Dundee talisman Simon Murray has been nominated for PFA Scotland Player of the Year.

The Dark Blues star striker has been a revelation since returning to his boyhood club from Ross County last summer.

With four games still to go in the campaign, Murray has racked up 22 goals in all competitions and is just two goals shy of his best-ever campaign.

Sixteen of those have come in the Premiership to see him level with Celtic’s Daizen Maeda at the top of the league goalscoring charts.

Celtic challenge

Murray has led by example in a Dundee team struggling for form throughout the campaign.

And he revealed last week one of the major reasons for returning to his hometown last summer.

Now Murray has been recognised by his fellow players, joining three Celtic men in the nominations for PFA Scotland Player of the Year.

Up for the award alongside the Dundee striker are recently-crowned champions Maeda, Callum McGregor and Nicolas Kuhn.

The winner will be announced at the PFA Scotland Player of the Year winner on Sunday, May 4.