters specified in condition application.

This can give details on matters such as the design of any buildings, the accesses and landscaping and is normally submitted within three years.

Work cannot begin on site until an this application is submitted and approved.

What happens if the application is refused?

There are options open to Dundee FC if the council’s planning committee refuses planning permission.

The club may decide to appeal to Scottish Government ministers who have the power to overturn planning refusal.

Appeals to the Scottish Ministers are only available for those applications determined by committee.

The Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) handles planning appeals on behalf of the Scottish Ministers.

Artist’s impression of new Dundee FC stadium at Camperdown. Image: Dundee FC.

When an appeal is lodged with the DPEA, a reporter representing ministers will consider it and, in most cases, be the one to make the decision.

A very small number of appeals are not delegated to reporters for decision but instead are ‘recalled’ by Scottish Ministers who will then make the final decision themselves.

In those cases, the appeal will still be examined by a reporter, who will then write a report and make a recommendation for ministers to consider before they make their decision.

Ministers do not have to agree with the reporter’s recommendation.

Have Dundee-related refused applications been overturned before?

In recent years, Dundee has seen several cases of refused planning applications subsequently being overturned by the DPEA.

One prominent example involved Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons.

An application to build a drive-thru premises near the Kingsway was lodged with Dundee City Council in 2020.

Council officers recommended the plans be approved but the planning committee subsequently refused permission.

Dundee’s Tim Hortons just off the Kingsway. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

They did so because of concerns it would divert business away from the city centre.

But coffee giant Tim Hortons appealed to the Scottish Government seeking to overturn the refusal.

And in 2021, the reporter ruled in the company’s favour, concluding the plans did not contradict the council’s city centre-first policy.

A year later, Dundee City Council was ordered to pay £12,000 compensation to Tim Hortons for delaying the opening of the drive-thru.

Conversation