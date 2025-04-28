Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Simon Murray nominated for Player of the Year

The Dens Park marksman has been relentless this season.

By George Cran
Simon Murray has been nominated by his peers after a superb season. Image: Neil Hanna/Shutterstock
Dundee talisman Simon Murray has been nominated for PFA Scotland Player of the Year.

The Dark Blues star striker has been a revelation since returning to his boyhood club from Ross County last summer.

With four games still to go in the campaign, Murray has racked up 22 goals in all competitions and is just two goals shy of his best-ever campaign.

Sixteen of those have come in the Premiership to see him level with Celtic’s Daizen Maeda at the top of the league goalscoring charts.

Celtic challenge

Simon Murray
Player of the Year nominee Simon Murray has been relentless for Dundee this season. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

Murray has led by example in a Dundee team struggling for form throughout the campaign.

And he revealed last week one of the major reasons for returning to his hometown last summer.

Now Murray has been recognised by his fellow players, joining three Celtic men in the nominations for PFA Scotland Player of the Year.

Up for the award alongside the Dundee striker are recently-crowned champions Maeda, Callum McGregor and Nicolas Kuhn.

The winner will be announced at the PFA Scotland Player of the Year winner on Sunday, May 4.

Conversation